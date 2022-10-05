K 2022 Attendees Invited to Stop Ocean Plastic with Plastic Bank

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Plastic Bank commits to stop 50 ocean-bound plastic bottles for every K 2022 attendee who pledges to become an Ocean Steward and turn off the tap to ocean pollution. The social enterprise is set to reveal value in plastic waste at the world’s leading rubber and plastic trade fair, from October 19 to 26, 2022 in Düsseldorf, Germany.

“Every single human being who is pained by the degradation of our ocean and acts to prevent it, is an Ocean Steward to us. We welcome the attendees at K 2022 to visit our booth and begin their quest for Ocean Stewardship,” said Ben Lavoie, President of Plastic Bank.

Plastic Bank empowers ethical recycling in vulnerable coastal areas, working with local entrepreneurs to establish plastic collection branches. Collection community members exchange plastic for life-improving benefits and secure income, helping to alleviate poverty. The collected plastic is processed into Social Plastic® feedstock, a recycled plastic material available in rPET, rPP, rHDPE, rLDPE for reintegration into the global manufacturing supply chain.

Plastic Bank’s Social Plastic® feedstock will be showcased at K 2022 alongside the products and packaging made by its global partners, such as SC Johnson, Henkel, ScanCom, CARTONPACK, IVC Group, The Promoland-Recycool, ADVANSA, and Bloem Living. To date, Plastic Bank’s movement for Ocean Stewardship has already stopped over 60 million kilograms of plastic – the equivalent of more than 3 billion plastic bottles – from entering the ocean.

“Plastic entering the ocean is one of the greatest threats to humanity and the planet. K 2022 provides industry leaders and changemakers the opportunity to bring ethical recycling to the center stage, gather together for a solution to plastic pollution and meaningfully shift the paradigm of disposable plastic from waste to circularity,” said David Katz, Founder of Plastic Bank.

K 2022 attendees are invited to visit Plastic Bank’s booth and pledge to stop ocean plastic pollution at Hall 8B, Booth A13.

About Plastic Bank

Plastic Bank empowers Ocean Stewards to stop ocean plastic. Our ethical collection communities exchange plastic for life-improving benefits. Exchanges are recorded through Alchemy™ – a blockchain-secured platform that enables traceable collection, secures income, and verifies reporting. Collected material is processed into Social Plastic® feedstock for reuse in products and packaging. Learn more at plasticbank.com .

