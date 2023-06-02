JOLT HEALTH INC. ANNOUNCES NEW CEO AND DIRECTOR TO LEAD BIOTECHNOLOGY, HEALTHCARE AND AI INITIATIVES

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jolt Health Inc. (“JOLT” and or “The Company”)(CSE: JOLT) (FSE: G1Q0) (previously Love Pharma), the Company, is thrilled to announce that Mr. Gerald Tritt has joined the Company as a Director and CEO. Mr. Tritt is a seasoned entrepreneur with a proven track record of success in the public markets and vast experience in various industries.

As an early stage investor, Mr. Tritt has co-founded and co-owned several restaurant concepts, including the one of Canada’s most prominent fast food chains, where he served as CEO. He has also consulted with international biotech companies in the health and wellness sector on their logistics and organizational structure, leveraging his extensive knowledge of e-commerce and online presence development to expand their reach during the covid-19 pandemic.

Mr. Tritt has held senior management positions in both national and international hospitality groups, providing him with valuable leadership and operations skills that will prove essential in his role as CEO of Jolt Health. As an investor in multiple startups across different industries, he brings firsthand capital markets experience, an extensive network, corporate governance and strong private equity background to the company.

“We are delighted to welcome Mr. Tritt to the Jolt Health team as our new CEO and Director,” Said Zachary Stadnyk, the Company’s outgoing CEO. “His diverse background in various industries, exceptional leadership skills, and his vast experience in the public markets make him the perfect candidate to lead Jolt Health’s new vision in Healthcare, Biotechnology and AI. We believe that his addition to the team will be instrumental in taking the company to new heights and we look forward to the future under his leadership.”

Mr. Tritt stated, “I am thrilled to join Jolt Health and lead the company’s ambitious initiatives. I believe that the combination of Jolts’s existing expertise and resources, together with my experience and network, will enable us to develop innovative solutions and exciting investment opportunities. I am motivated about the opportunity to create value for our shareholder and to help Jolt Health achieve its full potential.”

The appointment of Mr. Tritt as CEO and Director is effective immediately, and he will work closely with the Jolt Health team to develop and execute the Company’s strategic plan.

On behalf of the board of directors and management, the Company’s wishes to thank Mr. Stadnyk for his instrumental role in publicly listing, financing and growing the company thus far. He will remain a close advisor to the company on corporate finance and acquisition related matters going forward.

About Jolt Health Inc.

Jolt Health Inc. (CSE – JOLT) is a leading healthcare, biotechnology and artificial intelligence company dedicated to revolutionizing global healthcare. The company currently holds exclusive licenses for innovative therapeutic and pharmaceutical products throughout Europe, the UK, and North America. The company is committed to transforming the industry through research, collaboration, and technological advancement, sharping the future of healthcare worldwide.

