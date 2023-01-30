Jayman BUILT Raises the Bar Again with New Standard Feature Aimed at Cutting Home Electricity Costs by 50 Per Cent

CALGARY and EDMONTON, Alberta, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jayman BUILT (Jayman), one of Alberta’s largest homebuilders and an industry leader in sustainability, continues to build on their legacy as a trailblazer with a new standard feature for their 2023 homes aimed at reducing a home’s carbon footprint and providing up to 50 per cent in electrical savings per year.

Beginning this year, all new Jayman homes will come standard with 10 solar panels (as opposed to the previous six). This is an important addition to the already amazing suite of energy efficient inclusions home buyers get when purchasing a Jayman home. These 10 solar panels will generate enough electricity to cut homeowners’ electricity bills by 50 per cent – nearly half-way to Net Zero energy generation! Jayman, already an established leader in the home building industry, is one of the only homebuilders in Alberta taking this important step to a greener future.

“We have always put an emphasis on maximizing value for buyers when building new homes, so, we are proud to announce this new standard feature in all of our new builds,” says Jay Westman, Chairman and CEO of Jayman. “When we include features as standard, we are able to volumize our buying power, thus bringing costs down to our customers, maximizing our value. With these new standard inclusions, we have established a new baseline for sustainability for home building in Alberta, and we look forward to highlighting the impressive cost-savings for homebuyers across the province this year.”

These new features are included in Jayman’s industry-leading Core Performance package, which is a set of inclusions included in every Jayman home that are designed to reduce its annual energy costs. In addition to the 10 solar panels, the energy efficient suite of products also includes ultra-violet air purification systems with Merv-13 filters, electric vehicle charging outlet, tankless hot water heaters, active heat recovery ventilators, triple pane windows, high efficiency furnaces, and smart home technologies like smart thermostats, doorbells, and video cameras included standard for our homeowners.

“Akin to our advertising slogan for this year, these features are ‘not optional’ – they are now standard for all newly built Jayman homes,” says Westman. “Features like this are what home buyers should come to expect from their builders”.

With these features, a Jayman built home is 30 per cent more energy efficient than minimum building code mandates and saves 4.84 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions per year. These efficiencies result in saving the average Jayman homeowner $900 per year on their energy costs.

Jayman is dedicated to building energy efficient homes that reduce our environmental footprint and greenhouse gas emissions while continuing to push the envelope. Beyond these standard offerings, additional options exist for homeowners looking to push energy savings even further with Jayman, including 3 options on the path to Net Zero Certification: the Solar Energized Hybrid Performance and Net Zero Ready Peak Performance packages or choose the Quantum Performance Ultra E-Home achieving full net zero certification.

