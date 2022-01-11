Jamstack Inc. launches funding round to accelerate the expansion of the industry-disrupting Jamstack 2 electric guitar amp  

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jamstack is using an innovative Equity Crowdfunding approach that gives any Canadian the opportunity to get in on the ground floor as an owner of an exciting new company. Here’s why investing in the next music tech startup might be the most exciting investment of 2022.

When Chris Prendergast invented the prototype of the Jamstack, he was finding a solution to a very real problem for electric guitarists: “How can I play my guitar anywhere, anytime, without expensive and bulky amps and gear?” The answer was a small-sized amp that used the most cutting-edge tech to pack in a huge sound, built-in effects, and the only amp in the world to attach to the body of the guitar.

The idea was a big hit. Chris, (who had been working as a high school coding teacher) found himself shaking hands on Dragon’s Den and getting his product, the Jamstack 1, to market and generating over $2 million in sales.

“Our mission at Jamstack is to make playing, creating, and consuming music enticing, accessible, and social. With new technology available to make these products more compelling than ever before, people are ready for an amp company that disrupts the norm, and challenges tradition.” Chris Prendergast, CEO, Jamstack Inc.

Using the Jamstack app and a new collaboration software that is in development, musicians will be able to listen, collaborate, and share with fans in real time.

The timing couldn’t be better. According to Guitar Centre, their guitar sales more than doubled in 2020, and Sweetwater saw music gear propel to $1 billion in annual revenue for the first time in their 42 year history. There has never been a better time to invest in music hardware & software, and Jamstack is in a unique position to get fans and funders in on the ground floor.

Jamstack is following up its early success with an incredibly ambitious second generation product. The Jamstack 2 is recognized as the world’s smallest true modelling amp with the best bluetooth speaker for its size and weight, the only amp to feature both a wireless transmitter and receiver to beam a signal into or out of your amplifier, and the most versatile product that can be moved seamlessly from your instrument to your bike to your home theatre system.

To help bring the Jamstack 2 to market, Jamstack Inc. is running an equity crowdfunding campaign on FrontFundr, which opens the doors for any Canadian to become a shareholder in Jamstack Inc. To learn more about how you can become a shareholder in Jamstack from as little as $500 to help accelerate our growth together, please visit our campaign page on FrontFundr .

