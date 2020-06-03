Jericho Oil First Quarter 2020 Interim Filings Delayed Due to COVID-19

TULSA, Okla. and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jericho Oil Corporation (“Jericho”) (TSX-V: JCO) announces that due to delays related to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has postponed filing of its quarterly financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis ended March 31, 2020 (“Q1 2020 Filings”), which were due to be filed on June 1, 2020.

Jericho will rely on the Canadian Securities Administrators’ blanket relief which provides a 45-day extension for periodic filings normally required to be made on or before June 1, 2020 as permitted by the BCSC’s Instrument 51-515 blanket relief. The Company anticipates the Q1 2020 Filings will be completed and filed by June 30, 2020.The Company’s management and other insiders are subject to a trading blackout that reflects the principles in Section 9 of National Policy 11-207 — Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions. About Jericho Oil Corporation



Jericho Oil ( www.jerichooil.com ) is focused on domestic, liquids-rich unconventional resource plays, located primarily in the Anadarko basin STACK play of Oklahoma. Jericho's primary business objective is driving long-term shareholder value through the growth of oil and gas production, cash flow and reserves. Jericho has assembled a 55,000 net acre position across Oklahoma.



