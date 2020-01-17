Jayman BUILT Continues to Lead the Province in Innovative and Efficient Design by Standardizing Smart Home Automation in Its 2020 Homes

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Jayman BUILT (Jayman), unveiled the future for Alberta home buyers as it announced that all 2020 single-family homes will come complete with a Smart Home Automation system and an electric vehicle charging outlet (in attached garage homes). These enhancements to Jayman’s Core Performance inclusion, coupled with standard solar panels on all single-family homes, reduces the environmental footprint of Jayman home owners. This announcement kicks off an exciting 40th anniversary year for the Alberta-based homebuilder with a declaration that now is the time for Albertans to receive more value and enjoy a better quality of life.

Already known for being a trailblazer in the Alberta homebuilding community as the first to introduce solar panels as standard on all Jayman homes last year, Jayman is using this milestone year to not only celebrate the past, but to continue to pave the way forward and say thank you to Albertans for their ongoing support for the past four decades. Along with providing Albertans with the best value for their dollar, Jayman also announced today it will be donating up to $2 million to MS Research and ending homelessness in our province, as a way to give back to its communities.“Albertans are known for being hard workers and deserve more for their money than ever before,” said Dave Desormeaux, President, Jayman BUILT. “We believe it’s time for a homebuilder to step up and give homeowners the technology they need to live better and smarter. We pride ourselves on constantly innovating and enhancing Alberta’s quality of life for the past 40 years, and by stating it’s Jayman Time, we continue to push the standard of what is not only possible, but what should be expected in Alberta homes.”In addition to solar panels and more than $16,000 in energy efficient inclusions at no cost to consumers, all Jayman homes now come standard with a Smart Home Automation package which includes:Electric Vehicle Charging Outlet (in all attached garage homes): 220 Volt plug / 30 Amp BreakerOne Ring Video Doorbell with Motion Detection and two-way voiceOne Ecobee Smart Thermostat with Alexa voice controlOne Smart Lock Pro + Connect Wi-Fi Bridge installed at front doorFive TP-Link Kasa Smart Switches installed at:Front Porch Light SwitchFront Foyer Light SwitchKitchen Light SwitchKitchen Table Light SwitchMaster Bedroom Light SwitchOne rear porch Ring Floodlight CamFurther to these features, for each Jayman home sold in 2020, it will donate $1,000 to be shared between Alberta charities, MS Society Research, Hotchkiss Brain Institue, HomeSpace Society and Homeward Trust Edmonton. In addition, every 2020 Jayman home purchaser is invited to Jayman’s 40th Anniversary Gratitude Gala to be held in Calgary on Dec. 5, 2020. Thousands of home buyers are encouraged to donate to their favourite registered Alberta charity at the Gala and the Westman Charitable Foundation will match their donation up to $1 million in total donations.“The Westman Charitable Foundation’s mandate is to look for opportunities to make a lasting difference in our community and to help shape its future. Ultimately, we just want to do good,” said Diana Joseph, President, Westman Charitable Foundation. “This being a milestone year for Jayman, it is especially paramount for us to support charities that will not only improve the lives of Albertans, but also support causes that directly impact our Jayman family.”“With our milestone anniversary, it is important to remember where we started and how we got here by giving back to the communities we live and work in,” said Jay Westman, chairman and CEO, Jayman BUILT. “We are aiming to raise a formidable amount to support Alberta-based charities and are confident we will reach our goal.”Additional details around the 40th Anniversary Gratitude Gala still to be announced.For more information on Jayman BUILT homes and the communities they support, visit www.jayman.com About Jayman BUILT

For 40 years, Jayman BUILT has continually redefined the way new homes are built, bought and, most importantly, lived in. Customer experience is always at the heart of this journey. Participating in community developments in Calgary, Airdrie, Cochrane, Edmonton, Leduc and Sherwood Park, Jayman BUILT is one of the largest homebuilders in Alberta. For more information, visit www.jayman.com.About MS Society of Canada

Canada has one of the highest rates of multiple sclerosis in the world with 11 Canadians diagnosed with MS every day. MS is a chronic autoimmune disease of the central nervous system comprising of the brain, spinal cord and optic nerve. Most people with MS are diagnosed between the ages of 15 and 40 and the unpredictable effects of the disease last for the rest of their lives. The MS Society provides programs and services for people with MS and their families, advocates for those living with MS, and funds research to help improve the quality of life for people living with MS and to ultimately find a cure for this disease.About the Hotchkiss Brain Institute

The Hotchkiss Brain Institute (HBI) at the University of Calgary consists of more than 182 full members – scientists and clinician-scientists who are dedicated to advancing brain and mental health research and education. The Institute’s research strengths, in Brain & Behaviour, Neural Injury & Repair and Healthy Brain Aging, are leading to a better understanding of the brain and nervous system and new treatments for neurological and mental health disorders, aimed at improving quality of life and patient care. More information about the HBI can be found at hbi.ucalgary.ca.About HomeSpace

HomeSpace is a charitable real estate developer, rental housing owner and property manager. We provide safe, appropriate and affordable housing for the most vulnerable Calgarians and own a portfolio of more than 550 units of housing throughout Calgary. We partner with 16 social-service agencies to provide supports to the more than 700 residents in our buildings. We have opened seven new buildings in the last few years and currently have five more in various stages of development. We have a strong growth mandate to continue to add affordable housing to meet the needs of our city. For more information, visit HomeSpace.org.About Homeward Trust Edmonton

Homeward Trust Edmonton is a not-for-profit organization leading community efforts to end homelessness in Edmonton. In its role as a funder and system planner, it works together with local agencies, government, and the community to address housing and support needs of its most vulnerable citizens. Community engagement and involvement are the foundation of Homeward Trust’s work.

Its top priority is working with the City of Edmonton to deliver 900 units of Permanent Supportive Housing. In addition to securing the capital needed to develop these units, it is committed to ensuring community-based supports and health services are in place to sustainably meet the needs of its most vulnerable citizens.Media inquiries

