James Smith Cree Nation deploys new Indigenous-led emergency alert system

James Smith Cree Nation, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nearly a year and a half after a stabbing massacre at James Smith Cree Nation, Chief Wally Burns announced his community has signed a new partnership that gives First Nations leaders access to a new emergency alert system.

The system is called FirstAlerts. It’s a newly launched feature on Talking Stick, an anonymous chat app developed by TryCycle Data Systems in partnership with the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) that provides peer-to-peer Indigenous support in Saskatchewan.

Available now, FirstAlerts will empower First Nations leaders to issue emergency alerts through Talking Stick about missing persons, natural disasters, and public safety emergencies.

“This is about putting control back into the hands of our people when we’ve felt underserved by the traditional emergency alert system,” says Chief Burns. “Using FirstAlerts is another way for us to feel safer as a community after we’ve lived through such tragedy.”

In September 2022, 11 people were killed and 17 others were injured during a stabbing spree in James Smith Cree Nation. Earlier this month, a coroner’s inquest into the massacre resulted in 29 recommendations, including eight measures that can be taken to make the community safer.

FirstAlerts allows First Nations community leaders to issue trusted and timely alerts to their members to help ensure their own safety and that of their families and loved ones.

James Smith Cree Nation is the first First Nations community in Saskatchewan that will be able to send community-based safety alerts directly to their members.

TryCycle Data Systems’ CEO John MacBeth is confident more communities will sign on. He says existing emergency alert systems have often missed the mark in serving the unique needs of First Nations communities.

“People are using Facebook to get instructions about their safety, about gunshots being fired, about a missing child,” says MacBeth. “More than half of our employees are Indigenous and living in Saskatchewan — we had to do something.”

Vice-Chief Dutch Lerat from FSIN says First Nations communities and their leaders need to have decision-making power on how emergencies are communicated and what information is shared during an emergency.

“We have witnessed layers of bureaucracy that have cost us critical time during emergencies, or times when a missing person doesn’t meet the criteria to have an alert sent out,” says Chief Lerat. “When it comes to our people and the emergencies that affect us, First Nations have the sovereign right to design and follow emergency alerting protocols of our own creation.”

MacBeth says his Ottawa-based company has spent the last year developing FirstAlerts because they saw the urgency in creating a solution.

“The lack of alert sovereignty from our First Nations communities is simply unacceptable,” he says. “Indigenous communities in Canada experience disproportionate risks and a higher frequency of emergency evacuation. TryCycle is deeply honoured to have played a very small part in closing this gap, a privilege often overlooked by non-Indigenous Canadians.”

MacBeth says TryCycle is ready and eager to bring FirstAlerts to many more First Nations communities across the country.

“I have no doubt it will save lives,” says MacBeth. “We believe we have created something here that can truly make a difference, and we would like to see as many communities as possible using Talking Stick and FirstAlerts in the near future.”

To request an interview, please contact Kate Cornick at [email protected].

For more information on bringing FirstAlerts to your community, please contact TryCycle Data Systems at [email protected].

About TryCycle Data Systems: Established in 2017, TryCycle is an Ottawa tech company bridging the gap between digital software and human connection. We empower at-risk communities and vulnerable populations with accessible digital solutions, to enhance well- being and build capacity, especially for those facing mental illness, substance use, suicide, depression or loneliness. Ottawa’s Fastest Growing Company 2023, and Best Ottawa Business 2023. www.trycycle.ca

About Talking Stick: Talking Stick (my.talkingstick.app) is a safe, trusted destination for Indigenous-led communication, connection and support. While remaining anonymous, Talking Stick guests can connect 24/7 to chat with trained Indigenous peer advocates who are ready to listen judgment-free and provide compassionate support. Exclusive to the Talking Stick app, guests can also subscribe to FirstAlerts, which delivers emergency messages from First Nations community leaders to members about missing persons, natural disasters and public safety.

About FSIN: The Federation of Sovereign Indian Nations represents 74 First Nations in Saskatchewan. The Federation is committed to honouring the spirit and intent of the Treaties, as well as the promotion, protection and implementation of the Treaty promises that were made more than a century ago.



