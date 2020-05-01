Jura Energy Corporation Announces Extension to Debentures

CALGARY, Alberta, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jura Energy Corporation (“Jura” or the “Company”) announces that on April 30, 2020 it agreed to extend the maturity date of its outstanding 11% secured subordinated debentures having an aggregate principal amount of United States Dollars 3,500,000 (the “Debentures”) issued pursuant to the Company’s trust indenture with Alliance Trust Company dated April 30, 2018, as amended by a supplemental indenture dated May 16, 2018. The maturity date of the Debentures has been extended by six months, from April 30, 2020 until October 31, 2020. The extension of the maturity date was approved by extraordinary resolution of the holders of the Debentures. Other than the extension to the maturity date, the terms of the Debentures will remain unchanged.

About Jura Energy CorporationJura is an international energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Pakistan. Jura is based in Calgary, Alberta, and listed on the TSX-V trading under the symbol JEC. Jura conducts its business in Pakistan through its subsidiaries, Frontier Holdings Limited and Spud Energy Pty Limited.FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



CBJ Newsmakers