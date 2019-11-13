J. D. Irving, Limited presents Girls STEM Up: Discovery

FREDERICTON, New Brunswick, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The J.D. Irving, Limited Girls STEM Up: Discovery Conference is dedicated to increasing awareness and engagement of young women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics careers where women have been historically underrepresented. Event organizers hope to continue to drive conversation about the opportunities and barriers facing women of all ages from pursuing careers or further education in STEM.

“We are pleased to be part o this 2nd STEM Up conference and thank the amazing UNB student organizers for making this inspiring event possible for young women in New Brunswick. Diversity – of ideas, gender and cultures – is important to us. It makes our team better. We’re looking to grow opportunities for talented women in STEM areas across our operations,” says Colleen Baxter, Vice President of Human Resources for J.D. Irving, Limited.Girls STEM Up was inspired by a group of young, female students who found a knowledge gap among their fellow students relating to opportunities for women in STEM. The organizing committee is comprised of fourteen post-secondary students studying at the University of New Brunswick across multiple degree programs. This conference will bring new ideas to the forefront, foster networking opportunities and present an encouraging forum for delegates and speakers to share their experiences as women in STEM. “J.D. Irving Limited has been with us from the beginning and shares our commitment to seeing more young women in STEM careers. We are so thankful for their generosity to help us bring our vision to life,” said Reid Sutherland, the Girls STEM Up conference co-chair. Girls STEM Up is targeted at young women enrolled in high school or post-secondary education, as well as Allies (students who do not identify as women but support stronger female representation). Over 300 delegates are expected to attend the full-day conference at the Fredericton Convention Centre on November 23, 2019. Tickets for Girls STEM Up are $25 each for students and are available for purchase online until November 15th via https://www.girlsstemup.org/attend .On November 23rd, we look forward to welcoming engaging speakers to the stage to connect with 300 bright delegates through keynote speeches, interactive workshops and panel discussions.

About J.D. Irving, Limited:

Established in 1882, J.D. Irving, Limited. (JDI) is a diverse group of enterprises, including agriculture, construction, consumer products, food, forest products, retail, shipbuilding and transportation. With a team of 16,000 full time employees across Canada and the United States, JDI is looking to hire over 7500 full time employees over the next three years.

