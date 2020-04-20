JDRF Launches Canada’s Largest Virtual House Party to Raise Funds for Diabetes

TORONTO, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In the new reality of physical distancing, JDRF is bringing Canadians together to unite, get loud and raise funds to accelerate the pace of type 1 diabetes research – all from home. The JDRF House ParT1D for a Cure, presented by Omnipod, will take place on Sunday, June 14, 2020, and is Canada’s largest virtual house party turning type one diabetes into type none.

This one-day, family-friendly, virtual and interactive house party will feature guests such as NHL player Max Domi and Canadian country superstar George Canyon. It will be a day filled with live streaming entertainment, inspirational stories, updates from research experts and more.“The JDRF House ParT1D for a Cure is more than a virtual house party,” says Dave Prowten, President & CEO of JDRF Canada. “It’s a movement that empowers families touched by type 1 diabetes to rally together, now more than ever. We need to make sure that the research doesn’t stop for the type 1 diabetes community, and funds raised through this event will help us accelerate JDRF and critical research breakthroughs that will lead to better treatments and cures.”Participants will be encouraged to do their own fundraising challenges at home and creativity will be key. Whether it’s a virtual dinner with friends, 100km on a stationary bike or a bead-a-thon – anything can be virtually possible. Participants will be able to live stream their house party and share what they are doing to move towards a cure for type 1 diabetes.JDRF is honoured to have the continued leadership of Sun Life as the event’s National Premiere Sponsor, proud to welcome Insulet Canada, home of the Omnipod® Insulin Management System, as the Presenting Sponsor, as well as Abbott Diabetes Care as a National Partner, and grateful for the continued support of Bell Media as the National Media Sponsor and Max Domi, JDRF’s National Spokesperson.Join the JDRF House ParT1D for a Cure by registering at jdrfparty.ca.About JDRF Canada

JDRF is the leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes (T1D) research. Our mission is to accelerate life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent and treat T1D and its complications. To accomplish this, JDRF has invested more than $2.2 billion in research funding since our inception. We are an organization built on a grassroots model of people connecting in their local communities, collaborating regionally for efficiency and broader fundraising impact, and uniting on a national stage to pool resources, passion and energy. We collaborate with academic institutions, governments, and corporate and industry partners to develop and deliver a pipeline of innovative therapies to people living with T1D. Our staff and volunteers throughout Canada and six international affiliates are dedicated to advocacy, community engagement and our vision of a world without T1D. For more information, please visit jdrf.ca .For more information about the JDRF House ParT1D for a Cure or to arrange interviews with JDRF spokespeople, please contact:Soledad Vega

