JBS Victim of Ransomware Attack

FBI — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is in the process of tracking down the perpetrator of a huge ransomware attack against Brazilian meat-packing giant JBS.

The widespread online attack forced the shutdown of JBS at its production facility plants in Canada, the United States and Australia.

Investigators are thought to be making progress in identifying those responsibile for the attack. It’s believed most of the company’s core network systems are now back online and functionally normally.

A White House spokesperson said the U.S. has contacted Russia’s government about the incident.

JBS sells beef and pork under the Swift brand. The Canadian plant is located in Brooks, Alberta about 160km southeast of Calgary.

@CanBizJournal