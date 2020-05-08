Friday, May 8, 2020Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Jobless Rate Hits 13%

CBJ — According to figures released by Statistics Canada, the Canadian economy’s jobless rate hit 13% in April following the loss of nearly two million jobs.

The bleak numbers come following the shutdown of all non-essential services in an effort to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

While in shutdown some companies have already been forced to permanently close due to the financial losses.

The unemployment level in March was listed at 7.8%.

April’s unemployment rate by province (previous month in parenthesis):

  • Newfoundland and Labrador 16.0% (11.7)
  • Prince Edward Island 10.8 (8.6)
  • Nova Scotia 12.0 (9.0)
  • New Brunswick 13.2 (8.8)
  • Quebec 17.0 (8.1)
  • Ontario 11.3 (7.6)
  • Manitoba 11.4 (6.4)
  • Saskatchewan 11.3 (7.3)
  • Alberta 13.4 (8.7)
  • British Columbia 11.5 (7.2)

