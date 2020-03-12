James E. Wagner Cultivation Receives First Purchase Order From the Ontario Cannabis Retail Corporation

KITCHENER, Ontario, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — James E. Wagner Cultivation Corporation (“JWC” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: JWCA.V; OTCQX: JWCAF) is pleased to announce that it has received its first purchase order from the Ontario Cannabis Retail Corporation, operating as the Ontario Cannabis Store (“OCS”). This agreement marks the launch of JWC’s products for sale in the Ontario recreational market via the OCS online store, the province’s cannabis retail platform.

The initial purchase order, for JWC Kief products, will be fulfilled early next week. The products will be made available to the nearly 30 private retail stores across Ontario and consumers for purchase thereafter. A New Product in JWC’s Collection

Kief is made from single origin lots of freshly harvested cannabis material from JWC’s aeroponically grown cultivars. Known as one of the truest representations of the cannabis strain, this extract product, with its unique crystalline texture, is a versatile celebration of flavour, aroma, and cannabinoids in a concentrated format. JWC Kief will be available via the OCS in 1.0 and 2.0 gram formats in the following cultivars:OG Kush GE Kief: A mellow blend with a prominently spicy flavour featuring earthy, piney undertones, and a hoppy aroma.

King Tut GE Kief: King Tut GE boasts a classic earthy flavour with piney accents. The aroma is predominantly spicy as a result of the high Caryophyllene content.“Our Kief product is unlike anything available in the current market,” says Nathan Woodworth, JWC President and CEO. “We’ve developed a live extraction process that creates a truly unique product. The aroma is rich and vibrant, showcasing the terpene profile of the plant. We expect these products to be in high demand in the recreational market – they really showcase the quality of our product. It’s a new valuable source of revenue for JWC, and we’re looking forward to seeing the market response.”Note to Purchase Dried Flower

The OCS has also provided JWC with a Note to Purchase aeroponically grown cannabis dried flower from the following cultivar:Dark Helmet GE Dried Flower: Dark Helmet GE features aromatic dense round buds that strike the sharpness of fresh citrus on the nose, with a sweet key-lime finish. The buds are a deep green, peppered with purple hues, and boast a thick coating of trichomes.

JWC is in the process of providing documentation to the OCS to complete the listing process in accordance with the Note to Purchase, with the goal of securing a purchase order for the Dark Helmet GE Dried Flower.From cultivation and harvesting to packaging and processing, JWC Kief is produced on-site at the Company’s licensed facility, located at 855 Trillium Drive, in Kitchener, Ontario. Each of JWC’s cultivars are grown exclusively using its GrowthSTORM™ aeroponic technology, recognized for producing clean, consistent cannabis.About James E. Wagner Cultivation Corporation

James E. Wagner Cultivation Corporation’s wholly owned subsidiary is a Licensed Producer under the Cannabis Regulations, formerly the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (“ACMPR“). JWC is a premium cannabis brand, focusing on producing clean, consistent cannabis using an advanced and proprietary aeroponic platform named GrowthSTORM™. JWC began as a collective of patients and growers under the Marihuana Medical Access Regulations (the precursor to ACMPR). Since its inception, JWC has remained focused on providing the best possible patient experience. JWC is a family-founded company with deep roots planted in the local community. JWC’s operations are based in Kitchener, Ontario. Learn more at www.jwc.ca. For additional information about JWC, please refer to JWC’s profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or the Corporation’s website: www.jwc.ca.Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

