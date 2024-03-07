Juno and Marten Falls First Nation Sign Exploration Agreement

TORONTO, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Juno Corp. (“Juno” or the “Company”) and Marten Falls First Nation (“MFFN”) are pleased to announce a new cooperation agreement to foster economic participation opportunities and advance exploration and potential mining partnerships in Northern Ontario’s Ring of Fire. The Exploration Agreement (the “Agreement”) was signed on March 6, 2024, in Toronto, Ontario between Chief Bruce Achneepineskum and Jacob McKinnon, President & COO of Juno.

Chief Achneepineskum of Marten Falls First Nation said, “Marten Falls First Nation Chief and Council are pleased to announce with Juno an exploration agreement on Marten Falls First Nation traditional territory. It is the start of a productive and beneficial agreement that fosters goodwill and open engagement on exploration initiatives and issues.”

Moving forward, the Agreement formalizes collaborations and strengthens the existing relationship between MFFN and Juno at both the strategic and working level. The agreement includes commitments to regular meetings; the establishment of a work group committee; and cooperation measures to mitigate any impacts from exploration activities on traditional lands. This Agreement signifies a common goal between the two parties to ensure that any future exploration and mining development increases economic participation for local First Nations people, and builds stability in the developing region.

Jacob McKinnon said, “Juno is continuing its commitment to unlocking the tremendous economic potential of the Ring of Fire for the benefit of First Nations, the Province of Ontario, and the mineral industry in support of a green economy. Juno has a genuine desire to respect the traditional lands of the people of Marten Falls First Nation and carry forward with a principled and respectful approach to Indigenous engagement and partnerships. This is the start of a strong and positive relationship with Marten Falls First Nation which we will continue to foster throughout the life of this project.”

On March 5, 2024, the Province of Ontario, Marten Falls First Nation and Webequie First Nation signed an agreement to develop community infrastructure projects that could support future development opportunities in the area, including building all-seasons roads. Juno would like to commend the Province of Ontario and both Marten Falls and Webequie First Nations for coming together to support this historic collaboration. These projects will help improve the well-being and readiness of the First Nations to participate fully in the construction of road projects that would connect the Ring of Fire with manufacturing hubs in the south, paving the way for made-in-Ontario supply chains for batteries and electric vehicles.

About Marten Falls First Nation

Marten Falls First Nation is a remote First Nation community led by an elected Chief and Council, located in the Far North of Ontario at the junction of the Albany and Ogoki Rivers, approximately 170 km northeast of Nakina, Ontario and 430 km northeast of Thunder Bay.

About Juno Corp.

Juno Corp. is a private critical mineral exploration company and the largest claimholder in the Ring of Fire with approximately 18,400 mineral claims covering 3,600 square kilometers. Juno has established what it believes to be respectful and inclusive working relationships with nearby First Nations communities and has signed exploration agreements with Marten Falls First Nation, Webequie First Nation, and Kasabonika Lake First Nation.

For more information please contact:

Jacob McKinnon, President & COO, Juno Corp.

[email protected]

(416) 864-6336

www.junocorp.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including, but not limited to, the future exploration plans of Juno, the government of Ontario’s infrastructure plan with respect to the Ring of Fire and the future interest in the Ring of Fire area. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “does not anticipate”, or “believes” or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, or “will be taken”, “occur”, or “be achieved”. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Juno to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks associated with the exploration and development such as economic factors as they effect exploration, future commodity prices, actual results of development and exploration activities, government regulation, political or economic developments, environmental risks, permitting timelines, capital expenditures, operating or technical difficulties in connection with exploration and development activities, relations with First Nations, the speculative nature of exploration and development, contests over title to properties, and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined. Although Juno has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Juno does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.



