J&J’s $117M Settlement

CBJ — The U.S. state attorneys general says Johnson & Johnson has agreed to pay $117 million to in restitution regarding allegations that the company wrongly marketed transvaginal surgical mesh devices.

A thorough investigation revealed that J&J violated consumer protection laws by misrepresenting the safety of its devices and failing to sufficiently disclose risks associated with their use.

Thousands of women have sued J&J alleging they were injured by the pelvic mesh devices.

The settlement resolves claims with 41 of 50 U.S. states and also the District of Columbia.

However, active lawsuits remain in California, West Virginia, Kentucky and Mississippi.

