Juul Cutting 1,200 Jobs

CBJ — E-cigarette producer Juul Labs is being forced to make significant cuts to its global workforce due to a drastic decline in sales over the summer.

It’s expected the bulk of the 1,200 layoffs will occur in Europe and Asia.

E-cigarette sales have also slowed in Canada and the United States, but there has been no word as of yet about any pending layoffs in North America.

The company is 35% owned by Marlboro maker Altria Group, formerly known as Philip Morris Companies.

Juul Labs was co-founded by Adam Bowen and Jim Monsees with corporate headquarters in San Francisco.

