Jobless Rate 8.2% in May

CBJ – The national jobless rate came in at 8.2% in May, up from 8.1% in April after Statistics Canada revealed 68,000 jobs were lost last month.

Further shutdowns in many regions of the country are being blamed for forcing employers to either temporarily or permanently lay off employees. About 54,000 jobs were part time, compared with a loss of 78,000 in April. Full-time jobs were down by nearly 14,000 following a decline of 129,000 in April.

Ontario, with 9.3% unemployment, and Nova Scotia at 9.8%, both had further cumulative employment declines in May.

