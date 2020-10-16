Just announced: Future Cities Canada welcomes Edward Burtynsky to #UnexpectedSolutions

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A Conversation with Canadian photographer Edward Burtynsky and Globe & Mail visual art critic Kate Taylor kicks off the first week of Future Cities Canada: #UnexpectedSolutions, a six-week virtual city-building gathering showcasing the best-of in innovation in cities from across Canada and around the world. The free public talk takes place on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 10 a.m. and is the first of three new thought-provoking conversations presented as part of the TD Future Cities Speaker Series, a program supported by TD Bank Group through its corporate citizenship platform, The Ready Commitment. Launched in 2018, this series presents ideas from some of the world’s leading minds in urban systems; this year’s topics explore themes ranging from climate adaptability and placemaking to housing and infrastructure.

“The TD Future Cities Speaker Series has inspired innovators and city builders from across sectors to push the boundaries of how we approach our city systems,” said Orit Sarfaty, Evergreen’s Chief Program Officer and one of the founding partners of Future Cities Canada. “We look forward to hearing the diversity of perspectives – and unexpected solutions – from some of the world’s leading thinkers on how we can reimagine our cities of the future.”TD Future Cities Speaker Series: In Conversation with Edward Burtynsky and Globe & Mail visual art critic Kate Taylor

Tuesday, October 20, 2020 – 10 a.m.In 2018, Edward Burtynsky, noted photographer of industrial landscapes, unveiled a remarkable new project with filmmakers Jennifer Baichwal and Nicholas de Pencier. A museum exhibition, documentary film, book and Canada-wide education program, Anthropocene gave viewers a startling tour of a planet permanently altered by human activity. Globe and Mail visual art critic Kate Taylor will speak with Burtynsky about environmentalism, urbanization and how the pandemic has changed his art.Register today for this session and the other 60-plus sessions.About #UnexpectedSolutions

Led by Evergreen, Future Cities Canada: #UnexpectedSolutions brings together urban thought leaders, private- and public-sector innovators, and mayors and community leaders to showcase and build the innovative solutions needed to create more resilient and sustainable futures. The free virtual city-building gathering features 130-plus speakers, over 60 sessions and seven streams of content, covering key issues related to Smart Cities; Infrastructure, Housing & Development; Arts & Cultural Heritage; Placemaking & Placekeeping; The New Economy; Climate Adaptability and Urban Foresight. The thought-provoking panels and conversations with national and international speakers, inspiring interactive workshops with industry leaders, and creative networking opportunities focus on connectedness, innovation and sustainability. For the latest information on #UnexpectedSolutions and the upcoming TD Future Cities Speaker Series, sign up to the Future Cities Canada newsletter and follow @FutureCitiesCA.For media information, please contact:

Renee Tratch | Sr. Manager, PR & Content | Evergreen | 416-596-1495 X 273 | Evergreen Brick Works, 550 Bayview Avenue, Suite 300, Toronto, Ontario, M4W 3X8Future Cities Canada is a national cross-sector initiative with the mission to accelerate innovation to transform cities for the benefit of all. Drawing on the expertise of its founding organizations – The McConnell Foundation, TD Bank Group, Evergreen, Maison de l’innovation sociale and Community Foundations of Canada – and together with a diverse and growing network of partners, Future Cities Canada collectively strives to address the challenges facing cities and city-dwellers to reimagine cities that are equitable, regenerative and prosperous. www.futurecitiescanada.caEvergreen is dedicated to making cities flourish. Since 1991, the national not-for-profit has been hard at work transforming spaces into great places so that communities can thrive. We believe that by connecting people, natural and built worlds, we can enable Canadians to do great things that will shape our cities for the better. www.evergreen.caAbout TD Global Corporate Citizenship

TD has a long-standing commitment to enriching the lives of its customers, colleagues and communities. As part of its corporate citizenship platform, The Ready Commitment, TD is targeting CDN $1 billion (US $775 million) in total by 2030 towards community giving in four areas critical to opening doors for a more inclusive and sustainable tomorrow – Financial Security, Vibrant Planet, Connected Communities and Better Health. Through The Ready Commitment, TD aspires to link its business, philanthropy and human capital to help people feel more confident – not just about their finances, but also in their ability to achieve their personal goals in a changing world. For further information, visit td.com/thereadycommitment.



