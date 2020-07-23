Joshua Gold Engages Project Manager for its C1 and Kenty Properties, Drilling Program to Commence

WOODSTOCK, Ontario, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Joshua Gold Resources Inc. (OTC: JSHG) is pleased to announce the engagement of Joerg Kleinboeck, P.Geo., to the Joshua Gold Resources management team. Mr. Kleinboeck was the author of our recent NI 43-101 and had found an interest in further working with Joshua Gold to maximize the company’s resources and advancement of its mineral properties.

Ben Fuschino, CEO stated, “The company is pleased to engage Joerg Kleinboeck as the Qualified Person for Joshua Gold Resources. Mr. Kleinboeck will take on the role as the Company’s Project Manager and will work with our drilling team on programs that have been outlined for the Kenty and C-1 Properties, along with compiling historical data on the properties. The NI 43-101 report has been filed, and can also be found on the company’s website, www.joshuagoldresources.com .“Filing of the 43-101 represents the culmination of many years of persistence by the Joshua Gold Resources Inc. JSHG Properties are located in the – western region of the mineral-rich Abitibi greenstone belt , an established gold mining district having produced over -170 million ounces of gold since 1901. We believe this region is one of the few remaining areas around the world where Tier 1 gold deposits can still be discovered, built and mined profitably.” He continued, “Joerg has done an excellent job at sorting out the historical exploration work done on the C1 Property which led to generation of several exploration targets. We will start drilling again next week and our geological team will exploit Joerg’s interpretations of the historical data.”Joshua Gold Resources Inc. (OTC: JSHG) a publicly traded American gold and mineral exploration company headquartered in Canada, home to the three-billion-year old Canadian Shield which contains a wealth of minerals from nickel, gold, copper, cobalt, niobium to chromium. For more information on JSHG go to http://www.joshuagoldresources.com/ Safe Harbor Statement: This press release contains forward looking statements of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Forward looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and results, and will not be accurate indications of the times, or by, which such performance will be achieved.IR: Contact Wall Street Media Group 1-833-906-0327 or info@Wallstreetmediagroup.comWebsite: www.joshuagoldresources.com



CBJ Newsmakers