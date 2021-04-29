Jourdan Confirms High Grade Lithium in Bulk Sample

TORONTO, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jourdan Resources Inc. (TSXV: JOR) (“Jourdan” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce, further to its press release dated April 22, 2021, the assay results of the second batch (25 samples) of its sampling of the bulk sample, with grades showing of over 1.5% Li 2 O. Now that all 47 sample results have been received, these are reported together.

Highlights of Bulk Sample Assays (see Table 1 for additional details)

Lithium (Li) values of the samples tested were in the range of 6,120 ppm (parts per million) to 8,190 ppm, with an average of 7,212 ppm.

Lithium oxide (Li 2 O) values of the samples tested averaged 1.55% and ranged from 1.31% to 1.76% Li 2 O.

O) values of the samples tested averaged 1.55% and ranged from 1.31% to 1.76% Li O. Beryllium values averaged 291 ppm, cesium averaged 7.36 ppm, and niobium averaged 104 ppm.

The rubidium average in the samples tested was 1,566 ppm, with a tantalum average of 36 ppm, and a barium average of 60 ppm.

Rene Bharti, CEO of Jourdan, stated, “The second set of results validates the high lithium grades provides further confidence in the lithium assets of Jourdan. The Company plans to use the information gathered from the bulk sample to begin preparing for a summer drill program. We anticipate that all of these activities will lead to defining an initial resource estimate at our Vallee property. Jourdan believes that it is on a strong path towards recognizing its goal of being a near term lithium producer in Quebec.”

Jourdan’s Chairman, Dr. Andreas Rompel, stated, “These results represent proof that the bulk sample exhibits very similar results in many individual elements and most importantly in the calculated Li 2 O value. This is fantastic evidence that our pegmatite at Vallee is very homogeneous. This in turn is great encouragement to go out this summer and drill these pegmatites to confirm the down-dip grade, and subsequently confirm volume and grade, which we expect will ultimately result in an initial resource estimate.”

Bulk Sampling Assaying

47 samples were taken from the 40-tonne bulk sample, which was retrieved from the Company’s Vallee lithium project site during 2018. Forty of the 50 tonnes retrieved were shipped in a series of 2 tonne sacks to Process Research Ortech Inc. in Mississauga, Ontario (“Ortech”) for metallurgical test work. During the first quarter of 2021, 47 individual samples were taken on two different occasions under the supervision of Jourdan’s personnel at Ortech. In the second sampling exercise reported here, 25 samples were taken from 5 sacks located outside of Ortech’s laboratory. The samples consisted of shovel loads of material. The average sample weight of these samples was 2.7 kgs. The additional 25 samples were sent to AGAT Laboratories in Mississauga, Ontario and were assayed for 58 different elements utilising the sodium peroxide fusion method with an ICP OES or MS finish. The results for lithium were subsequently multiplied by a factor of 2.153 to arrive at a value for Li 2 O. The highest grade assayed for the second batch (25 samples) was 1.72% Li 2 O, with an average of 1.54% Li 2 O, and a standard deviation of 0.08.

Management believes that these results clearly demonstrate the homogeneity of the lithium distribution in the pegmatites situated on the Company’s Vallee lithium property, and management is encouraged to further investigate the strike and down dip extent of these pegmatites.

In addition, the Company is excited to report elevated rubidium values averaging 1,566 ppm.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained herein has been reviewed and approved by Stéphane Amireault P.Eng, MScA, an independent consultant that is a “qualified person” as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Table 1

(201-378) Sodium Peroxide Fusion – ICP-OES/ICP-MS Finish Analyte: Li 2 O Ba Be Cs Li Nb Rb Ta Unit: % ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm Sample Id Sample Description RDL: 0.5 5 0.1 10 1 0.2 0.5 2257304 E6356551 1.49 60.5 254 66.7 6,940 116 1,650 34.8 2257305 E6356552 1.46 58.9 301 60.1 6,800 108 1,310 34.9 2257306 E6356553 1.42 62.3 269 64.9 6,580 114 1,600 37.7 2257307 E6356554 1.42 62.7 333 70.0 6,590 143 1,820 46.6 2257308 E6356555 1.56 65.7 317 67.8 7,250 119 1,670 36.1 2257309 E6356556 1.57 60.1 325 69.8 7,310 101 1,490 36.5 2257310 E6356557 1.57 64.4 306 65.3 7,280 106 1,590 34.2 2257311 E6356558 1.76 57.6 374 75.0 8,190 106 1,620 35.7 2257312 E6356559 1.75 55.6 378 66.0 8,110 103 1,540 31.5 2257313 E6356560 1.70 55.9 290 57.8 7,890 116 1,480 33.9 2257314 E6356561 1.72 51.5 408 72.6 7,970 95 1,520 33.9 2257315 E6356562 1.68 53.9 199 61.6 7,810 98 1,630 34.8 2257316 E6356563 1.74 56.8 279 68.0 8,060 117 1,560 40.8 2257317 E6356564 1.52 70.8 255 64.0 7,040 93 1,640 30.7 2257318 E6356565 1.54 53.0 318 64.6 7,170 91 1,560 34.0 2257319 E6356566 1.32 66.6 407 73.3 6,120 97 1,600 32.7 2257320 E6356567 1.60 55.3 295 67.5 7,450 108 1,620 34.0 2257321 E6356568 1.57 57.1 261 67.2 7,270 94 1,680 32.8 2257322 E6356569 1.36 45.4 324 56.5 6,320 93 1,500 32.4 2257323 E6356570 1.64 55.0 274 60.4 7,610 96 1,440 31.7 2257324 E6356571 1.45 54.9 407 80.0 6,730 120 1,660 42.6 2257325 E6356572 1.57 61.1 347 68.5 7,310 99 1,510 34.1 2257326 E6356573 1.57 63.8 262 72.6 7,270 85 1,730 33.2 2257327 E6356574 1.58 69.1 324 66.8 7,350 98 1,480 35.3 2257328 E6356575 1.45 51.6 260 60.7 6,740 109 1,370 39.1 2257329 E6356576 1.54 57.5 280 77.6 7,150 111 1,810 39.1 2257330 E6356577 1.52 56.7 274 68.0 7,040 92 1,520 33.4 2257331 E6356578 1.50 60.4 297 69.9 6,990 108 1,640 40.1 2257332 E6356579 1.42 66.9 258 69.8 6,600 118 1,710 42.1 2257333 E6356580 1.44 59.4 211 66.4 6,680 101 1,780 34.1 2257334 E6356581 1.42 58.7 171 58.9 6,610 86 1,580 31.4 2257335 E6356582 1.57 59.8 277 59.3 7,270 101 1,400 35.6 2257336 E6356583 1.65 57.0 256 67.2 7,650 106 1,480 38.5 2257337 E6356584 1.63 85.4 215 56.5 7,550 92 1,420 32.2 2257338 E6356585 1.49 66.2 233 61.9 6,920 97 1,550 32.2 2257340 E6356587 1.53 66.8 390 75.0 7,120 84 1,660 31.6 2257341 E6356588 1.57 67.2 288 62.1 7,280 100 1,430 38.1 2257342 E6356589 1.50 55.0 320 66.7 6,990 112 1,580 40.8 2257343 E6356590 1.67 50.7 232 63.8 7,750 121 1,540 41.8 2257344 E6356591 1.72 56.8 269 68.2 7,970 107 1,600 40.4 2257345 E6356592 1.58 68.9 250 59.0 7,360 118 1,430 40.6 2257346 E6356593 1.56 61.8 281 69.1 7,230 121 1,660 41.6 2257347 E6356594 1.55 54.0 278 65.3 7,200 108 1,530 38.4 2257348 E6356595 1.41 57.3 454 76.1 6,570 88 1,440 32.7 2257349 E6356596 1.66 63.3 241 60.9 7,690 89 1,520 30.4 2257350 E6356597 1.51 70.2 213 64.3 7,000 97 1,560 35.6 2257351 E6356598 1.54 48.4 225 58.1 7,170 107 1,470 39.9 Comments: RDL – Reported Detection Limit Analysis performed at AGAT 5623 McAdam Rd., Mississauga, ON (unless marked by *)

About Jourdan

Jourdan Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior mining exploration company trading under the symbol “JOR” on the TSX Venture Exchange and “2JR1” on the Stuttgart Stock Exchange. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, production, and development of mining properties. The Company’s properties are in Quebec, Canada, primarily in the spodumene-bearing pegmatites of the La Corne Batholith, around North American Lithium’s producing Quebec Lithium Mine. This mine is part of Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL), China’s largest automotive battery manufacturer.

For more information:

www.jourdaninc.com

Rene Bharti, Chief Executive Officer and President

Email: info@jourdaninc.com

Phone: (416) 861-5800

Cautionary statements

The content and grades of any mineral deposits at our Vallee project are conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource on the property and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Company’s ability to undertake a drilling program, to further investigate the downdip grade and confirm the volume and grade at the Vallee lithium project, and to establish a mineral resource, the business and operations of the Company, and the Company’s ability to execute its business plan, including its ambition to become a lithium producer. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Jourdan to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: receipt of necessary approvals; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future mineral prices; accidents, labour disputes and shortages and other risks of the mining industry. Although Jourdan has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Jourdan does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

