John Turner: 1929-2020

CBJ — Former Prime Minister John Turner has died at the age of 91.

It was confirmed Canada’s 17th prime minister passed away surrounded by family members.

Turner’s time as head of the country was very brief, in fact at 79 days was the second-shortest in history during the summer of 1984, when he took over from Pierre Trudeau, who abruptly resigned as prime minister with Liberal fortunes sagging badly and himself not wanting to go through the embarrassment of a humiliating election loss. It was evident the Canadian public wanted political change and as such Turner and the Liberals were handed a resounding defeat at the hands of Brian Mulroney and the Conservatives. Only Charles Tupper held the country’s top job for less time than Turner — 68 days in 1896.

Turner began a career in federal politics back in the 1960s, first serving in Trudeau’s government along with other young up and comers such as Jean Chretien, who also would go on to serve as prime minister. In those early days, many strategists within the Liberal party viewed Turner as the man who would lead the party for many years after Trudeau stepped aside, but of course that never came to fruition as both Chretien and Paul Martin would go on to have far more high-profile prime ministerial careers.

Turner held the position of federal justice minister when the government decriminalized homosexuality and he suspended civil liberties during the October Crisis in 1970. He was also the finance minister during a very tumultuous time as Ottawa struggled to control deficit spending and inflation during the oil crisis.

Turner retained his seat as a Member of Parliament in the House until 1993, but largely retreated from public life after stepping down as Liberal leader. In 1994, he was named a companion of the Order of Canada.

