K8 Virtual School Offers Help During COVID-19

NEWMARKET, Ontario, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Due to COVID-19, Link On Learning’s K8 Virtual School (www.k8vs.ca) is offering free enrollment for the rest of the school year to a limited number of Ontario frontline workers’ kids.

Enrollment is available immediately for kindergarten to grade 8 students so they can finish the 2019-2020 school year with the desired learning outcomes.The online class is fully supported by an Ontario certified teacher. Students have a full timetable of self-paced lessons that include regularly scheduled online collaboration with the teacher and rest of the class. The class size is kept small so each student can receive the attention they need. As a result, space is limited.“We’re doing everything we can to help the community,” said Janice Frohlich, who is the President and School Principal. “We understand that frontline workers are under a lot of pressure right now, so if we can help them by providing a little extra support, we’re really happy to do that.”To qualify, students must be in Ontario and have at least one parent working as a frontline worker during the COVID-19 pandemic. Qualified frontline workers include, but are not limited to, essential service workers such as health care professionals, first responders, grocery store clerks, and security personnel.Students should be prepared to work a full school day online and must have the required equipment, including the following: a computer or laptop with keyboard and mouse, Google Chrome Web Browser with Adobe Flash, Adobe PDF Reader, MS Word, and a good Internet connection.In addition to offering free enrollment for the children of frontline workers, Link On Learning’s K8 Virtual School is also offering subsidized tuition for other students. There are a limited number of subsidized tuition seats available with regular tuition reduced from $385 per month to $230.Link On Learning is an Ontario online private school for kindergarten to grade 8 students. It was established as Ontario’s first online private elementary school in 2002. Since then, students have flourished through the school’s engaging, effective approach to online learning.

CBJ Newsmakers