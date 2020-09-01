IWI Consulting Marks 20th Anniversary with 95% Customer Retention Rate

TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) –Making the Numbers WorkBusiness environments are rapidly changing as new systems and solutions evolve to meet emerging needs. As noted by research firm Deloitte , however, creates a challenge for Canadian companies: Visibility. Fully 70 percent of entrepreneurs said the lack of readily-available information was holding their business back, even as they recognized the need for data-driven decision making. Get a complimentary software assessment .As a result, many Canadian firms now feel the pressure to continually update existing business management frameworks, introducing both increased complexity and potential performance issues. At IWI Consulting, we’ve spent two decades making the numbers work — deploying and supporting Sage Intacct services capable of keeping pace with changing expectations, and earning a 95% retention rate across 300 clients who say we save them on average 2 to 4 hours per day.Moving Beyond MetricsWith 20 year as Trusted Sage Advisor, we have expertise in everything from Sage X3 business management software to Sage Intacct, the Sage 300 cloud, Sage CRM, Sage Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Sage business intelligence and Sage HRMS.But over the past two decades we’ve also learned that earning customer loyalty means moving beyond metrics to act in concert with the community, and we’re proud to be one of the founding donors of the SAAAC Autism Center. It’s this recognition — the firm belief that people form the core of organizational success — that helps us deliver not just best-in-class technology but solutions tailor-made to fit Canadian business frameworks.Why IWI Consulting?It’s not just about our 20 year history with Sage, it’s about our approach to your success. The IWI Consulting advantage includes:Complete project management from start to finishFull training for you and your staffConsultants with deep technical insight and market experienceData-driven recommendations to inform your buying decisionsMore than 300 clients with a 95% customer retentionSuperior customer service scores and satisfaction rates“Brantwood has been working with IWI for several years and we are very happy with the services provided by all the IWI staff.” – Steve Wood, Director of Finance, Brantwood About Us: For 20 years, the IWI Consulting group has been helping Canadian companies deploy and integrate Sage software solutions to help improve food and beverage, manufacturing, pharmaceutical, distribution and professional service operations.Ready to improve your business impact? Connect with an IWI expert today! Contact :John SabaratnamIWI Consulting Group Inc.310 – 80 Acadia AvenueMarkham, ON L3R 9V1Toll-Free: (866) 916-3851 ext 101Email: sales@iwigroup.ca



