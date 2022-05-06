Jourdan Engages Stanford & Turner for Assistance with Marketing Campaign

TORONTO, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — JOURDAN RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: JOR; OTCQB: JORFF) (“Jourdan” or the “Company“) announces today that it has entered into a marketing services agreement with Stanford & Turner Marketing Group (“Stanford”). Stanford is a digital media marketing company that provides a combination of content development, web development, media buying and distribution, and reporting and optimization to Jourdan. Pursuant to the agreement, Stanford will assist Jourdan in enhancing its visibility with potential investors through a digital marketing campaign for a total cost of US$75,000 over a three-month period commencing May 9, 2022, and US$25,000 per month on a month-to-month basis thereafter. Stanford is an arm’s length party from the Company and principally operates out of Los Angeles, California. As of the date of this press release, neither Stanford nor any of its directors and officers own any interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company. The appointment of Stanford is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Jourdan Resources Inc.

Jourdan Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior mining exploration company trading under the symbol “JOR” on the TSX Venture Exchange and “2JR1” on the Stuttgart Stock Exchange. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, production, and development of mining properties. The Company’s properties are in Quebec, Canada, primarily in the spodumene-bearing pegmatites of the La Corne Batholith, around North American Lithium’s producing Quebec Lithium Mine.

For more information:

Rene Bharti, Chief Executive Officer and President

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (416) 861-5800

www.jourdaninc.com

Cautionary statements

This press release contains “forward looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the engagement of Stanford to build awareness of the Company with potential investors. Generally, forward looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking information, including but not limited to: receipt of necessary approvals; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future prices of mineral prices; accidents, labour disputes and shortages and other risks of the mining industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.



