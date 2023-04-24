Jourdan Engages Investor Relations Firm to Build Awareness

TORONTO, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — JOURDAN RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: JOR; OTCQB: JORF; FRA: 2JR1) (“Jourdan” or the “Company“) announces today that it has entered into an investor relations agreement with Onyx Relations Corp. (“Onyx”). Onyx is an investor relations firm that advises private and public companies on business development initiatives and accelerated growth hacking. Pursuant to the agreement, Onyx will assist Jourdan in enhancing its visibility with potential investors through a multi-faceted approach that encompasses mainstream media aggregation and investor awareness campaigns, as well as through other related advisory services, for an eight-month period commencing May 2023 for a total cost of C$125,000. Onyx is an arm’s length party from the Company and principally operates out of Toronto, Canada. As of the date of this press release, Onyx does not own any interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company; however, a principal of Onyx does, directly or indirectly, beneficially own 2 million of Jourdan’s common shares. The appointment of Onyx is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Termination of Royalty Agreement

The Company also announces today that it has agreed with an arm’s length third party (the “Holder”) to terminate an agreement dated effective September 14, 2022, as amended on November 8, 2022 (together, the “Agreement”), pursuant to which the Company agreed to grant the Holder a 2% net smelter return in respect of a certain portion of the Company’s Vallée property in exchange for cash payments totaling an aggregate of $1 million (the “Royalty”). It was agreed by the Company and the Holder that the termination would be effective December 31, 2022, and no further obligations are owed by either party under the Agreement. Please see the Company’s press releases dated September 14, 2022, for further information about the Royalty and the Agreement, which is available under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About Jourdan Resources Inc.

Jourdan is a Canadian junior mining exploration company trading under the symbol “JOR” on the TSX Venture Exchange and “2JR1” on the Stuttgart Stock Exchange. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, production, and development of mining properties. The Company’s properties are in Quebec, Canada, primarily in the spodumene-bearing pegmatites of the La Corne Batholith, around North American Lithium’s Quebec lithium mine.

For more information:

Rene Bharti, Chief Executive Officer and President

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (416) 861-5800

www.jourdaninc.com

Cautionary statements

This press release contains “forward looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the engagement of Onyx to build awareness of the Company with potential investors. Generally, forward looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking information, including but not limited to: receipt of necessary approvals; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future mineral prices; accidents, labour disputes and shortages and other risks of the mining industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

