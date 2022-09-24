K92 Mining Announces Filing of Technical Report for Maiden Blue Lake Resource Estimate

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — K92 Mining Inc. (“K92” or the “Company”) (TSX: KNT; OTCQX: KNTNF) announces that it has filed a technical report (the “Technical Report”) containing a maiden resource estimate on the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit in Papua New Guinea. The Technical Report, titled, “Independent Technical Report, Mineral Resource Estimate Blue Lake Porphyry Deposit, Kainantu, Papua New Guinea” dated September 20, 2022, with an effective date of August 1, 2022, was prepared by Simon Tear BSc (Hons), EurGeol, PGeo IGI, EurGeol, and Anthony Woodward BSc (Hons), M.Sc., MAIG. Refer to the Company’s news release dated August 9, 2022, for a summary of the key results, assumptions and estimates contained in the Technical Report. The Technical Report was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and is available under the Company’s SEDAR profile (www.sedar.com) and on the K92 website at www.k92mining.com.

The Blue Lake project is located approximately 4 km southwest of the Company’s producing high-grade gold-copper Kora and Judd intrusion-related deposits at the Kainantu Gold Mine in Papua New Guinea. Blue Lake was discovered by K92 after mineralized lithocap was identified in 2017. K92 has completed two diamond drill programs at Blue Lake for a total of 26 holes and 16,474.8 metres.

About K92

K92 Mining Inc. is engaged in the production of gold, copper and silver at the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea, as well as exploration and development of mineral deposits in the immediate vicinity of the mine. The Company declared commercial production from Kainantu in February 2018, is in a strong financial position. A maiden resource estimate on the Blue Lake porphyry project was completed in August 2022. K92 is operated by a team of mining company professionals with extensive international mine-building and operational experience.

