Just Energy Announces Receipt of Interim Order for Recapitalization and Board Renewal

TORONTO, July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Just Energy Group Inc. (“Just Energy” or the “Company”) (TSX:JE; NYSE:JE), a retail energy provider specializing in electricity and natural gas commodities and bringing energy efficient solutions and renewable energy options to customers, today announced it has obtained the interim order from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in connection with the plan of arrangement (the “Plan of Arrangement”) announced on July 8, 2020. The order, among other things, grants a limited stay of proceedings and establishes the record date for voting of securityholders with respect to the Plan of Arrangement as July 23, 2020.

The Plan of Arrangement provides a comprehensive plan to strengthen and de-risk the business, positioning the Company for sustainable growth as an independent industry leader. Highlights include:Conversion of approximately C$420 million subordinated convertible debentures and preferred shares into new equityNew cash equity investment commitment of C$100 millionExtension of C$335 million secured credit facilities by three years to December 2023Extension of unsecured debt of US$205.9 million to March 2024 with interest to be paid-in-kindInitial reduction of annual cash interest expense by approximately C$45 millionReconstitution of the Board of Directors with five new directors (announced on July 16, 2020)Business as usual for employees, customers and suppliers enhanced by the relationship with a financially stronger Just Energy – they will not be affected by the RecapitalizationThe implementation of the Recapitalization is expected in September 2020, pending court and securityholder approvals required under the Canada Business Corporations Act (CBCA), as well as applicable approvals by the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange. Please refer to the Company’s press release of July 8, 2020 for information regarding the Plan of Arrangement.The Company also intends to file an information circular describing the transaction in detail next week, and expects to seek approval for the proposed Plan of Arrangement at a Special Meeting of Shareholders and meetings of applicable creditor classes (collectively, the “Meetings”) scheduled for August 25, 2020.Provided that the Plan of Arrangement is passed by the creditor classes and shareholders at the respective meetings, the Company’s Annual General Meeting will immediately follow the Meetings on August 25, 2020. As announced by the Company on July 16, 2020, a slate of seven director candidates, of which five are new directors, will be appointed to the board of directors (the “Board”) upon completion of the Plan of Arrangement. The seven candidates possess a wide spectrum of skills and expertise, including deep knowledge of the energy industry. They are: James Bell (new)Anthony Horton (new)Steven Murray (new)Stephen Schaefer (new)Marcie Zlotnik (new)R. Scott Gahn (incumbent)Dallas Ross (incumbent)For more information on the Board candidates, please refer to the Company’s press release of July 16, 2020.About Just Energy Group Inc.Just Energy is a consumer company focused on essential needs, including electricity and natural gas health and well-being, such as water quality and filtration devices; and utility conservation, bringing energy efficient solutions and renewable energy options to consumers. Currently operating in the United States and Canada, Just Energy serves residential and commercial customers. Just Energy is the parent company of Amigo Energy, EdgePower Inc., Filter Group Inc., Hudson Energy, Interactive Energy Group, Tara Energy, and TerraPass. Visit https://investors.justenergy.com/ to learn more. 