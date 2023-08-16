K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drilling Results, Including Potential High-Grade Zone at Northern Deeps Target ~50 Metres West of Twin Incline

Multiple high grade areas expanded, up-dip and down-dip at Judd’s J1 Vein including: JDD0185: 8.83 m at 38.08 g/t gold equivalent (“AuEq”) (2) (36.52 g/t Au, 21 g/t Ag, 0.81% Cu). JDD0204: 7.50 m at 38.26 g/t AuEq (33.53 g/t Au, 58 g/t Ag, 2.50% Cu). JDD0206: 7.67 m at 36.31 g/t AuEq (32.57 g/t Au, 45 g/t Ag, 1.98% Cu).

Several high grade areas at Kora’s K1 and K2 Veins expanded up-dip, down-dip, and towards the South including: K2 Vein high-grade bulge in thickness recorded from 3 holes over ~100 metre vertical: KMDD0565: 28.05 m at 15.45 g/t AuEq (13.44 g/t Au, 13 g/t Ag, 1.15% Cu), KMDD0576: 10.60 m at 15.67 g/t AuEq (9.62 g/t Au, 44 g/t Ag, 3.43% Cu), and; KMDD0564: 15.07 m at 10.47 g/t AuEq (7.47 g/t Au, 26 g/t Ag, 1.67% Cu). KMDD0570A: K1 Vein, 4.44 m at 21.42 g/t AuEq (19.97 g/t Au, 21 g/t Ag, 0.74% Cu), KMDD0528: K2 Vein, 1.80 m at 61.66 g/t AuEq (52.79 g/t Au, 357 g/t Ag, 2.75% Cu).

Potential high-grade zone at Northern Deeps along the Judd J1 Vein, located near-mine infrastructure, ~50 metres west of the twin incline and ~500 metres North of the current Judd underground mining area. Importantly, these are the first recorded clusters of high-grade mineralization in the sparsely drilled Northern Deeps target area, with underground drilling results including: K92DD0018: J1 Vein, 5.05 m at 12.51 g/t AuEq (12.15 g/t Au, 7 g/t Ag, 0.17% Cu); K92DD0019, ~200 metres south of K92DD0018, recorded multiple intersections including: J1 Vein: 1.47 m at 11.70 g/t AuEq (9.46 g/t Au, 10 g/t Ag, 1.32% Cu), and; K2 Vein: 4.10 m at 5.59 g/t AuEq (2.31 g/t Au, 60 g/t Ag, 1.58% Cu). K92DD0021, ~25 metres below K92DD0019, underground drill hole recorded multiple intersections including: J1 Vein: 2.00 m at 6.94 g/t AuEq (5.47 g/t Au, 71 g/t Ag, 0.36% Cu) within a broader mineralized zone of 7.40 m at 2.75 g/t AuEq (2.14 g/t Au, 26 g/t Ag, 0.18% Cu), K1 Footwall Vein: 3.80 m at 15.64 g/t AuEq (15.52 g/t Au, 3 g/t Ag, 0.05% Cu), and; K2 Vein: 1.80 m at 7.57 g/t AuEq (6.25 g/t Au, 86 g/t Ag, 0.15% Cu) within a broader mineralized zone of 3.80 m at 4.25 g/t AuEq (3.55 g/t Au, 42 g/t Ag, 0.11% Cu).



Notes:

(1) Drill highlights presented above are core lengths (not true widths).

(2) Gold equivalent (AuEq) exploration results are calculated using longer-term commodity prices with a copper price of US$3.75/lb, a silver price of US$20/oz and a gold price of US$1,600/oz.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — K92 Mining Inc. (“K92” or the “Company”) (TSX: KNT; OTCQX: KNTNF) is pleased to announce its latest high-grade results from the ongoing surface and underground diamond drilling of the Kora, Kora South, Judd and Judd South deposits in addition to the Kora and Judd Northern Deeps targets at the Kainantu Gold Mine in Papua New Guinea.

The results for the latest 56 diamond drill holes completed from surface and underground are summarized in the tables below. The results continue to demonstrate the high-grade, continuity and expansion potential of the Kora-Kora South and Judd-Judd South vein systems, while also exhibiting high-grade potential at Northern Deeps.

Surface drilling focused on southern strike extensions and extending Judd mineralization towards surface within the mining lease. Underground drilling focused on expanding the known Judd mineralization, increasing drill density at Kora and Judd, extending mineralization at Kora to the South of the Kora resource and testing mineralization to the north of the Judd and Kora resources. Importantly, all drill holes at Kora-Kora South (including Northern Deeps) intersected mineralization, with 17 intersections exceeding 10 g/t AuEq and 36 intersections exceeding 5 g/t AuEq. At Judd-Judd South (including Northern Deeps), all drill holes intersected mineralization, with 10 intersections exceeding 10 g/t AuEq and 26 intersections exceeding 5 g/t AuEq.

Northern Deeps Drill Results

Drilling from the twin incline at the Northern Deeps target, recorded the first cluster of high-grade mineralization in the sparsely drilled target area, with a potential high-grade zone recorded at the J1 Vein. The potential high-grade zone is located near-mine infrastructure, approximately 50 metres west of the twin incline, approximately 500 metres north of the current Judd underground mining area, and has recorded three intersections to date, with multiple intersections recorded at:

K92DD0018 – 5.05 m at 12.15 g/t Au, 7 g/t Ag and 0.17% Cu (12.51 g/t AuEq, 2.98 m true width);

K92DD0019 – 1.47 m at 9.46 g/t Au, 10 g/t Ag and 1.32% Cu (11.70 g/t AuEq, 1.27 m true width);

K92DD0021 – 2.00 m at 5.47 g/t Au, 71 g/t Ag and 0.36% Cu (6.94 g/t AuEq, 1.78 m true width) within a broader mineralized zone of 7.40 m at 2.14 g/t Au, 26 g/t Ag and 0.18% Cu (2.75 g/t AuEq, 6.59 m true width).

K92DD0018 is approximately 200 metres north of K92DD0019 and K92DD0021, highlighting the large, and highly prospective near-mine infrastructure initial target area to follow-up with additional drilling.

Several other notable intersections were recorded at Northern Deeps, including multiple intersections at:

K92DD0019 – 4.10 m at 2.31 g/t Au, 60 g/t Ag and 1.58% Cu (5.59 g/t AuEq, 3.57 m true width) from the K2 Vein;

K92DD0021 – 1.80 m at 6.25 g/t Au, 86 g/t Ag and 0.15% Cu (7.57 g/t AuEq, 1.66 m true width) which was part of a broader zone of mineralization of 3.80 m at 3.55 g/t Au, 42 g/t Ag and 0.11% Cu (4.25 g/t AuEq, 3.50 m true width) from the K2 Vein; and 3.80 m at 15.52 g/t Au, 3 g/t Ag and 0.05% Cu (15.64 g/t AuEq, 3.43 m true width) from the K1 Footwall Vein.

These results are very encouraging and show the potential of the Northern Deeps area at both the Kora and Judd vein systems.

Kora-Kora South Drill Results

At Kora – Kora South, drilling continues to expand multiple known areas of high-grade mineralization in addition to recording areas of significant thickness. Within Kora, a high-grade bulge in thickness at the K2 Vein was recorded from three intersections over a 100-metre vertical, with KMDD0565 recording 28.05 m at 13.44 g/t Au, 13 g/t Ag and 1.15% Cu (15.45 g/t AuEq, 14.05 m true width); KMDD0576 recording multiple intersections including 10.60 m at 9.62 g/t Au, 44 g/t Ag and 3.43% Cu (15.67 g/t AuEq, 5.96 m true width), and; KMDD0564 recording 15.07 m at 7.47 g/t Au, 26 g/t Ag and 1.67% Cu (10.47 g/t AuEq, 8.77 m true width).

Underground drilling at Kora also expanded several areas of high-grade mineralization. Drilling focused on up-dip and down-dip extensions, with highlights including multiple intersections at:

KMDD0570A – 4.44 m at 19.97 g/t Au, 21 g/t Ag and 0.74% Cu (21.42 g/t AuEq, 3.13 m true width) from the K1 Vein;

KMDD0528 – 1.80 m at 52.79 g/t Au, 357 g/t Ag and 2.75% Cu (61.66 g/t AuEq, 0.97 m true width) from the K2 Vein and 4.15 m at 13.38 g/t Au, 3 g/t Ag and 0.15% Cu (13.66 g/t AuEq, 2.21 m true width) from the K1 Vein; and

KMDD0566 – 3.04 m at 14.00 g/t Au, 17 g/t Ag and 1.66% Cu (16.87 g/t AuEq, 2.30 m true width) from the K1 Vein.

At Kora South, surface drilling and underground drilling from the 1205 Level drill drive recorded strong thicknesses and an elevated frequency of high-grade copper intersections. Surface drilling highlights include multiple intersections recorded at:

KUDD0046 – 10.80 m at 1.85 g/t Au, 165 g/t Ag and 3.80% Cu (10.02 g/t AuEq, 4.00 m true width) from the K2 Vein and 8.50 m at 0.60 g/t Au, 124 g/t Ag and 6.43% Cu (12.50 g/t AuEq, 3.15 m true width) from Kora Link South;

KUDD0049 – 9.10 m at 5.61 g/t Au, 95 g/t Ag and 0.91% Cu (8.26 g/t AuEq, 6.73 m true width) from the K2 Vein and 7.40 m at 8.11 g/t Au, 45 g/t Ag and 0.49% Cu (9.46 g/t AuEq, 5.48 m true width) from Kora Link South.

Kora South underground drilling highlights include multiple intersections recorded at:

KMDD0569 – 8.00 m at 0.95 g/t Au, 37 g/t Ag and 2.70% Cu (5.74 g/t AuEq, 3.18 m true width) from the K2 Vein;

KMDD0551 – 18.50 m at 3.23 g/t Au, 22 g/t Ag and 2.05% Cu (6.79 g/t AuEq, 5.26 m true width) from the K2 Vein, and;

KMDD0552 – 13.80 m at 0.77 g/t Au, 42 g/t Ag and 2.68% Cu (5.59 g/t AuEq, 2.37 m true width) from the K2 Vein.

The strong thicknesses recorded demonstrate the system remains strong as step-out drilling advances to the South and continues to show a general trend of increasing copper grade tenor as drilling approaches the A1 Porphyry target (See Figure 7 for the K2 Vein Copper Grade Long-Section). Mineralization remains open at depth and along strike.

Judd-Judd South Drill Results

At Judd-Judd South, like Kora-Kora South, drilling continues to expand multiple high-grade areas. The Judd-Judd South Vein system consists of four identified veins that share a similar orientation, and feature quartz-sulphide Au-Cu-Ag mineralization similar to that found in the Kora deposit. To date, the J1 Vein has been the most productive, and recently, the J2 Vein has shown strong potential, with a high-grade zone to the South announced on May 24, 2023 (see press release, K92 Mining Announces Discovery of High-Grade Zone at the J2 Vein to the South and High Grade Intersections at Kora-Kora South and Judd-Judd South Vein Systems).

The results are highlighted by the J1 Vein, with drilling extending known-high grade areas up-dip and down-dip, including:

JDD0206 – 7.67 m at 32.57 g/t Au, 45 g/t Ag and 1.98% Cu (36.31 g/t AuEq, 3.36 m true width);

JDD0202 – 3.34 m at 9.51 g/t Au, 68 g/t Ag and 3.57% Cu (16.09 g/t AuEq, 1.97 m true width); JDD0204 – 7.50 m at 33.53 g/t Au, 58 g/t Ag and 2.50% Cu (38.26 g/t AuEq, 3.75 m true width);

JDD0185 – 8.83 m at 36.52 g/t Au, 21 g/t Ag and 0.81% Cu (38.08 g/t AuEq, 5.95 m true width);

JDD0189 – 17.55 m at 11.98 g/t Au, 29 g/t Ag and 0.13% Cu (12.55 g/t AuEq, 9.69 m true width);

JDD0195 – 6.20 m at 9.51 g/t Au, 32 g/t Ag and 2.63% Cu (14.13 g/t AuEq, 4.04 m true width); and

JDD0187 – 2.15 m at 11.21 g/t Au, 44 g/t Ag and 2.44% Cu (15.67 g/t AuEq, 2.04 m true width).

Judd South drilling from underground commenced from the 1205 Level drill drive in late July.

Figures

Long sections of K1, K2, J1 and J2 showing the location of the latest drill holes are provided in Figures 1, 2, 3 and 4, respectively.

A long section showing Kora drilling to date is provided in Figure 5.

A long section showing Judd drilling to date is provided in Figure 6.

A long section showing copper grades for the K2 Vein and its high-grade copper zone from drilling to date is provided in Figure 7.

Core photographs are provided of drill hole JDD0185 in Figure 8, JDD0204 in Figure 9 and JDD0206 in Figure 10.

John Lewins, K92 Chief Executive Officer and Director, stated, “The latest drilling results at the Kora-Kora South and Judd-Judd South vein systems have continued to demonstrate strong continuity and high-grades, expanding a number of high-grade areas. From the results, 7 intersections were above 20 g/t AuEq and 27 intersections were above 10 g/t AuEq, with several holes exceeding 30 g/t AuEq, including JDD0185 recording 8.83 m at 38.08 g/t AuEq, JDD0204 recording 7.50 m at 38.26 g/t AuEq, JDD0206 recording 7.67 m at 36.31 g/t all on the J1 Vein, plus KMDD0528 recording 1.80 m at 61.66 g/t AuEq from the K2 Vein. Additionally, a high-grade bulge in thickness was reported at the K2 Vein by holes KMDD0565 recording 28.05 m at 15.45 g/t AuEq, KMDD0576 recording 10.60 m at 15.67 g/t AuEq and KMDD0564 recording 15.07 m at 10.47 g/t AuEq over a 100 metre vertical.

We are also very pleased to be announcing yet another potential high-grade zone well outside the current resource estimate, this time at the sparsely drilled Northern Deeps target at the J1 Vein. This is the first recorded cluster of high-grade mineralization in Northern Deeps, with highlights from the J1 Vein including holes K92DD0018 recording 5.05 m at 12.51 g/t AuEq, K92DD0019 recording 1.47 m at 11.70 g/t AuEq and K92DD0021 recording 2.00 m at 6.94 g/t AuEq within a broader mineralized zone of 7.40 m at 2.75 g/t AuEq. It is very important to note that the target area, is near-mine infrastructure, approximately 50 metres west of the twin incline and well within the Mining Lease Area, making it not only very efficient to drill but also efficient for possible underground access should exploration prove successful.

Towards the south, at Kora South, we remain very encouraged by the strong thickness and high copper grades documented, including holes KUDD0046 recording 10.80 m at 10.02 g/t AuEq (3.80% Cu, 1.85 g/t Au and 165 g/t Ag) from the K2 Vein and 8.50 m at 12.50 g/t AuEq (6.43% Cu, 0.60 g/t Au and 124 g/t Ag) from the Kora Link South, KMDD0569 recording 8.00 m at 5.74 g/t AuEq (2.70% Cu, 0.95 g/t Au and 37 g/t Ag) from the K2 Vein, KMDD0551 recording 18.50 m at 6.79 g/t AuEq (2.05% Cu, 3.23 g/t Au and 22 g/t Ag) from the K2 Vein and KMDD0552 13.80 m at 5.59 g/t AuEq (2.68% Cu, 0.77 g/t Au and 42 g/t Ag) from the K2 Vein. Holes KMDD0569, KMDD0551 and KMDD0552 were drilled from the 1205 Level underground drill drive, which is progressively being advanced to the South. Importantly, from the step-out drilling results, the system remains strong to the South, recording significant thickness, and we are also very encouraged by trend of elevated copper grades as drilling gets closer to the A1 Porphyry Target.

With exploration concurrently underway at Kora, Kora South, Judd, Judd South and Northern Deeps, plus the A1 Porphyry there is plenty to look forward to from our exploration program as we progress through the second half of 2023 and beyond.”

Table 1

Kainantu Gold Mine – Significant Intercepts from Kora Underground Diamond Drilling

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) True width (m) Gold g/t Silver g/t Copper % Gold Eq Vein KMDD0563 27.30 28.80 1.50 1.18 0.10 4 0.72 1.30 K1 Including 27.30 28.80 1.50 1.18 0.10 4 0.72 1.31 KMDD0563 43.30 45.20 1.90 1.49 5.85 3 0.78 7.14 KL Including 43.30 44.07 0.77 0.60 13.36 4 1.28 15.47 Including 44.07 44.55 0.48 0.38 1.29 3 0.58 2.25 Including 44.55 45.20 0.65 0.51 0.32 2 0.33 0.87 KMDD0563 48.00 58.20 10.20 8.00 3.28 32 2.20 7.21 K2 Including 48.00 49.00 1.00 0.78 3.32 3 0.34 3.90 Including 49.00 49.45 0.45 0.35 1.82 4 0.54 2.74 Including 49.45 50.20 0.75 0.59 20.65 8 1.01 22.37 Including 50.20 50.85 0.65 0.51 1.47 12 1.51 4.04 Including 50.85 52.00 1.15 0.90 4.39 18 2.01 7.84 Including 52.00 52.55 0.55 0.43 0.13 3 0.63 1.17 Including 52.55 53.50 0.95 0.75 0.64 11 3.34 6.13 Including 53.50 54.60 1.10 0.86 0.07 2 0.07 0.20 Including 54.60 55.05 0.45 0.35 8.46 34 1.37 11.09 Including 55.05 56.00 0.95 0.75 0.34 14 2.13 3.93 Including 56.00 57.20 1.20 0.94 2.29 181 8.53 18.23 Including 57.20 58.20 1.00 0.78 0.21 26 1.37 2.73 KMDD0554 112.60 117.86 5.26 4.25 9.46 5 0.32 10.04 K1 Including 112.60 113.01 0.41 0.33 82.10 8 0.37 82.79 Including 113.01 113.40 0.39 0.32 6.14 2 0.12 6.36 Including 113.40 113.72 0.32 0.26 1.52 3 0.24 1.95 Including 113.72 114.12 0.40 0.32 0.66 4 0.81 2.01 Including 114.12 114.49 0.37 0.30 3.01 18 0.12 3.43 Including 114.49 114.67 0.18 0.15 0.08 1 0.03 0.13 Including 114.67 115.40 0.73 0.59 3.29 1 0.25 3.70 Including 115.40 116.35 0.95 0.77 0.25 2 0.17 0.54 Including 116.35 117.07 0.72 0.58 1.58 1 0.10 1.75 Including 117.07 117.49 0.42 0.34 2.15 4 0.27 2.63 Including 117.49 117.86 0.37 0.30 19.37 18 1.31 21.70 KMDD0554 123.64 129.20 5.56 4.33 2.80 10 1.37 5.12 K2 Including 123.64 123.90 0.26 0.20 2.09 13 2.23 5.83 Including 123.90 124.45 0.55 0.43 0.54 2 0.26 0.99 Including 124.45 125.00 0.55 0.43 0.99 7 1.21 3.02 Including 125.00 125.76 0.76 0.59 0.22 3 0.51 1.07 Including 125.76 126.80 1.04 0.81 2.07 3 0.87 3.51 Including 126.80 128.40 1.60 1.25 7.20 23 2.06 10.79 Including 128.40 129.00 0.60 0.47 0.45 7 2.34 4.29 Including 129.00 129.20 0.20 0.16 0.32 3 1.10 2.12 KMDD0554 134.70 137.00 2.30 1.86 0.25 4 0.46 1.04 K2HW Including 134.70 135.07 0.37 0.30 0.18 3 0.96 1.76 Including 135.07 135.95 0.88 0.71 0.16 2 0.10 0.35 Including 135.95 136.23 0.28 0.23 0.33 1 0.15 0.58 Including 136.23 136.40 0.17 0.14 1.01 21 0.37 1.86 Including 136.40 137.00 0.60 0.49 0.17 6 0.83 1.58 KMDD0562 28.30 34.00 5.70 4.58 0.64 10 1.64 3.40 K1 Including 28.30 29.00 0.70 0.56 0.28 5 1.08 2.08 Including 29.00 30.26 1.26 1.01 0.16 11 1.89 3.33 Including 30.26 30.80 0.54 0.43 0.10 1 0.04 0.18 Including 30.80 32.00 1.20 0.96 1.21 14 4.58 8.73 Including 32.00 32.51 0.51 0.41 0.07 2 0.14 0.31 Including 32.51 32.92 0.41 0.33 1.43 49 1.41 4.30 Including 32.92 34.00 1.08 0.87 1.06 2 0.02 1.11 KMDD0562 41.70 46.00 4.30 3.48 1.69 3 0.37 2.32 KL Including 41.70 42.08 0.38 0.31 0.57 4 0.57 1.54 Including 42.08 43.00 0.92 0.74 2.41 4 0.46 3.20 Including 43.00 43.55 0.55 0.45 0.26 3 0.39 0.92 Including 43.55 44.00 0.45 0.36 0.36 2 0.31 0.89 Including 44.00 44.70 0.70 0.57 1.54 2 0.35 2.13 Including 44.70 45.21 0.51 0.41 0.89 2 0.41 1.57 Including 45.21 45.60 0.39 0.32 1.12 2 0.13 1.36 Including 45.60 46.00 0.40 0.32 6.42 2 0.16 6.70 KMDD0562 46.90 53.70 6.80 5.51 10.29 29 3.06 15.56 K2 Including 46.90 47.70 0.80 0.65 40.60 15 1.62 43.39 Including 47.70 48.45 0.75 0.61 0.58 3 0.76 1.83 Including 48.45 49.60 1.15 0.93 1.30 22 3.13 6.59 Including 49.60 50.70 1.10 0.89 25.49 76 4.75 34.06 Including 50.70 51.30 0.60 0.49 7.44 59 7.08 19.53 Including 51.30 52.20 0.90 0.73 0.32 7 1.04 2.08 Including 52.20 53.00 0.80 0.65 1.75 32 5.01 10.18 Including 53.00 53.70 0.70 0.57 1.95 9 1.36 4.24 KMDD0562 70.00 73.86 3.86 3.14 1.55 45 1.61 4.69 K2HW Including 70.00 70.93 0.93 0.76 1.67 81 2.13 6.10 Including 70.93 71.80 0.87 0.71 4.67 89 2.34 9.54 Including 71.80 72.30 0.50 0.41 0.11 1 0.01 0.14 Including 72.30 73.10 0.80 0.65 0.29 10 0.17 0.68 Including 73.10 73.43 0.33 0.27 0.05 3 0.23 0.45 Including 73.43 73.86 0.43 0.35 0.19 25 4.62 7.90 KMDD0562 79.30 81.56 2.26 1.85 0.31 18 1.28 2.59 Including 79.30 79.70 0.40 0.33 0.05 6 0.05 0.20 Including 79.70 80.20 0.50 0.41 0.17 9 2.96 5.03 Including 80.20 81.00 0.80 0.65 0.21 7 0.49 1.08 Including 81.00 81.27 0.27 0.22 0.08 9 0.19 0.50 Including 81.27 81.56 0.29 0.24 1.43 85 3.26 7.72 KMDD0528 139.38 143.53 4.15 2.21 13.38 3 0.15 13.66 K1 Including 139.38 139.62 0.24 0.13 11.12 3 0.20 11.48 Including 139.62 140.18 0.56 0.30 14.17 3 0.29 14.67 Including 140.18 141.06 0.88 0.47 20.48 5 0.32 21.06 Including 141.06 142.05 0.99 0.53 9.91 1 0.03 9.97 Including 142.05 142.94 0.89 0.47 15.15 2 0.03 15.23 Including 142.94 143.25 0.31 0.17 4.56 8 0.18 4.95 Including 143.25 143.53 0.28 0.15 7.78 1 0.08 7.91 KMDD0528 145.20 151.28 6.08 3.25 3.41 21 0.42 4.35 K1HW Including 145.20 146.08 0.88 0.47 12.34 46 1.58 15.45 Including 146.08 149.00 2.92 1.56 1.95 26 0.21 2.61 Including 149.00 150.16 1.16 0.62 0.85 7 0.19 1.24 Including 150.16 150.50 0.34 0.18 4.93 4 0.29 5.44 Including 150.50 151.28 0.78 0.42 1.93 4 0.29 2.44 KMDD0528 156.00 165.50 9.50 5.08 2.47 7 0.15 2.80 KL Including 156.00 156.30 0.30 0.16 8.16 83 0.09 9.35 Including 156.30 156.83 0.53 0.28 0.91 1 0.04 0.98 Including 156.83 157.15 0.32 0.17 0.84 1 0.01 0.87 Including 157.15 157.40 0.25 0.13 10.37 2 0.06 10.50 Including 157.40 157.90 0.50 0.27 4.46 1 0.03 4.52 Including 157.90 158.48 0.58 0.31 2.05 1 0.07 2.17 Including 158.48 159.00 0.52 0.28 9.06 3 0.02 9.13 Including 159.00 159.65 0.65 0.35 3.05 1 0.02 3.09 Including 159.65 160.30 0.65 0.35 3.82 2 0.03 3.89 Including 160.30 160.75 0.45 0.24 0.53 2 0.20 0.88 Including 160.75 161.50 0.75 0.40 0.09 2 0.44 0.82 Including 161.50 162.42 0.92 0.49 0.20 1 0.11 0.39 Including 162.42 163.20 0.78 0.42 0.22 2 0.05 0.33 Including 163.20 163.73 0.53 0.28 1.54 2 0.24 1.95 Including 163.73 164.05 0.32 0.17 3.02 2 0.03 3.10 Including 164.05 164.47 0.42 0.22 0.09 2 0.03 0.16 Including 164.47 165.50 1.03 0.55 2.48 30 0.56 3.75 KMDD0528 176.20 178.00 1.80 0.97 52.79 357 2.75 61.66 K2 Including 176.20 177.17 0.97 0.52 95.64 660 5.05 111.99 Including 177.17 178.00 0.83 0.45 2.71 2 0.06 2.83 KMDD0561 115.75 119.75 4.00 2.87 1.85 3 0.85 3.25 K1 Including 115.75 116.30 0.55 0.39 7.77 2 1.03 9.45 Including 116.30 116.57 0.27 0.19 0.08 2 0.17 0.38 Including 116.57 116.71 0.14 0.10 1.87 3 0.26 2.32 Including 116.71 117.08 0.37 0.27 1.04 9 4.05 7.65 Including 117.08 117.78 0.70 0.50 0.23 3 0.63 1.27 Including 117.78 118.70 0.92 0.66 0.06 2 0.42 0.76 Including 118.70 119.42 0.72 0.52 0.24 2 0.27 0.70 Including 119.42 119.75 0.33 0.24 6.26 4 0.73 7.48 KMDD0561 125.80 132.80 7.00 5.02 1.28 7 0.27 1.80 KL Including 125.80 126.42 0.62 0.44 0.43 2 0.23 0.83 Including 126.42 127.38 0.96 0.69 1.64 2 0.26 2.08 Including 127.38 128.04 0.66 0.47 0.19 2 0.36 0.79 Including 128.04 128.80 0.76 0.55 0.17 3 0.34 0.76 Including 128.80 129.60 0.80 0.57 0.22 2 0.39 0.87 Including 129.60 130.48 0.88 0.63 0.25 5 0.26 0.73 Including 130.48 131.50 1.02 0.73 0.34 9 0.25 0.86 Including 131.50 132.00 0.50 0.36 0.62 10 0.22 1.10 Including 132.00 132.80 0.80 0.57 7.28 30 0.10 7.82 KMDD0561 135.40 138.44 3.04 2.18 1.22 14 0.39 2.02 K2 Including 135.40 136.00 0.60 0.43 1.42 15 0.13 1.82 Including 136.00 136.55 0.55 0.39 3.54 35 0.35 4.53 Including 136.55 137.50 0.95 0.68 0.20 7 0.15 0.52 Including 137.50 138.44 0.94 0.67 0.75 9 0.84 2.21 KMDD0561 143.40 149.00 5.60 3.37 0.74 14 0.37 1.51 K2HW Including 143.40 144.30 0.90 0.54 0.36 12 0.27 0.94 Including 144.30 145.50 1.20 0.72 1.94 28 0.44 3.00 Including 145.50 146.10 0.60 0.36 0.46 2 0.03 0.54 Including 146.10 147.00 0.90 0.54 0.16 1 0.01 0.19 Including 147.00 147.65 0.65 0.39 0.46 2 0.07 0.59 Including 147.65 148.08 0.43 0.26 0.41 55 2.37 4.90 Including 148.08 149.00 0.92 0.55 0.65 7 0.19 1.05 KMDD0568 107.40 112.74 5.34 4.39 4.62 5 0.62 5.68 K1 Including 107.40 107.70 0.30 0.25 14.20 13 1.58 16.89 Including 107.70 108.40 0.70 0.58 0.04 1 0.05 0.13 Including 108.40 109.00 0.60 0.49 13.04 11 1.27 15.22 Including 109.00 110.00 1.00 0.82 0.29 3 0.30 0.82 Including 110.00 110.70 0.70 0.58 0.31 1 0.39 0.94 Including 110.70 111.00 0.30 0.25 1.45 3 1.59 4.04 Including 111.00 111.55 0.55 0.45 0.19 1 0.19 0.50 Including 111.55 112.19 0.64 0.53 8.22 7 0.75 9.52 Including 112.19 112.74 0.55 0.45 11.34 14 0.74 12.71 KMDD0568 113.11 114.85 1.74 1.43 2.33 11 1.07 4.18 KL Including 113.11 113.56 0.45 0.37 0.72 4 0.93 2.26 Including 113.56 114.00 0.44 0.36 4.59 5 0.30 5.13 Including 114.00 114.52 0.52 0.43 2.91 11 0.87 4.44 Including 114.52 114.85 0.33 0.27 0.61 28 2.63 5.18 KMDD0568 120.60 128.00 7.40 6.09 0.84 3 0.86 2.26 K2 Including 120.60 121.45 0.85 0.70 1.23 5 2.11 4.68 Including 121.45 122.00 0.55 0.45 0.10 1 0.06 0.21 Including 122.00 122.40 0.40 0.33 0.44 1 0.11 0.63 Including 122.40 123.05 0.65 0.53 0.49 1 0.54 1.37 Including 123.05 124.00 0.95 0.78 0.03 1 0.02 0.07 Including 124.00 125.00 1.00 0.82 0.51 1 0.67 1.59 Including 125.00 126.00 1.00 0.82 2.92 1 0.87 4.33 Including 126.00 127.00 1.00 0.82 0.35 2 1.03 2.03 Including 127.00 128.00 1.00 0.82 0.82 9 1.57 3.46 KMDD0568 143.00 148.84 5.84 4.81 0.65 24 0.99 2.54 K2HW Including 143.00 144.00 1.00 0.82 1.64 101 0.21 3.24 Including 144.00 145.00 1.00 0.82 0.32 2 0.03 0.39 Including 145.00 145.30 0.30 0.25 0.15 1 0.05 0.24 Including 145.30 145.70 0.40 0.33 0.13 7 0.46 0.96 Including 145.70 146.26 0.56 0.46 0.23 15 3.44 5.93 Including 146.26 147.00 0.74 0.61 0.32 1 0.02 0.37 Including 147.00 147.77 0.77 0.63 0.40 3 0.06 0.54 Including 147.77 148.84 1.07 0.88 1.01 21 3.13 6.29 KMDD0570A 119.14 119.37 0.23 0.16 1.68 3 0.50 2.52 Including 119.14 119.37 0.23 0.16 1.68 3 0.50 2.52 KMDD0570A 130.83 131.04 0.21 0.14 2.56 11 1.52 5.14 Including 130.83 131.04 0.21 0.14 2.56 11 1.52 5.13 KMDD0570A 139.36 143.80 4.44 3.13 19.97 21 0.74 21.42 K1 Including 139.36 139.90 0.54 0.38 5.22 3 0.41 5.91 Including 139.90 140.90 1.00 0.70 3.49 1 0.47 4.25 Including 140.90 141.23 0.33 0.23 164.00 252 2.12 170.55 Including 141.23 141.86 0.63 0.44 40.20 1 0.25 40.62 Including 141.86 142.57 0.71 0.50 3.45 1 0.21 3.80 Including 142.57 143.27 0.70 0.49 0.06 2 0.27 0.52 Including 143.27 143.58 0.31 0.22 0.03 1 0.27 0.47 Including 143.58 143.80 0.22 0.16 1.93 28 6.01 11.92 KMDD0570A 148.27 149.05 0.78 0.55 4.33 3 1.98 7.54 K1HW Including 148.27 149.05 0.78 0.55 4.33 3 1.98 7.54 KMDD0570A 167.25 177.20 9.95 2.55 0.16 9 0.49 1.06 K2 Including 167.25 167.77 0.52 0.13 0.12 32 1.67 3.19 Including 167.77 168.55 0.78 0.20 0.18 11 0.26 0.73 Including 168.55 169.46 0.91 0.23 0.05 1 0.05 0.15 Including 169.46 170.50 1.04 0.27 0.20 12 0.40 1.00 Including 170.50 171.20 0.70 0.18 0.31 32 1.62 3.31 Including 171.20 173.90 2.70 0.69 0.07 9 0.07 0.30 Including 173.90 175.10 1.20 0.31 0.28 5 0.96 1.89 Including 175.10 176.20 1.10 0.28 0.08 2 0.55 0.98 Including 176.20 177.20 1.00 0.26 0.29 1 0.31 0.79 KMDD0567 49.75 60.00 10.25 6.30 3.34 13 1.73 6.28 K2 Including 49.75 50.30 0.55 0.34 3.20 11 0.85 4.70 Including 50.30 51.08 0.78 0.48 5.26 2 0.57 6.19 Including 51.08 52.00 0.92 0.57 18.59 39 2.71 23.42 Including 52.00 53.10 1.10 0.68 0.78 8 0.91 2.35 Including 53.10 54.00 0.90 0.55 0.11 3 0.15 0.39 Including 54.00 55.00 1.00 0.61 0.09 2 0.30 0.59 Including 55.00 56.00 1.00 0.61 0.17 2 0.09 0.33 Including 56.00 56.30 0.30 0.18 0.10 2 0.07 0.23 Including 56.30 57.00 0.70 0.43 0.36 5 0.75 1.62 Including 57.00 58.00 1.00 0.61 0.80 9 0.92 2.39 Including 58.00 59.00 1.00 0.61 2.56 22 5.47 11.61 Including 59.00 59.39 0.39 0.24 5.72 71 12.39 26.48 Including 59.39 59.70 0.31 0.19 1.37 25 2.05 4.97 Including 59.70 60.00 0.30 0.18 12.45 11 1.47 14.94 KMDD0567 65.30 72.40 7.10 4.37 2.08 14 0.32 2.77 K2HW Including 65.30 68.70 3.40 2.09 3.21 12 0.36 3.93 Including 68.70 70.50 1.80 1.11 0.45 14 0.20 0.95 Including 70.50 70.80 0.30 0.18 2.76 29 0.88 4.53 Including 70.80 71.30 0.50 0.31 0.79 13 0.18 1.24 Including 71.30 72.40 1.10 0.68 1.67 15 0.28 2.31 KMDD0566 116.40 119.44 3.04 2.30 14.00 17 1.66 16.87 K1 Including 116.40 117.20 0.80 0.61 5.61 3 0.57 6.57 Including 117.20 117.83 0.63 0.48 29.29 31 3.03 34.54 Including 117.83 118.20 0.37 0.28 4.17 2 0.51 5.01 Including 118.20 118.44 0.24 0.18 3.81 8 0.52 4.74 Including 118.44 118.84 0.40 0.30 8.92 34 2.03 12.60 Including 118.84 119.15 0.31 0.23 0.29 1 0.17 0.57 Including 119.15 119.44 0.29 0.22 46.54 44 5.15 55.35 KMDD0566 120.80 121.66 0.86 0.65 13.82 2 0.20 14.17 KL Including 120.80 121.28 0.48 0.36 14.16 2 0.15 14.42 Including 121.28 121.66 0.38 0.29 13.39 2 0.27 13.84 KMDD0566 128.86 133.47 4.61 3.71 5.06 16 2.81 9.77 K2 Including 128.86 129.57 0.71 0.57 1.06 20 7.82 13.85 Including 129.57 129.82 0.25 0.20 1.97 9 1.56 4.59 Including 129.82 131.00 1.18 0.95 0.49 2 0.37 1.10 Including 131.00 131.73 0.73 0.59 0.39 1 0.58 1.34 Including 131.73 132.85 1.12 0.90 9.11 40 3.25 14.82 Including 132.85 133.06 0.21 0.17 46.86 26 7.15 58.65 Including 133.06 133.47 0.41 0.33 2.82 10 2.48 6.92 KMDD0551 146.50 165.00 18.50 5.26 3.23 22 2.05 6.79 K2 Including 146.50 147.50 1.00 0.28 0.82 34 2.18 4.74 Including 147.50 148.00 0.50 0.14 2.27 101 4.31 10.44 Including 148.00 148.50 0.50 0.14 0.33 43 3.56 6.58 Including 148.50 149.00 0.50 0.14 0.32 45 5.09 9.05 Including 149.00 149.50 0.50 0.14 0.24 21 1.63 3.12 Including 149.50 150.30 0.80 0.23 0.10 8 1.15 2.04 Including 150.30 151.20 0.90 0.26 0.23 42 7.25 12.38 Including 151.20 152.20 1.00 0.28 0.09 3 0.36 0.70 Including 152.20 153.00 0.80 0.23 0.18 8 0.69 1.38 Including 153.00 153.95 0.95 0.27 0.18 14 2.49 4.35 Including 153.95 155.10 1.15 0.33 0.12 4 0.31 0.67 Including 155.10 155.70 0.60 0.17 1.67 41 4.65 9.64 Including 155.70 156.10 0.40 0.11 0.95 30 2.21 4.87 Including 156.10 157.00 0.90 0.26 1.15 30 2.71 5.87 Including 157.00 157.50 0.50 0.14 1.04 18 1.24 3.26 Including 157.50 158.50 1.00 0.28 0.15 4 0.46 0.94 Including 158.50 159.50 1.00 0.28 1.18 22 1.47 3.81 Including 159.50 160.40 0.90 0.26 0.52 21 1.89 3.81 Including 160.40 161.20 0.80 0.23 0.56 14 1.32 2.85 Including 161.20 162.20 1.00 0.28 48.00 22 1.59 50.82 Including 162.20 163.20 1.00 0.28 0.51 10 0.75 1.84 Including 163.20 164.00 0.80 0.23 0.41 14 1.34 2.74 Including 164.00 165.00 1.00 0.28 2.48 19 2.63 6.94 KMDD0551 174.00 179.00 5.00 1.44 2.40 16 2.76 7.03 K2HW Including 174.00 174.50 0.50 0.14 18.00 13 1.08 19.90 Including 174.50 175.00 0.50 0.14 0.28 24 1.52 3.02 Including 175.00 175.30 0.30 0.09 0.18 7 0.93 1.77 Including 175.30 175.60 0.30 0.09 0.14 3 0.11 0.35 Including 175.60 176.00 0.40 0.12 0.12 4 0.43 0.85 Including 176.00 176.30 0.30 0.09 0.09 1 0.02 0.13 Including 176.30 176.80 0.50 0.14 0.77 23 6.19 10.98 Including 176.80 177.30 0.50 0.14 1.83 26 5.64 11.20 Including 177.30 178.00 0.70 0.20 0.74 25 4.23 7.84 Including 178.00 178.60 0.60 0.17 1.33 23 4.78 9.28 Including 178.60 179.00 0.40 0.12 0.13 2 0.72 1.32 KMDD0564 56.13 71.20 15.07 8.77 7.47 26 1.67 10.47 K2 Including 56.13 57.03 0.90 0.53 10.25 2 0.14 10.49 Including 57.03 58.25 1.22 0.72 16.56 29 2.73 21.30 Including 58.25 59.10 0.85 0.50 0.67 3 0.34 1.25 Including 59.10 59.70 0.60 0.36 2.41 8 1.65 5.16 Including 59.70 60.90 1.20 0.71 24.70 13 1.08 26.60 Including 60.90 61.75 0.85 0.50 1.58 6 0.24 2.04 Including 61.75 63.00 1.25 0.74 1.36 5 1.18 3.32 Including 63.00 63.70 0.70 0.42 9.43 74 5.31 18.87 Including 64.00 65.20 1.20 0.71 0.32 3 0.51 1.17 Including 65.20 66.70 1.50 0.89 0.32 4 0.81 1.67 Including 66.70 68.20 1.50 0.89 4.58 45 2.68 9.44 Including 68.20 71.20 3.00 1.78 10.60 61 2.46 15.31 KMDD0565 70.10 98.15 28.05 14.05 13.44 13 1.15 15.45 K2 Including 70.10 70.80 0.70 0.35 1.02 2 0.55 1.93 Including 70.80 71.85 1.05 0.53 33.90 4 0.38 34.57 Including 71.85 72.37 0.52 0.26 22.50 7 0.37 23.18 Including 72.37 73.47 1.10 0.55 4.60 1 0.09 4.76 Including 73.47 74.85 1.38 0.69 23.20 37 0.84 25.01 Including 74.85 76.07 1.22 0.61 16.70 11 0.94 18.35 Including 76.07 77.35 1.28 0.64 2.03 5 0.34 2.63 Including 77.35 78.35 1.00 0.50 0.43 1 0.09 0.59 Including 78.35 79.28 0.93 0.47 192.30 12 0.95 193.97 Including 79.28 79.65 0.37 0.19 1.15 2 0.33 1.71 Including 79.65 80.08 0.43 0.22 41.50 23 3.46 47.34 Including 80.08 80.50 0.42 0.21 0.46 2 0.31 0.98 Including 80.50 80.78 0.28 0.14 1.01 6 2.69 5.40 Including 80.78 83.00 2.22 1.11 0.11 1 0.37 0.72 Including 83.00 84.52 1.52 0.76 0.37 6 1.36 2.63 Including 84.52 85.58 1.06 0.53 0.08 1 0.17 0.37 Including 85.58 86.12 0.54 0.27 0.09 1 0.10 0.27 Including 86.12 87.12 1.00 0.50 0.13 1 0.09 0.29 Including 87.12 87.67 0.55 0.28 0.15 1 0.13 0.36 Including 87.67 88.50 0.83 0.42 0.64 7 2.32 4.45 Including 88.50 89.18 0.68 0.34 0.65 6 0.46 1.46 Including 89.18 90.06 0.88 0.44 0.15 1 0.17 0.44 Including 90.06 91.00 0.94 0.47 0.15 8 2.25 3.86 Including 91.00 91.58 0.58 0.29 0.11 1 0.20 0.44 Including 91.58 92.60 1.02 0.51 6.78 81 7.49 19.80 Including 92.60 93.15 0.55 0.28 81.20 40 1.70 84.42 Including 93.15 93.61 0.46 0.23 0.54 1 0.30 1.03 Including 93.61 94.15 0.54 0.27 21.80 81 4.88 30.64 Including 94.15 94.65 0.50 0.25 6.32 24 4.33 13.56 Including 94.65 95.60 0.95 0.48 1.19 10 1.12 3.11 Including 95.60 97.10 1.50 0.75 0.31 3 0.57 1.26 Including 97.10 98.15 1.05 0.53 0.23 48 1.49 3.22 KMDD0569 80.00 81.20 1.20 0.48 0.88 15 1.51 3.49 Including 80.00 80.53 0.53 0.21 0.63 26 3.21 6.10 Including 80.53 81.20 0.67 0.27 1.08 6 0.17 1.42 KMDD0569 118.00 121.00 3.00 1.19 6.86 3 0.01 6.91 Including 118.00 119.00 1.00 0.40 18.60 6 0.01 18.69 Including 119.00 120.00 1.00 0.40 0.36 1 0.02 0.40 Including 120.00 121.00 1.00 0.40 1.61 1 0.00 1.63 KMDD0569 146.00 154.00 8.00 3.18 0.95 37 2.70 5.74 K2 Including 146.00 146.30 0.30 0.12 0.33 5 0.84 1.74 Including 146.30 146.70 0.40 0.16 0.16 2 0.42 0.86 Including 146.70 148.20 1.50 0.60 2.72 21 7.48 14.98 Including 148.20 148.70 0.50 0.20 0.36 5 0.87 1.81 Including 148.70 149.30 0.60 0.24 0.35 69 3.16 6.28 Including 149.30 150.00 0.70 0.28 0.62 16 0.65 1.87 Including 150.00 151.00 1.00 0.40 0.61 72 2.71 5.86 Including 151.00 151.70 0.70 0.28 0.81 43 1.49 3.73 Including 151.70 152.30 0.60 0.24 0.49 42 1.39 3.24 Including 152.30 153.00 0.70 0.28 0.91 61 2.05 4.96 Including 153.00 154.00 1.00 0.40 0.41 35 1.15 2.69 KMDD0569 158.40 159.25 0.85 0.34 0.23 41 2.23 4.32 K2HW Including 158.40 159.25 0.85 0.34 0.23 41 2.23 4.32 K92DD0018 78.05 83.10 5.05 2.98 12.15 7 0.17 12.51 J1 Including 78.05 78.38 0.33 0.19 2.45 1 0.02 2.49 Including 78.38 78.65 0.27 0.16 74.90 48 1.32 77.62 Including 78.65 79.56 0.91 0.54 5.32 3 0.05 5.45 Including 79.56 80.60 1.04 0.61 16.55 2 0.08 16.70 Including 80.60 81.66 1.06 0.63 11.50 4 0.19 11.86 Including 81.66 83.10 1.44 0.85 4.24 9 0.12 4.55 K92DD0018 93.00 98.18 5.18 2.84 0.24 7 0.07 0.44 Including 93.00 93.30 0.30 0.16 1.12 28 0.31 1.97 Including 93.30 93.55 0.25 0.14 0.02 1 0.01 0.05 Including 93.55 94.60 1.05 0.58 0.01 1 0.01 0.04 Including 94.60 94.80 0.20 0.11 0.01 1 0.00 0.03 Including 94.80 95.00 0.20 0.11 0.28 44 0.35 1.39 Including 95.00 96.00 1.00 0.55 0.04 1 0.00 0.06 Including 96.00 96.90 0.90 0.49 0.02 1 0.03 0.09 Including 96.90 97.10 0.20 0.11 0.09 1 0.10 0.26 Including 97.10 98.00 0.90 0.49 0.02 1 0.00 0.04 Including 98.00 98.18 0.18 0.10 4.13 76 0.69 6.18 K92DD0018 180.30 189.20 8.90 3.74 0.47 2 0.04 0.56 P2 Including 180.30 180.80 0.50 0.21 0.71 2 0.01 0.74 Including 180.80 181.28 0.48 0.20 1.63 4 0.01 1.70 Including 181.28 184.00 2.72 1.14 0.29 2 0.03 0.37 Including 184.00 186.00 2.00 0.84 0.26 1 0.04 0.34 Including 186.00 186.15 0.15 0.06 0.04 1 0.00 0.06 Including 186.15 187.55 1.40 0.59 0.20 1 0.01 0.23 Including 187.55 188.27 0.72 0.30 0.07 1 0.14 0.31 Including 188.27 189.20 0.93 0.39 1.47 9 0.09 1.72 K92DD0014 223.17 224.05 0.88 0.56 1.97 20 0.67 3.29 J1 Including 223.17 224.05 0.88 0.56 1.97 20 0.67 3.29 K92DD0014 245.00 250.40 5.40 3.47 0.15 1 0.04 0.23 P2 Including 245.00 246.19 1.19 0.76 0.11 1 0.10 0.28 Including 246.19 247.00 0.81 0.52 0.06 2 0.00 0.09 Including 247.00 248.07 1.07 0.69 0.26 1 0.01 0.29 Including 248.07 249.00 0.93 0.60 0.01 1 0.03 0.06 Including 249.00 249.95 0.95 0.61 0.19 1 0.03 0.25 Including 249.95 250.40 0.45 0.29 0.33 2 0.05 0.44 K92DD0014 369.75 372.00 2.25 1.52 2.50 9 0.29 3.08 K2 Including 369.75 371.50 1.75 1.18 0.31 6 0.19 0.69 Including 371.50 372.00 0.50 0.34 10.18 19 0.64 11.45 K92DD0016 193.82 213.00 19.18 12.15 1.12 3 0.12 1.35 K1 Including 193.82 194.26 0.44 0.28 0.57 5 0.02 0.67 Including 194.26 194.63 0.37 0.23 1.70 6 0.03 1.83 Including 194.63 195.00 0.37 0.23 2.45 10 0.02 2.61 Including 195.00 196.00 1.00 0.63 3.46 4 0.01 3.53 Including 196.00 197.10 1.10 0.70 0.28 1 0.01 0.31 Including 197.10 197.45 0.35 0.22 0.11 1 0.01 0.14 Including 197.45 197.78 0.33 0.21 0.20 1 0.02 0.24 Including 197.78 199.10 1.32 0.84 0.09 1 0.01 0.11 Including 199.10 199.55 0.45 0.29 0.64 4 0.01 0.70 Including 199.55 200.16 0.61 0.39 1.66 5 0.01 1.74 Including 200.16 200.52 0.36 0.23 0.17 1 0.01 0.19 Including 200.52 201.00 0.48 0.30 0.31 1 0.01 0.34 Including 201.00 201.30 0.30 0.19 0.91 1 0.01 0.94 Including 201.30 202.10 0.80 0.51 0.30 1 0.01 0.32 Including 202.10 204.00 1.90 1.20 0.58 2 0.04 0.68 Including 204.00 205.10 1.10 0.70 0.80 5 0.14 1.09 Including 205.10 206.90 1.80 1.14 0.71 4 0.25 1.16 Including 206.90 207.92 1.02 0.65 1.67 7 0.37 2.35 Including 207.92 208.34 0.42 0.27 3.87 10 0.03 4.05 Including 208.34 208.64 0.30 0.19 2.77 8 0.21 3.20 Including 208.64 209.10 0.46 0.29 1.52 4 0.07 1.69 Including 209.10 209.70 0.60 0.38 1.78 3 0.04 1.88 Including 209.70 210.00 0.30 0.19 0.09 1 0.21 0.45 Including 210.00 210.40 0.40 0.25 0.14 2 0.08 0.29 Including 210.40 210.65 0.25 0.16 0.66 3 0.04 0.76 Including 210.65 211.00 0.35 0.22 0.38 10 1.86 3.49 Including 211.00 211.24 0.24 0.15 0.42 2 0.04 0.51 Including 211.24 211.80 0.56 0.35 5.29 4 0.15 5.58 Including 211.80 212.10 0.30 0.19 0.18 4 0.43 0.92 Including 212.10 212.50 0.40 0.25 0.50 2 0.09 0.68 Including 212.50 212.80 0.30 0.19 0.44 2 0.04 0.54 Including 212.80 213.00 0.20 0.13 3.06 2 0.02 3.11 KMDD0552 230.60 244.40 13.80 2.37 0.77 42 2.68 5.59 K2 Including 230.60 232.10 1.50 0.26 0.44 21 3.37 6.11 Including 232.10 233.60 1.50 0.26 0.26 30 0.70 1.76 Including 233.60 235.29 1.69 0.29 0.88 38 1.58 3.88 Including 235.29 236.00 0.71 0.12 0.42 26 1.60 3.30 Including 236.00 237.00 1.00 0.17 1.28 27 1.11 3.39 Including 237.00 238.00 1.00 0.17 1.65 63 2.92 7.12 Including 238.00 239.00 1.00 0.17 1.06 40 4.23 8.34 Including 239.00 240.00 1.00 0.17 0.56 43 3.12 6.10 Including 240.00 241.00 1.00 0.17 0.69 95 6.06 11.60 Including 241.00 242.00 1.00 0.17 1.09 81 4.58 9.45 Including 242.00 243.00 1.00 0.17 0.28 28 2.34 4.38 Including 243.00 243.90 0.90 0.15 0.67 36 2.81 5.63 Including 243.90 244.40 0.50 0.09 1.08 13 0.30 1.72 KMDD0552 267.00 271.10 4.10 0.71 0.69 5 0.04 0.82 K2HW Including 267.00 267.60 0.60 0.10 0.35 5 0.01 0.42 Including 267.60 268.50 0.90 0.16 0.18 1 0.00 0.20 Including 268.50 269.00 0.50 0.09 0.19 1 0.01 0.22 Including 269.00 269.60 0.60 0.10 0.32 1 0.00 0.34 Including 269.60 270.00 0.40 0.07 0.21 1 0.00 0.23 Including 270.00 270.56 0.56 0.10 0.52 6 0.01 0.62 Including 270.56 271.10 0.54 0.09 3.32 18 0.25 3.95 KMDD0552 284.00 287.00 3.00 0.52 1.07 18 0.10 1.46 Including 284.00 285.00 1.00 0.17 0.71 8 0.08 0.94 Including 285.00 286.00 1.00 0.17 1.16 18 0.07 1.50 Including 286.00 287.00 1.00 0.17 1.35 29 0.15 1.96 KMDD0552 303.65 306.50 2.85 0.50 0.69 23 0.31 1.47 Including 303.65 304.40 0.75 0.13 0.58 24 0.34 1.42 Including 304.40 305.00 0.60 0.11 0.68 11 0.18 1.11 Including 305.00 306.00 1.00 0.18 0.81 26 0.34 1.67 Including 306.00 306.50 0.50 0.09 0.60 28 0.37 1.55 KMDD0571 151.00 153.86 2.86 1.94 4.89 2 0.52 5.75 K1 Including 151.00 151.82 0.82 0.56 5.06 2 0.47 5.84 Including 151.82 152.40 0.58 0.39 2.13 5 1.23 4.17 Including 152.40 152.85 0.45 0.31 1.10 2 0.26 1.55 Including 152.85 153.20 0.35 0.24 1.32 1 0.30 1.82 Including 153.20 153.86 0.66 0.45 11.59 1 0.26 12.03 KMDD0571 155.10 160.95 5.85 3.97 3.54 18 3.82 9.89 K2 Including 155.10 156.16 1.06 0.72 15.86 13 2.95 20.75 Including 156.16 156.48 0.32 0.22 0.53 5 0.36 1.17 Including 156.48 156.86 0.38 0.26 0.35 5 0.39 1.04 Including 156.86 157.52 0.66 0.45 0.28 3 0.53 1.17 Including 157.52 158.00 0.48 0.33 0.17 9 1.91 3.35 Including 158.00 158.50 0.50 0.34 0.62 16 2.46 4.77 Including 158.50 159.23 0.73 0.50 1.24 37 4.61 9.10 Including 159.23 159.52 0.29 0.20 0.15 11 0.98 1.86 Including 159.52 160.12 0.60 0.41 2.08 25 8.72 16.38 Including 160.12 160.95 0.83 0.56 1.01 32 9.11 16.02 KMDD0571 179.30 184.30 5.00 3.39 0.25 19 1.63 3.10 K2HW Including 179.30 179.87 0.57 0.39 0.10 15 3.66 6.16 Including 179.87 180.90 1.03 0.70 0.14 5 0.62 1.20 Including 180.90 181.42 0.52 0.35 0.19 3 0.10 0.38 Including 181.42 182.10 0.68 0.46 0.44 9 0.16 0.81 Including 182.10 183.00 0.90 0.61 0.43 8 0.17 0.81 Including 183.00 183.75 0.75 0.51 0.14 16 0.76 1.56 Including 183.75 184.30 0.55 0.37 0.28 102 8.29 14.85 KMDD0572 146.80 152.40 5.60 1.69 1.35 11 0.45 2.21 K2 Including 146.80 147.50 0.70 0.21 0.56 6 0.23 1.00 Including 147.50 148.20 0.70 0.21 0.52 2 0.03 0.59 Including 148.20 149.80 1.60 0.48 0.36 4 0.05 0.48 Including 149.80 152.40 2.60 0.78 2.39 18 0.87 4.02 KMDD0576 183.00 184.00 1.00 0.58 5.87 1 4.11 12.47 K1 Including 183.00 184.00 1.00 0.58 5.87 1 4.11 12.47 KMDD0576 186.40 197.00 10.60 5.96 9.62 44 3.43 15.67 K2 Including 186.40 187.00 0.60 0.34 8.05 12 1.22 10.15 Including 187.00 188.10 1.10 0.62 0.73 1 0.30 1.23 Including 188.10 188.65 0.55 0.31 32.61 50 4.11 39.83 Including 188.65 189.35 0.70 0.39 31.96 92 9.03 47.59 Including 189.35 189.60 0.25 0.14 0.06 1 0.27 0.51 Including 189.60 190.10 0.50 0.28 2.42 12 3.34 7.93 Including 190.10 190.62 0.52 0.29 25.21 195 15.45 52.42 Including 190.62 191.00 0.38 0.21 3.23 60 5.13 12.21 Including 191.00 191.50 0.50 0.28 1.65 23 5.10 10.12 Including 191.50 192.00 0.50 0.28 0.29 2 0.59 1.26 Including 192.00 193.00 1.00 0.56 0.23 4 1.30 2.37 Including 193.00 194.00 1.00 0.56 0.10 2 0.85 1.49 Including 194.00 195.00 1.00 0.56 0.21 18 1.33 2.57 Including 195.00 195.85 0.85 0.48 0.49 21 1.98 3.93 Including 195.85 197.00 1.15 0.65 33.50 154 6.11 45.22 KMDD0576 209.40 215.60 6.20 3.51 0.91 47 0.90 2.94 K2HW Including 209.40 210.00 0.60 0.34 0.97 59 1.00 3.30 Including 210.00 211.00 1.00 0.57 0.72 22 0.36 1.57 Including 211.00 211.95 0.95 0.54 0.32 18 0.36 1.12 Including 211.95 212.40 0.45 0.25 0.50 90 3.41 7.09 Including 212.40 213.20 0.80 0.45 1.99 72 1.86 5.87 Including 213.20 214.15 0.95 0.54 0.51 56 0.11 1.39 Including 214.15 214.80 0.65 0.37 0.19 3 1.00 1.83 Including 214.80 215.60 0.80 0.45 1.98 76 0.63 3.93 K92DD0019 51.10 54.86 3.76 3.24 2.71 3 0.26 3.16 J1FW Including 51.10 51.60 0.50 0.43 19.45 11 0.74 20.78 Including 51.60 52.00 0.40 0.34 0.11 3 0.10 0.31 Including 52.00 52.40 0.40 0.34 0.06 1 0.01 0.10 Including 52.40 53.00 0.60 0.52 0.09 1 0.02 0.14 Including 53.00 53.40 0.40 0.34 0.30 5 0.82 1.68 Including 53.40 54.00 0.60 0.52 0.13 1 0.00 0.15 Including 54.00 54.57 0.57 0.49 0.10 1 0.01 0.12 Including 54.57 54.86 0.29 0.25 0.30 5 0.78 1.62 K92DD0019 60.93 62.40 1.47 1.27 9.46 10 1.32 11.70 J1 Including 60.93 61.60 0.67 0.58 19.13 16 2.58 23.47 Including 61.60 62.40 0.80 0.69 1.36 5 0.26 1.85 K92DD0019 68.36 70.61 2.25 1.94 1.85 3 0.03 1.94 Including 68.36 68.74 0.38 0.33 1.68 2 0.09 1.85 Including 68.74 69.30 0.56 0.48 1.85 3 0.02 1.93 Including 69.30 69.71 0.41 0.35 1.88 5 0.02 1.97 Including 69.71 70.12 0.41 0.35 1.98 2 0.02 2.03 Including 70.12 70.61 0.49 0.42 1.85 1 0.02 1.90 K92DD0019 74.40 77.00 2.60 2.24 1.45 2 0.04 1.54 Including 74.40 75.00 0.60 0.52 1.42 2 0.06 1.53 Including 75.00 76.25 1.25 1.08 0.03 1 0.02 0.08 Including 76.25 77.00 0.75 0.65 3.84 3 0.05 3.96 K92DD0019 98.80 101.00 2.20 1.90 0.83 5 1.23 2.87 Including 98.80 99.25 0.45 0.39 3.08 3 0.45 3.84 Including 99.25 100.20 0.95 0.82 0.41 8 2.62 4.71 Including 100.20 100.60 0.40 0.35 0.11 2 0.02 0.17 Including 100.60 101.00 0.40 0.35 0.04 1 0.01 0.06 K92DD0019 140.00 148.20 8.20 7.11 0.92 2 0.05 1.03 K1 Including 140.00 141.10 1.10 0.95 1.56 2 0.04 1.64 Including 141.10 142.40 1.30 1.13 2.61 2 0.05 2.72 Including 142.40 143.40 1.00 0.87 1.01 3 0.06 1.14 Including 143.40 144.00 0.60 0.52 0.61 1 0.03 0.66 Including 144.00 146.40 2.40 2.08 0.23 2 0.04 0.32 Including 146.40 147.00 0.60 0.52 0.25 2 0.05 0.36 Including 147.00 148.20 1.20 1.04 0.30 2 0.11 0.50 K92DD0019 244.90 249.00 4.10 3.57 2.31 60 1.58 5.59 K2 Including 244.90 245.40 0.50 0.44 0.14 1 0.06 0.24 Including 245.40 246.65 1.25 1.09 6.15 184 4.61 15.84 Including 246.65 247.61 0.96 0.84 1.23 16 0.66 2.49 Including 247.61 248.40 0.79 0.69 0.33 1 0.01 0.37 Including 248.40 249.00 0.60 0.52 0.48 2 0.08 0.63 K92DD0021 60.73 68.13 7.40 6.59 2.14 26 0.18 2.75 J1 Including 60.73 61.40 0.67 0.60 1.09 1 0.06 1.20 Including 61.40 63.00 1.60 1.42 0.17 1 0.16 0.44 Including 63.00 63.92 0.92 0.82 6.64 23 0.51 7.75 Including 63.92 64.42 0.50 0.45 8.18 234 0.25 11.50 Including 64.42 65.00 0.58 0.52 1.29 8 0.22 1.74 Including 65.00 65.42 0.42 0.37 1.78 12 0.07 2.05 Including 65.42 67.70 2.28 2.03 0.99 17 0.10 1.36 Including 67.70 68.13 0.43 0.38 2.13 2 0.05 2.24 K92DD0021 82.75 85.40 2.65 2.37 2.03 2 0.06 2.15 Including 82.75 83.50 0.75 0.67 0.25 1 0.02 0.30 Including 83.50 83.95 0.45 0.40 3.29 2 0.12 3.51 Including 83.95 84.40 0.45 0.40 1.82 3 0.07 1.97 Including 84.40 84.83 0.43 0.38 3.36 2 0.12 3.57 Including 84.83 85.14 0.31 0.28 3.46 2 0.02 3.51 Including 85.14 85.40 0.26 0.23 1.45 1 0.02 1.49 K92DD0021 128.80 132.60 3.80 3.43 15.52 3 0.05 15.64 K1FW Including 128.80 130.70 1.90 1.71 30.12 2 0.02 30.18 Including 130.70 131.85 1.15 1.04 0.67 4 0.08 0.85 Including 131.85 132.60 0.75 0.68 1.31 2 0.09 1.47 K92DD0021 144.90 147.10 2.20 1.99 1.24 4 0.33 1.82 K1 Including 144.90 145.90 1.00 0.90 0.24 3 0.23 0.64 Including 145.90 146.25 0.35 0.32 5.22 12 0.97 6.92 Including 146.25 147.10 0.85 0.77 0.78 2 0.18 1.10 K92DD0021 223.00 226.80 3.80 3.50 3.55 42 0.11 4.25 K2 Including 223.00 223.25 0.25 0.23 44.83 610 0.97 54.01 Including 223.25 224.80 1.55 1.43 0.03 2 0.02 0.08 Including 224.80 225.73 0.93 0.86 0.61 1 0.02 0.66 Including 225.73 226.28 0.55 0.51 0.99 1 0.08 1.14 Including 226.28 226.57 0.29 0.27 3.36 4 0.23 3.77 Including 226.57 226.80 0.23 0.21 0.64 1 0.01 0.67 K92DD0015 370.00 377.45 7.45 2.99 0.18 9 0.21 0.63 K1 Including 370.00 371.25 1.25 0.50 0.01 1 0.01 0.04 Including 371.25 372.33 1.08 0.43 0.01 1 0.01 0.05 Including 372.33 373.27 0.94 0.38 0.10 1 0.01 0.12 Including 373.27 374.00 0.73 0.29 0.01 1 0.02 0.05 Including 374.00 374.33 0.33 0.13 0.37 5 1.36 2.61 Including 374.33 375.40 1.07 0.43 0.47 51 0.80 2.38 Including 375.40 376.00 0.60 0.24 0.36 3 0.02 0.43 Including 376.00 377.45 1.45 0.58 0.25 3 0.13 0.50 K92DD0015 542.67 543.88 1.21 0.64 0.25 4 0.05 0.38 K2 Including 542.67 543.88 1.21 0.64 0.25 4 0.05 0.39

Table 2

Kainantu Gold Mine – Significant Intercepts from Judd Underground Diamond Drilling

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) True width (m) Gold g/t Silver g/t Copper % Gold Eq Vein JDD0185 54.90 55.26 0.36 0.24 2.31 38 0.88 4.20 Including 54.90 55.26 0.36 0.24 2.31 38 0.88 4.19 JDD0185 81.47 90.30 8.83 5.95 36.52 21 0.81 38.08 J1 Including 81.47 81.66 0.19 0.13 0.15 5 1.35 2.38 Including 81.66 82.20 0.54 0.36 0.43 1 0.11 0.62 Including 82.20 82.38 0.18 0.12 66.67 14 0.22 67.20 Including 82.38 82.63 0.25 0.17 926.00 38 0.43 927.17 Including 82.63 83.35 0.72 0.49 3.99 3 0.22 4.37 Including 83.35 83.60 0.25 0.17 9.51 151 21.60 46.04 Including 83.60 84.00 0.40 0.27 145.00 261 1.54 150.74 Including 84.00 84.30 0.30 0.20 2.02 4 0.02 2.10 Including 84.30 84.57 0.27 0.18 0.42 1 0.01 0.45 Including 84.57 84.93 0.36 0.24 0.32 1 0.01 0.34 Including 84.93 85.46 0.53 0.36 0.63 2 0.05 0.73 Including 85.46 85.73 0.27 0.18 5.67 3 0.04 5.77 Including 85.73 86.12 0.39 0.26 4.66 3 0.03 4.75 Including 86.12 86.80 0.68 0.46 0.54 4 0.17 0.86 Including 86.80 87.17 0.37 0.25 16.70 4 0.02 16.78 Including 87.17 87.80 0.63 0.42 0.36 2 0.08 0.52 Including 87.80 88.38 0.58 0.39 0.09 3 0.21 0.47 Including 88.38 88.90 0.52 0.35 0.37 3 0.01 0.42 Including 88.90 89.14 0.24 0.16 1.33 2 0.03 1.41 Including 89.14 89.64 0.50 0.34 0.44 2 0.03 0.51 Including 89.64 90.30 0.66 0.44 5.10 14 0.26 5.69 JDD0184 42.40 42.70 0.30 0.30 2.10 10 0.77 3.46 Including 42.40 42.70 0.30 0.30 2.10 10 0.77 3.46 JDD0184 59.25 62.00 2.75 2.71 0.37 3 0.05 0.49 J1 Including 59.25 60.25 1.00 0.99 0.95 5 0.12 1.20 Including 60.25 61.30 1.05 1.03 0.05 2 0.02 0.11 Including 61.30 62.00 0.70 0.69 0.02 1 0.01 0.05 JDD0192 95.70 97.40 1.70 1.98 0.59 6 0.25 1.07 J1 Including 95.70 95.97 0.27 0.31 0.03 2 0.01 0.07 Including 95.97 96.40 0.43 0.50 0.47 12 0.78 1.87 Including 96.40 97.40 1.00 1.16 0.80 5 0.08 1.00 JDD0192 108.10 113.10 5.00 4.89 5.30 24 1.99 8.79 J1N Including 108.10 110.10 2.00 1.96 2.17 14 0.23 2.71 Including 110.10 110.80 0.70 0.68 6.30 56 5.85 16.38 Including 110.80 111.75 0.95 0.93 0.41 3 0.09 0.59 Including 111.75 112.25 0.50 0.49 0.21 2 0.02 0.26 Including 112.25 113.10 0.85 0.83 20.28 59 6.22 30.99 JDD0193 100.97 101.40 0.43 0.41 1.36 3 0.14 1.62 Including 100.97 101.40 0.43 0.41 1.36 3 0.14 1.62 JDD0193 103.05 104.10 1.05 1.00 1.01 1 0.25 1.42 Including 103.05 104.10 1.05 1.00 1.01 1 0.25 1.42 JDD0193 111.29 115.40 4.11 3.93 2.56 13 0.42 3.40 J1 Including 111.29 112.25 0.96 0.92 1.85 18 1.19 3.99 Including 112.25 113.30 1.05 1.00 0.95 2 0.01 0.99 Including 113.30 114.20 0.90 0.86 0.16 2 0.12 0.38 Including 114.20 115.40 1.20 1.15 6.33 26 0.39 7.28 JDD0193 131.42 135.00 3.58 3.42 0.50 2 0.12 0.72 J1N Including 131.42 132.08 0.66 0.63 0.08 2 0.08 0.23 Including 132.08 132.60 0.52 0.50 0.03 1 0.02 0.07 Including 132.60 133.74 1.14 1.09 1.41 2 0.22 1.79 Including 133.74 135.00 1.26 1.20 0.09 2 0.10 0.28 JDD0189 87.45 105.00 17.55 9.69 11.98 29 0.13 12.55 J1 Including 87.45 88.34 0.89 0.49 2.87 3 0.13 3.12 Including 88.34 89.26 0.92 0.51 0.72 3 0.07 0.87 Including 89.26 90.48 1.22 0.67 1.39 5 0.04 1.51 Including 90.48 91.00 0.52 0.29 0.16 1 0.05 0.25 Including 91.00 91.88 0.88 0.49 1.97 2 0.10 2.16 Including 91.88 93.12 1.24 0.68 0.34 2 0.12 0.56 Including 93.12 94.00 0.88 0.49 0.13 1 0.02 0.17 Including 94.00 95.70 1.70 0.94 0.02 1 0.01 0.05 Including 95.70 96.45 0.75 0.41 58.67 23 0.39 59.58 Including 96.45 97.50 1.05 0.58 0.02 1 0.01 0.05 Including 97.50 98.50 1.00 0.55 0.01 1 0.01 0.04 Including 98.50 99.50 1.00 0.55 0.20 1 0.02 0.25 Including 99.50 100.80 1.30 0.72 66.31 290 0.50 70.73 Including 100.80 101.75 0.95 0.52 1.68 24 0.32 2.50 Including 101.75 102.65 0.90 0.50 0.76 31 0.23 1.52 Including 102.65 103.42 0.77 0.43 5.25 8 0.03 5.40 Including 103.42 105.00 1.58 0.87 41.86 20 0.11 42.28 JDD0191 78.73 90.43 11.70 8.53 2.10 13 0.20 2.58 J1 Including 78.73 78.90 0.17 0.12 2.68 13 0.25 3.24 Including 78.90 79.41 0.51 0.37 4.14 8 0.06 4.34 Including 79.41 79.61 0.20 0.15 1.00 15 0.54 2.05 Including 79.61 80.00 0.39 0.28 0.40 11 0.26 0.96 Including 80.00 80.27 0.27 0.20 0.18 1 0.07 0.30 Including 80.27 80.53 0.26 0.19 3.55 10 0.02 3.70 Including 80.53 81.55 1.02 0.74 0.03 1 0.02 0.08 Including 81.55 81.72 0.17 0.12 0.17 1 0.01 0.19 Including 81.72 82.90 1.18 0.86 0.32 1 0.29 0.79 Including 82.90 83.80 0.90 0.66 0.03 1 0.01 0.06 Including 83.80 84.80 1.00 0.73 0.01 1 0.01 0.03 Including 84.80 85.84 1.04 0.76 0.01 1 0.01 0.03 Including 85.84 86.30 0.46 0.34 0.03 1 0.01 0.05 Including 86.30 87.10 0.80 0.58 0.01 1 0.00 0.03 Including 87.10 88.20 1.10 0.80 0.14 1 0.01 0.17 Including 88.20 88.44 0.24 0.18 13.09 56 0.69 14.90 Including 88.44 89.45 1.01 0.74 0.30 2 0.09 0.47 Including 89.45 89.90 0.45 0.33 6.96 8 0.83 8.38 Including 89.90 90.17 0.27 0.20 43.17 241 1.07 47.89 Including 90.17 90.43 0.26 0.19 6.95 190 2.68 13.62 JDD0194 99.66 101.00 1.34 1.32 0.35 4 0.31 0.90 J1 Including 99.66 100.00 0.34 0.33 0.30 2 0.13 0.53 Including 100.00 100.30 0.30 0.30 0.86 11 1.08 2.72 Including 100.30 100.60 0.30 0.30 0.14 1 0.10 0.32 Including 100.60 101.00 0.40 0.39 0.17 2 0.04 0.26 JDD0194 107.80 109.20 1.40 1.38 0.63 8 0.52 1.56 J1N Including 107.80 108.31 0.51 0.50 0.26 16 1.14 2.29 Including 108.31 108.71 0.40 0.39 0.12 2 0.13 0.35 Including 108.71 109.20 0.49 0.48 1.43 4 0.19 1.79 JDD0198 109.33 110.70 1.37 1.29 1.30 4 0.06 1.45 J1 Including 109.33 109.60 0.27 0.25 1.16 4 0.05 1.28 Including 109.60 109.90 0.30 0.28 0.38 3 0.10 0.58 Including 109.90 110.70 0.80 0.75 1.69 5 0.05 1.83 JDD0195 75.80 82.00 6.20 4.04 9.51 32 2.63 14.13 J1 Including 75.80 76.20 0.40 0.26 27.66 64 3.36 33.85 Including 76.20 76.80 0.60 0.39 24.43 231 13.74 49.35 Including 76.80 77.58 0.78 0.51 16.97 23 4.68 24.76 Including 77.58 78.00 0.42 0.27 0.08 2 0.25 0.50 Including 78.00 79.00 1.00 0.65 0.15 2 0.20 0.49 Including 79.00 80.00 1.00 0.65 0.13 2 0.49 0.93 Including 80.00 80.65 0.65 0.42 0.33 2 0.29 0.82 Including 80.65 81.12 0.47 0.31 40.47 9 2.21 44.13 Including 81.12 82.00 0.88 0.57 0.55 5 1.17 2.49 JDD0199 85.90 92.16 6.26 3.83 1.97 6 0.18 2.33 J1 Including 85.90 86.28 0.38 0.23 2.81 3 0.09 2.99 Including 86.28 86.50 0.22 0.13 4.04 6 0.39 4.74 Including 86.50 86.90 0.40 0.24 0.40 7 0.10 0.65 Including 86.90 87.42 0.52 0.32 0.57 2 0.02 0.63 Including 87.42 87.68 0.26 0.16 0.12 1 0.02 0.16 Including 87.68 87.87 0.19 0.12 8.74 9 0.01 8.86 Including 87.87 88.06 0.19 0.12 2.73 3 0.01 2.78 Including 88.06 88.34 0.28 0.17 4.97 14 0.05 5.22 Including 88.34 88.60 0.26 0.16 0.86 5 0.24 1.31 Including 88.60 88.77 0.17 0.10 1.16 6 0.12 1.43 Including 88.77 89.06 0.29 0.18 0.13 1 0.04 0.21 Including 89.06 89.59 0.53 0.32 0.09 3 0.27 0.56 Including 89.59 90.17 0.58 0.35 0.02 3 0.02 0.08 Including 90.17 90.56 0.39 0.24 0.16 2 0.07 0.30 Including 90.56 90.93 0.37 0.23 2.36 8 0.73 3.63 Including 90.93 91.75 0.82 0.50 1.05 16 0.46 1.99 Including 91.75 92.16 0.41 0.25 9.70 7 0.02 9.83 JDD0196 92.34 96.40 4.06 2.48 6.55 9 0.30 7.14 J1N Including 92.34 92.62 0.28 0.17 82.50 60 0.04 83.32 Including 92.62 92.87 0.25 0.15 6.73 18 0.17 7.22 Including 92.87 93.40 0.53 0.32 2.36 8 0.25 2.87 Including 93.40 94.40 1.00 0.61 0.11 1 0.05 0.21 Including 94.40 95.22 0.82 0.50 0.02 1 0.02 0.07 Including 95.22 95.60 0.38 0.23 0.78 11 0.37 1.52 Including 95.60 96.00 0.40 0.24 0.04 3 0.23 0.44 Including 96.00 96.40 0.40 0.24 0.30 13 1.83 3.40 JDD0196 80.70 82.10 1.40 0.85 1.95 30 2.10 5.69 J1 Including 80.70 81.00 0.30 0.18 1.67 30 0.06 2.14 Including 81.00 81.34 0.34 0.21 3.35 16 0.53 4.39 Including 81.34 81.80 0.46 0.28 1.92 52 5.46 11.33 Including 81.80 82.10 0.30 0.18 0.69 12 0.77 2.07 JDD0197 106.87 110.25 3.38 1.83 0.60 4 0.26 1.07 J1N Including 106.87 107.32 0.45 0.24 0.52 3 0.66 1.62 Including 107.32 107.60 0.28 0.15 1.23 1 0.04 1.31 Including 107.60 107.92 0.32 0.17 0.10 3 0.52 0.96 Including 107.92 108.40 0.48 0.26 0.60 4 0.42 1.32 Including 108.40 108.83 0.43 0.23 0.27 3 0.25 0.70 Including 108.83 109.16 0.33 0.18 0.15 1 0.08 0.29 Including 109.16 109.80 0.64 0.35 0.50 4 0.04 0.62 Including 109.80 110.25 0.45 0.24 1.41 11 0.07 1.66 JDD0197 90.80 93.80 3.00 1.62 1.77 10 0.43 2.58 J1 Including 90.80 92.23 1.43 0.77 3.28 12 0.83 4.77 Including 92.23 92.63 0.40 0.22 0.85 7 0.04 1.00 Including 92.63 93.40 0.77 0.42 0.34 11 0.08 0.61 Including 93.40 93.80 0.40 0.22 0.02 3 0.08 0.18 JDD0186 105.30 106.60 1.30 1.26 2.15 1 0.06 2.26 J1 Including 105.30 105.63 0.33 0.32 2.11 1 0.07 2.24 Including 105.63 106.60 0.97 0.94 2.16 1 0.05 2.26 JDD0186 112.67 116.84 4.17 3.61 7.71 5 0.16 8.03 J1N Including 112.67 113.02 0.35 0.30 50.57 12 0.80 52.01 Including 113.02 113.42 0.40 0.35 23.59 3 0.05 23.71 Including 113.42 114.17 0.75 0.65 1.84 2 0.08 1.99 Including 114.17 115.00 0.83 0.72 0.81 2 0.15 1.08 Including 115.00 115.85 0.85 0.74 0.61 2 0.01 0.65 Including 115.85 116.26 0.41 0.35 3.65 11 0.13 3.99 Including 116.26 116.60 0.34 0.29 0.84 11 0.32 1.48 Including 116.60 116.84 0.24 0.21 2.72 12 0.07 2.98 JDD0187 97.30 100.36 3.06 2.89 1.30 7 0.18 1.68 J1HW Including 97.30 97.46 0.16 0.15 1.14 49 3.04 6.63 Including 97.46 98.45 0.99 0.94 0.03 1 0.01 0.06 Including 98.45 99.45 1.00 0.94 0.29 1 0.02 0.33 Including 99.45 99.93 0.48 0.45 0.08 1 0.04 0.16 Including 99.93 100.36 0.43 0.41 8.00 29 0.05 8.45 JDD0187 106.40 108.55 2.15 2.04 11.21 44 2.44 15.67 J1 Including 106.40 106.88 0.48 0.46 1.09 1 0.01 1.12 Including 106.88 107.30 0.42 0.40 0.23 1 0.38 0.86 Including 107.30 107.57 0.27 0.26 4.20 1 0.00 4.22 Including 107.57 108.25 0.68 0.65 24.21 118 7.32 37.42 Including 108.25 108.55 0.30 0.28 19.63 43 0.33 20.69 JDD0201 110.21 114.44 4.23 2.13 0.63 4 0.07 0.79 J1 Including 110.21 110.42 0.21 0.11 1.68 1 0.01 1.71 Including 110.42 111.40 0.98 0.49 0.04 1 0.02 0.08 Including 111.40 111.77 0.37 0.19 0.01 1 0.05 0.10 Including 111.77 112.10 0.33 0.17 1.89 1 0.02 1.93 Including 112.10 113.26 1.16 0.58 0.01 1 0.10 0.18 Including 113.26 113.60 0.34 0.17 2.80 38 0.16 3.53 Including 113.60 114.00 0.40 0.20 0.74 4 0.09 0.94 Including 114.00 114.44 0.44 0.22 0.88 2 0.06 1.01 JDD0201 121.25 121.87 0.62 0.31 2.46 2 0.07 2.60 Including 121.25 121.87 0.62 0.31 2.46 2 0.07 2.59 JDD0202 97.66 101.00 3.34 1.97 9.51 68 3.57 16.09 J1 Including 97.66 98.46 0.80 0.47 2.87 4 0.10 3.08 Including 98.46 98.73 0.27 0.16 9.32 75 6.01 19.90 Including 98.73 99.10 0.37 0.22 0.46 1 0.03 0.51 Including 99.10 100.06 0.96 0.57 3.92 17 0.57 5.04 Including 100.06 100.40 0.34 0.20 66.70 293 10.79 87.67 Including 100.40 100.73 0.33 0.20 0.01 264 18.20 32.50 Including 100.73 101.00 0.27 0.16 1.21 2 0.04 1.30 JDD0203 122.60 124.74 2.14 0.86 2.58 4 0.21 2.97 J1 Including 122.60 123.10 0.50 0.20 0.27 2 0.14 0.52 Including 123.10 124.18 1.08 0.43 0.09 2 0.23 0.49 Including 124.18 124.74 0.56 0.23 9.43 10 0.25 9.95 JDD0205 80.50 85.67 5.17 3.17 5.92 21 1.64 8.81 J1 Including 80.50 81.40 0.90 0.55 3.31 32 0.28 4.15 Including 81.40 81.90 0.50 0.31 20.10 81 6.44 31.44 Including 81.90 82.34 0.44 0.27 2.15 10 0.45 2.99 Including 82.34 83.20 0.86 0.53 10.42 26 1.17 12.61 Including 83.20 83.60 0.40 0.24 15.60 15 6.34 25.95 Including 83.60 84.73 1.13 0.69 1.04 3 0.57 1.99 Including 84.73 85.67 0.94 0.58 0.27 3 0.65 1.35 JDD0190 67.60 72.30 4.70 4.15 2.23 10 0.70 3.48 J1 Including 67.60 68.60 1.00 0.88 0.53 2 0.71 1.69 Including 68.60 69.00 0.40 0.35 1.19 6 0.02 1.29 Including 69.00 69.82 0.82 0.72 0.06 1 0.01 0.09 Including 69.82 70.70 0.88 0.78 0.22 1 0.00 0.24 Including 70.70 71.20 0.50 0.44 0.17 1 0.00 0.19 Including 71.20 71.60 0.40 0.35 14.89 67 3.87 21.93 Including 71.60 72.30 0.70 0.62 4.59 20 1.47 7.20 JDD0204 105.20 112.70 7.50 3.75 33.53 58 2.50 38.26 J1 Including 105.20 106.00 0.80 0.40 7.40 44 1.78 10.80 Including 106.00 106.90 0.90 0.45 14.34 149 1.12 17.99 Including 106.90 108.00 1.10 0.55 11.47 48 2.53 16.13 Including 108.00 109.00 1.00 0.50 52.82 40 2.45 57.25 Including 109.00 110.00 1.00 0.50 104.80 74 8.21 118.89 Including 110.00 111.00 1.00 0.50 23.16 50 1.97 26.94 Including 111.00 112.70 1.70 0.85 23.10 30 0.55 24.35 JDD0206 101.10 108.77 7.67 3.36 32.57 45 1.98 36.31 J1 Including 101.10 101.36 0.26 0.11 0.24 2 0.03 0.31 Including 101.36 101.78 0.42 0.18 17.43 141 10.08 35.36 Including 101.78 102.20 0.42 0.18 2.31 11 0.83 3.78 Including 102.20 102.95 0.75 0.33 12.68 66 1.25 15.52 Including 102.95 103.80 0.85 0.37 27.17 175 8.03 42.24 Including 103.80 104.80 1.00 0.44 154.70 16 1.00 156.51 Including 104.80 105.75 0.95 0.42 44.54 21 1.31 46.90 Including 105.75 106.63 0.88 0.39 0.89 7 0.14 1.21 Including 106.63 107.65 1.02 0.45 10.09 33 0.30 10.98 Including 107.65 108.77 1.12 0.49 0.68 4 0.11 0.91

Table 3

Kainantu Gold Mine – Significant Intercepts from Kora South, Judd and Judd South Surface Diamond Drilling

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) True width (m) Gold g/t Silver g/t Copper % Gold Eq Vein KUDD0046 203.70 214.50 10.80 4.00 1.85 165 3.80 10.02 K2 Including 203.70 204.50 0.80 0.30 0.31 14 0.73 1.66 Including 204.50 205.40 0.90 0.33 1.31 48 0.46 2.65 Including 205.40 206.60 1.20 0.44 9.25 130 4.95 18.83 Including 206.60 207.40 0.80 0.30 2.68 122 17.60 32.49 Including 207.40 208.30 0.90 0.33 2.19 51 4.20 9.58 Including 208.30 209.30 1.00 0.37 1.11 67 2.11 5.34 Including 209.30 210.00 0.70 0.26 0.41 17 0.63 1.63 Including 210.00 211.00 1.00 0.37 0.43 70 2.35 5.08 Including 211.00 212.00 1.00 0.37 0.39 116 2.08 5.18 Including 212.00 213.30 1.30 0.48 0.61 680 4.54 16.41 Including 213.30 214.50 1.20 0.44 0.27 231 2.83 7.71 KUDD0046 253.30 255.60 2.30 0.85 1.78 462 2.16 11.03 K1 Including 253.30 253.80 0.50 0.19 1.06 334 1.87 8.24 Including 253.80 254.30 0.50 0.19 2.56 1320 5.10 27.26 Including 254.30 254.60 0.30 0.11 3.77 339 3.95 14.36 Including 254.60 255.60 1.00 0.37 1.16 134 0.30 3.32 KUDD0046 291.70 292.10 0.40 0.15 0.57 25 3.09 5.85 K1FW Including 291.70 292.10 0.40 0.15 0.57 25 3.09 5.85 KUDD0046 302.80 310.00 7.20 2.66 0.56 16 0.71 1.90 KLSHW Including 302.80 303.30 0.50 0.19 5.05 68 2.84 10.46 Including 303.30 304.50 1.20 0.44 0.88 8 0.33 1.51 Including 304.50 305.60 1.10 0.41 0.06 2 0.05 0.17 Including 305.60 306.00 0.40 0.15 0.02 3 0.04 0.12 Including 306.00 307.00 1.00 0.37 0.02 2 0.12 0.24 Including 307.00 308.60 1.60 0.59 0.12 1 0.04 0.20 Including 308.60 309.00 0.40 0.15 0.00 0 0.02 0.03 Including 309.00 309.80 0.80 0.30 0.10 28 2.09 3.81 Including 309.80 310.00 0.20 0.07 0.38 225 6.64 13.86 KUDD0046 317.30 325.80 8.50 3.15 0.60 124 6.43 12.50 KLS Including 317.30 318.10 0.80 0.30 0.43 44 3.89 7.23 Including 318.10 318.60 0.50 0.19 0.41 45 4.60 8.36 Including 318.60 319.00 0.40 0.15 0.43 37 13.55 22.67 Including 319.00 319.80 0.80 0.30 0.88 89 6.14 11.86 Including 319.80 320.10 0.30 0.11 1.28 136 3.98 9.38 Including 320.10 320.80 0.70 0.26 2.17 351 8.44 20.12 Including 320.80 321.80 1.00 0.37 0.51 5 1.00 2.18 Including 321.80 322.80 1.00 0.37 0.40 1 0.27 0.85 Including 322.80 323.80 1.00 0.37 0.41 110 8.73 15.81 Including 323.80 324.30 0.50 0.19 0.22 1010 35.60 70.05 Including 324.30 325.20 0.90 0.33 0.11 6 4.21 6.95 Including 325.20 325.80 0.60 0.22 0.43 2 0.42 1.13 KUDD0046 343.20 354.50 11.30 4.18 0.84 14 1.89 4.04 KLSFW Including 343.20 343.60 0.40 0.15 1.68 91 8.28 16.12 Including 343.60 344.60 1.00 0.37 1.56 4 0.12 1.80 Including 344.60 345.31 0.71 0.26 0.27 1 0.08 0.41 Including 345.31 345.80 0.49 0.18 0.27 3 0.08 0.44 Including 345.80 346.60 0.80 0.30 2.40 56 6.58 13.67 Including 346.60 347.80 1.20 0.44 3.29 2 0.45 4.04 Including 347.80 348.60 0.80 0.30 0.15 0 0.42 0.82 Including 348.60 349.60 1.00 0.37 0.08 0 0.11 0.26 Including 349.60 351.00 1.40 0.52 0.09 5 1.02 1.79 Including 351.00 352.00 1.00 0.37 0.13 10 1.91 3.32 Including 352.00 353.00 1.00 0.37 0.20 14 3.40 5.84 Including 353.00 353.60 0.60 0.22 0.16 8 2.19 3.78 Including 353.60 354.00 0.40 0.15 0.18 3 0.74 1.41 Including 354.00 354.50 0.50 0.19 0.46 62 6.36 11.46 KUDD0048 164.10 165.00 0.90 0.50 0.75 53 0.02 1.44 J3 Including 164.10 165.00 0.90 0.50 0.75 53 0.02 1.44 KUDD0048 318.00 319.40 1.40 0.77 0.40 57 1.58 3.65 J2 Including 318.00 318.40 0.40 0.22 0.16 21 0.51 1.24 Including 318.40 319.40 1.00 0.55 0.49 71 2.01 4.61 KUDD0048 334.90 335.30 0.40 0.22 0.64 46 0.65 2.26 J2HW Including 334.90 335.30 0.40 0.22 0.64 46 0.65 2.26 KUDD0048 372.30 372.90 0.60 0.33 7.01 1 0.01 7.04 J1 Including 372.30 372.90 0.60 0.33 7.01 1 0.01 7.04 KUDD0049 134.80 135.80 1.00 0.74 0.73 31 0.01 1.13 K2HW Including 134.80 135.80 1.00 0.74 0.73 31 0.01 1.13 KUDD0049 179.80 188.90 9.10 6.73 5.61 95 0.91 8.26 K2 Including 179.80 181.10 1.30 0.96 0.86 84 0.52 2.75 Including 181.10 181.40 0.30 0.22 43.25 169 12.49 65.43 Including 181.40 182.50 1.10 0.81 0.58 31 0.37 1.56 Including 182.50 184.50 2.00 1.48 17.43 282 1.29 23.03 Including 184.50 185.50 1.00 0.74 0.25 14 0.81 1.73 Including 185.50 186.90 1.40 1.04 0.06 3 0.01 0.11 Including 186.90 188.90 2.00 1.48 0.58 45 0.02 1.17 KUDD0049 196.00 196.70 0.70 0.52 0.48 54 0.01 1.17 K2FW Including 196.00 196.70 0.70 0.52 0.48 54 0.01 1.17 KUDD0049 217.40 221.70 4.30 3.18 0.50 50 0.74 2.30 K1 Including 217.40 218.60 1.20 0.89 0.64 65 0.95 2.98 Including 218.60 219.60 1.00 0.74 0.25 33 0.21 1.00 Including 219.60 221.00 1.40 1.04 0.54 59 1.16 3.14 Including 221.00 221.70 0.70 0.52 0.54 28 0.27 1.32 KUDD0049 266.30 269.00 2.70 2.00 0.29 26 0.96 2.16 KLSHW Including 266.30 267.70 1.40 1.04 0.36 22 1.07 2.35 Including 267.70 269.00 1.30 0.96 0.22 31 0.84 1.96 KUDD0049 281.40 288.80 7.40 5.48 8.11 45 0.49 9.46 KLS Including 281.40 282.40 1.00 0.74 0.28 16 0.97 2.04 Including 282.40 283.40 1.00 0.74 0.25 14 0.27 0.86 Including 283.40 284.90 1.50 1.11 0.24 11 0.23 0.75 Including 284.90 285.90 1.00 0.74 2.69 21 0.35 3.51 Including 285.90 286.60 0.70 0.52 32.70 348 1.73 39.83 Including 286.60 287.50 0.90 0.67 35.36 19 0.15 35.84 Including 287.50 288.80 1.30 0.96 1.32 5 0.25 1.78 KUDD0049 296.40 298.30 1.90 1.41 0.60 25 0.27 1.35 KLSFW Including 296.40 297.90 1.50 1.11 0.69 26 0.17 1.29 Including 297.90 298.30 0.40 0.30 0.26 23 0.63 1.56 KUDD0050A 251.10 251.90 0.80 0.56 1.44 13 0.84 2.95 J2 Including 251.10 251.90 0.80 0.56 1.44 13 0.84 2.95 KUDD0050A 277.75 279.30 1.55 1.09 0.22 14 0.62 1.39 J1 Including 277.75 278.15 0.40 0.28 0.13 16 0.98 1.90 Including 278.15 279.30 1.15 0.81 0.25 13 0.50 1.22 KUDD0050A 355.40 359.00 3.60 2.52 0.64 8 1.08 2.47 KLSFW Including 355.40 356.20 0.80 0.56 0.98 2 0.03 1.05 Including 356.20 357.10 0.90 0.63 0.66 0 0.01 0.68 Including 357.10 358.10 1.00 0.70 0.38 12 1.31 2.64 Including 358.10 358.50 0.40 0.28 0.23 3 0.47 1.02 Including 358.50 359.00 0.50 0.35 0.90 28 4.68 8.77 KUDD0050A 386.60 387.00 0.40 0.28 0.38 156 3.03 7.20 KLS Including 386.60 387.00 0.40 0.28 0.38 156 3.03 7.20 KUDD0050A 401.60 403.50 1.90 1.33 2.38 28 2.99 7.53 KLSHW Including 401.60 402.00 0.40 0.28 1.47 5 0.24 1.92 Including 402.00 403.50 1.50 1.05 2.62 34 3.72 9.02 KUDD0050A 524.80 525.80 1.00 0.70 23.15 12 0.05 23.37 K1 Including 524.80 525.10 0.30 0.21 1.39 6 0.05 1.55 Including 525.10 525.80 0.70 0.49 32.47 14 0.05 32.73 KUDD0050A 553.85 554.20 0.35 0.25 21.62 108 0.72 24.13 K2FW Including 553.85 554.20 0.35 0.25 21.62 108 0.72 24.13 KUDD0050A 560.85 563.40 2.55 1.79 2.17 31 0.03 2.60 K2 Including 560.85 561.20 0.35 0.25 4.22 2 0.02 4.28 Including 561.20 562.00 0.80 0.56 0.35 12 0.02 0.53 Including 562.00 562.40 0.40 0.28 0.45 14 0.03 0.67 Including 562.40 563.00 0.60 0.42 5.60 84 0.04 6.71 Including 563.00 563.40 0.40 0.28 0.59 30 0.04 1.03 KUDD0050A 569.30 570.80 1.50 1.05 2.96 51 0.84 4.95 K2HW Including 569.30 569.80 0.50 0.35 0.67 84 2.03 4.98 Including 569.80 570.80 1.00 0.70 4.10 34 0.25 4.93 KUDD0051 181.20 182.20 1.00 0.38 1.36 0 0.01 1.37 K1HW Including 181.20 182.20 1.00 0.38 1.36 0 0.01 1.37 KUDD0051 191.20 192.40 1.20 0.46 3.42 2 0.01 3.46 K2FW Including 191.20 192.40 1.20 0.46 3.42 2 0.01 3.46 KODD0037A 405.94 406.40 0.46 0.24 1.16 34 5.28 10.07 Including 405.94 406.40 0.46 0.24 1.16 34 5.28 10.07 KODD0037A 416.50 417.80 1.30 0.69 2.56 29 2.35 6.70 J2FW Including 416.50 417.00 0.50 0.27 0.21 11 2.18 3.85 Including 417.00 417.80 0.80 0.42 4.03 41 2.45 8.48 KODD0037A 422.30 425.60 3.30 1.75 0.63 4 1.47 3.04 J2 Including 422.30 422.70 0.40 0.21 2.32 6 2.48 6.38 Including 422.70 423.40 0.70 0.37 1.39 5 2.04 4.73 Including 423.40 424.10 0.70 0.37 0.13 0 0.24 0.52 Including 424.10 424.40 0.30 0.16 0.19 0 0.01 0.21 Including 424.40 424.90 0.50 0.27 0.00 0 0.10 0.16 Including 424.90 425.40 0.50 0.27 0.00 0 0.21 0.34 Including 425.40 425.60 0.20 0.11 0.10 42 10.63 17.71 KODD0037A 457.40 458.00 0.60 0.32 0.84 85 4.12 8.52 J2HW Including 457.40 458.00 0.60 0.32 0.84 85 4.12 8.52 KODD0038 139.00 145.30 6.30 3.78 0.47 2 0.12 0.69 Including 139.00 139.60 0.60 0.36 0.61 5 0.24 1.06 Including 139.60 140.30 0.70 0.42 0.50 4 0.70 1.67 Including 140.30 141.00 0.70 0.42 0.09 2 0.11 0.29 Including 141.00 142.00 1.00 0.60 0.06 1 0.01 0.09 Including 142.00 143.50 1.50 0.90 0.00 0 0.01 0.02 Including 143.50 145.30 1.80 1.08 1.18 1 0.01 1.21 KODD0038 267.50 268.30 0.80 0.48 2.77 3 0.35 3.37 J1 Including 267.50 268.30 0.80 0.48 2.77 3 0.35 3.37 KODD0038 292.30 296.70 4.40 2.64 0.25 3 0.56 1.19 J2FW Including 292.30 292.70 0.40 0.24 0.36 6 0.92 1.91 Including 292.70 293.60 0.90 0.54 0.56 4 0.80 1.90 Including 293.60 294.00 0.40 0.24 0.06 1 0.07 0.18 Including 294.00 294.70 0.70 0.42 0.07 0 0.03 0.12 Including 294.70 295.30 0.60 0.36 0.00 0 0.01 0.02 Including 295.30 295.60 0.30 0.18 0.31 0 0.01 0.33 Including 295.60 296.00 0.40 0.24 0.03 1 0.11 0.22 Including 296.00 296.70 0.70 0.42 0.42 8 1.84 3.48 KODD0038 300.85 306.70 5.85 3.51 6.36 4 0.49 7.20 J2 Including 300.85 301.40 0.55 0.33 2.25 0 0.34 2.80 Including 301.40 301.90 0.50 0.30 0.09 2 0.38 0.73 Including 301.90 302.50 0.60 0.36 0.30 0 0.11 0.48 Including 302.50 303.20 0.70 0.42 0.16 0 0.03 0.21 Including 303.20 303.90 0.70 0.42 0.33 1 0.16 0.60 Including 303.90 304.90 1.00 0.60 29.60 10 1.86 32.71 Including 304.90 305.30 0.40 0.24 0.43 1 0.18 0.73 Including 305.30 305.60 0.30 0.18 0.07 0 0.03 0.12 Including 305.60 306.00 0.40 0.24 0.50 1 0.15 0.75 Including 306.00 306.40 0.40 0.24 0.35 1 0.06 0.46 Including 306.40 306.70 0.30 0.18 17.60 26 0.80 19.21 KODD0038 321.20 321.70 0.50 0.30 8.87 7 0.01 8.97 J2HW Including 321.20 321.70 0.50 0.30 8.87 7 0.01 8.97 KODD0040 0.00 1.00 1.00 0.59 2.17 2 0.15 2.44 J3FW Including 0.00 1.00 1.00 0.59 2.17 2 0.15 2.44 KODD0040 96.40 97.00 0.60 0.35 0.56 62 4.15 8.00 J3 Including 96.40 97.00 0.60 0.35 0.56 62 4.15 8.00 KODD0040 158.30 158.90 0.60 0.35 0.73 51 1.54 3.84 J2Splay Including 158.30 158.90 0.60 0.35 0.73 51 1.54 3.84 KODD0040 178.80 179.30 0.50 0.30 1.54 29 1.32 4.02 J2FW Including 178.80 179.30 0.50 0.30 1.54 29 2.32 5.63 KODD0040 183.90 185.20 1.30 0.77 0.47 14 3.32 5.98 J2 Including 183.90 184.30 0.40 0.24 1.16 31 4.32 8.49 Including 184.30 185.20 0.90 0.53 0.16 7 5.32 8.80 KODD0040 196.10 196.80 0.70 0.41 0.36 8 0.92 1.94 J2HW Including 196.1 196.8 0.7 0.41 0.36 8 0.92 1.94 KODD0040 201.30 202.10 0.80 0.47 0.12 9 1.16 2.10 J1FW Including 201.30 202.10 0.80 0.47 0.12 9 1.16 2.10 KODD0040 215.70 216.80 1.10 0.65 10.35 2 0.01 10.39 J1 Including 215.70 216.80 1.10 0.65 10.35 2 0.01 10.39 KODD0040 227.40 229.00 1.60 0.94 5.55 12 0.01 5.72 J1HW Including 227.40 229.00 1.60 0.94 5.55 12 0.01 5.72 KODD0037 441.70 442.10 0.40 0.21 3.99 0 0.01 4.01 J2 Including 441.70 442.10 0.40 0.21 3.99 0 0.01 4.01 KODD0039 57.90 59.40 1.50 1.04 0.96 2 0.07 1.10 Including 57.90 59.40 1.50 1.04 0.96 2 0.07 1.10 KODD0039 235.70 238.50 2.80 1.93 0.36 17 0.89 2.01 J2 Including 235.70 236.20 0.50 0.35 0.17 24 1.32 2.59 Including 236.20 236.60 0.40 0.28 0.21 21 0.31 0.97 Including 236.60 237.30 0.70 0.48 0.48 8 0.59 1.53 Including 237.30 238.10 0.80 0.55 0.58 22 1.34 3.01 Including 238.10 238.50 0.40 0.28 0.11 10 0.57 1.15 KODD0039 260.00 260.70 0.70 0.48 5.16 0 0.01 5.18 J1FW Including 260.00 260.70 0.70 0.48 5.16 0 0.01 5.18 KODD0039 289.40 291.40 2.00 1.38 0.82 12 0.71 2.11 J1 Including 289.40 290.10 0.70 0.48 1.12 2 0.20 1.47 Including 290.10 290.80 0.70 0.48 0.98 26 1.37 3.51 Including 290.80 291.40 0.60 0.41 0.28 8 0.54 1.25 KODD0039 377.40 378.20 0.80 0.55 0.78 14 1.14 2.79 J1HW Including 377.40 378.20 0.80 0.55 0.78 14 1.14 2.79 KODD0042 72.90 73.50 0.60 0.22 0.83 26 0.02 1.19 Including 72.90 73.50 0.60 0.22 0.83 26 0.02 1.19 KODD0042 109.50 110.30 0.80 0.30 1.64 40 4.11 8.74 Including 109.50 110.30 0.80 0.30 1.64 40 4.11 8.74 KODD0042 114.30 115.30 1.00 0.37 0.65 13 1.84 3.77 J2FW Including 114.30 115.30 1.00 0.37 0.65 13 1.84 3.77 KODD0042 121.60 123.90 2.30 0.85 0.57 11 1.16 2.56 J2 Including 121.60 122.30 0.70 0.26 0.98 18 0.89 2.64 Including 122.30 122.70 0.40 0.15 0.43 3 0.16 0.72 Including 122.70 123.60 0.90 0.33 0.32 7 1.07 2.13 Including 123.60 123.90 0.30 0.11 0.52 16 3.39 6.17 KODD0042 126.60 127.90 1.30 0.48 1.01 6 0.48 1.86 J2HW Including 126.60 127.90 1.30 0.48 1.01 6 0.48 1.86 KODD0044 218.80 219.40 0.60 0.24 5.08 41 0.40 6.24 J1 Including 218.80 219.40 0.60 0.24 5.08 41 0.40 6.24 KODD0044 262.00 263.00 1.00 0.40 1.39 22 2.91 6.34 J1HW Including 262.00 262.50 0.50 0.20 0.21 1 0.59 1.17 Including 262.50 263.00 0.50 0.20 2.57 42 5.23 11.50

Table 4

Kainantu Gold Mine – Collar Locations for Kora and Judd Surface and Underground Drilling

Hole ID Collar location Collar orientation Lode Local North Local East mRL Dip Local azimuth EOH depth (m) JDD0184 58816 29901 1141 -19 99 99 Judd JDD0185 58815 29901 1140 -38 135 126 Judd JDD0186 58873 29875 1253 1 85 141 Judd JDD0187 58932 29885 1253 -16 123 126 Judd JDD0189 58816 29901 1140 -57 112 119 Judd JDD0190 58817 29902 1140 -39 86 113 Judd JDD0191 58817 29901 1140 -53 86 112 Judd JDD0192 58932 29885 1254 -3 105 129 Judd JDD0193 58933 29885 1255 12 90 147 Judd JDD0194 58933 29885 1254 -2 90 137 Judd JDD0195 58795 29933 1283 42 95 111 Judd JDD0196 58796 29934 1283 32 70 113 Judd JDD0197 58797 29934 1283 35 55 125 Judd JDD0198 58933 29885 1254 1 78 126 Judd JDD0199 58817 29901 1144 42 76 135 Judd JDD0201 58799 29934 1283 30 40 153 Judd JDD0202 58795 29933 1284 53 97 134 Judd JDD0203 58797 29933 1284 46 55 137 Judd JDD0204 58795 29933 1284 49 70 128 Judd JDD0205 58794 29933 1283 40 122 99 Judd JDD0206 58794 29933 1284 51 119 115 Judd K92DD0014 59700 30074 877 -45 249 423 Irumafimpa K92DD0015 59701 30074 877 -60 252 827 Irumafimpa K92DD0016 59593 30024 882 31 229 221 Kora K92DD0018 59593 30024 882 25 229 200 Irumafimpa K92DD0019 59370 30015 886 15 246 262 Irumafimpa K92DD0021 59370 30015 885 -9 251 252 Irumafimpa KMDD0528 58818 29895 1140 -45 315 207 Kora KMDD0551 58208 29841 1221 -53 223 240 Kora KMDD0552 58208 29841 1221 -64 220 373 Kora KMDD0554 58652 29904 1302 37 259 155 Kora KMDD0561 58816 29893 1140 -39 271 179 Kora KMDD0562 58603 29834 1296 41 259 179 Kora KMDD0563 58604 29834 1294 22 240 72 Kora KMDD0564 58604 29833 1295 33 226 86 Kora KMDD0565 58604 29833 1296 41 217 132 Kora KMDD0566 58652 29905 1302 47 274 170 Kora KMDD0567 58526 29817 1296 37 231 100 Kora KMDD0568 58651 29904 1301 28 248 171 Kora KMDD0569 58207 29841 1224 24 208 233 Kora KMDD0570A 58651 29905 1301 32 235 188 Kora KMDD0571 58651 29905 1302 39 235 203 Kora KMDD0572 58207 29841 1222 -20 210 192 Kora KMDD0576 58651 29905 1301 32 220 236 Kora KODD0037 58426 30183 1909 -56 224 530 Judd South KODD0037A 58426 30183 1909 -56 224 530 Judd South KODD0038 58509 29855 1800 -53 55 342 Judd South KODD0039 58426 30183 1909 -46 245 400 Judd KODD0040 58501 30081 1929 -60 311 342 Judd South KODD0042 58657 30059 1924 -67 297 288 Judd KODD0044 58952 30075 1872 -70 240 280 Judd KUDD0046 57861 29767 1814 -44 18 380 Judd KUDD0048 58047 30076 1836 -63 225 425 Kora KUDD0049 57861 29767 1814 -45 27 347 Kora KUDD0050A 58047 30076 1836 -57 235 650 Kora KUDD0051 57801 29900 1861 -55 329 218 Kora

Table 5

Kora and Judd Mineral Resource Estimate (Effective Date November 11, 2021 for Kora and January 20, 2022 for Judd)

Tonnes Gold Silver Copper AuEq Mt g/t moz g/t moz % kt g/t moz Kora Measured 2.8 9.07 0.8 15.7 1.4 0.85 24.1 10.51 1.0 Indicated 4.4 6.68 0.9 20.2 2.8 0.97 42.4 8.35 1.2 Total M&I 7.2 7.62 1.8 18.4 4.3 0.92 66.4 9.20 2.1 Inferred 8.1 7.12 1.8 27.3 7.1 1.38 111.1 9.48 2.5 Judd Measured 0.22 11.26 0.08 19.9 0.14 0.72 1.59 12.56 0.09 Indicated 0.15 7.46 0.04 13.9 0.07 0.77 1.20 8.76 0.04 Total M&I 0.38 9.70 0.12 17.5 0.21 0.74 2.79 11.00 0.13 Inferred 1.01 4.24 0.14 11.0 0.36 0.87 8.82 5.66 0.18 Kora and Judd Measured 3.1 9.23 0.9 16.0 1.6 0.84 25.7 10.66 1.0 Indicated 4.5 6.70 1.0 20.0 2.9 0.97 43.6 8.36 1.2 Total M&I 7.6 7.72 1.9 18.3 4.5 0.91 69.2 9.29 2.3 Inferred 9.1 6.80 2.0 25.5 7.4 1.32 0.1 9.05 2.6

Estimates are in Technical Report titled, “Independent Technical Report, Kainantu Gold Mine Integrated Development Plan, Kainantu Project, Papua New Guinea Definitive Feasibility Study” and dated October 26, 2022.

Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Mineral reserves are defined by the definitive feasibility study and are not predicated on the preliminary economic assessment in any way.

Resources were compiled at 1.75,2.5,3,4,5,6,7,8,9 and 10 g/t gold cut-off grades for Kora and 1.75,2.5,3,4,5 for Judd.

Density (t/m 3 ) is on a per zone basis, K1, K2: 2.84 t/m 3 ; Kora Link: 2.74 t/m 3 ; Judd: 2.71 t/m 3 ; Waste: 2.67 t/m 3 .

) is on a per zone basis, K1, K2: 2.84 t/m ; Kora Link: 2.74 t/m ; Judd: 2.71 t/m ; Waste: 2.67 t/m . Minimun mining width for wireframes: Kora: 5.2 m; Judd: 5.2 m

Reported tonnage and grade figures are rounded from raw estimates to reflect the order of accuracy of the estimate.

Minor variations may occur during the addition of rounded numbers.

Estimations used metric units (metres, tonnes and g/t).

Gold equivalents are calculated as AuEq = Au g/t + Cu%*1.607*92.8% + Ag g/t*0.0125*89%. Gold price US$1,600/oz; Silver US$20/oz; Copper US$3.75/lb. Metal payabilities and recoveries are incorporated into the AuEq formula. Recoveries of 92.8% for copper and 89% for silver.

Drill Hole Sampling Methodology, QA/QC and Qualified Person

Diamond drill hole is first logged to determine the sampling intervals, which range from a minimum of 0.1 metres to generally 1 metre. The drill core is sawn half core cut along a reference line, with the remainder of the core returned to the core tray. Core samples are then placed in numbered calico and plastic bags, with a numbered sample ticket for dispatch to the assay laboratory. Samples are separately assayed for gold, copper and silver. K92’s procedure includes the insertion standards, blanks and duplicates. Gold assays are by the fire assay method. Copper and silver assays are by three-acid-digestion method (nitric, perchloric & hydrochloric mix).

K92 maintains an industry-standard analytical quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) and data verification program to monitor laboratory performance and ensure high quality assays. Results from this program confirm reliability of the assay results. All sampling and analytical work for the mine exploration program is performed by Intertek Testing Services (PNG) LTD, an independent accredited laboratory that is located on site. External check assays for QA/QC purposes are performed at SGS Australia Pty Ltd in Townsville, Queensland, Australia.

The analytical QA/QC program is currently overseen by Andrew Kohler, PGeo, Mine Geology Manager and Mine Exploration Manager for K92. Andrew Kohler, a qualified person under the meaning of Canadian National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and is responsible for the technical content of this news release.

About K92

K92 Mining Inc. is engaged in the production of gold, copper and silver at the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea, as well as exploration and development of mineral deposits in the immediate vicinity of the mine. The Company declared commercial production from Kainantu in February 2018 and is in a strong financial position. A maiden resource estimate on the Blue Lake porphyry project was completed in August 2022. K92 is operated by a team of mining company professionals with extensive international mine-building and operational experience.

On Behalf of the Company,

John Lewins, Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please contact David Medilek, P.Eng., CFA, President at +1-604-416-4445

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (“forward-looking statements”), including, but not limited to, the impact of global supply chain and financial market disruptions; projections of future financial and operational performance; statements with respect to future events or future performance; production estimates; anticipated operating and production costs and revenue; estimates of capital expenditures; future demand for and prices of commodities and currencies; estimated mine life of our mine; estimated closure and reclamation costs and statements regarding anticipated exploration, development, construction, production, permitting and other activities on the Company’s properties, including: expected gold, silver and copper production and the Stage 3 Expansion and Stage 4 Expansion. Estimates of mineral reserves and mineral resources are also forward-looking statements because they constitute projections, based on certain estimates and assumptions, regarding the amount of minerals that may be encountered in the future and/or the anticipated economics of production. All statements in this news release that address events or developments that we expect to occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “project”, “target”, “potential”, “schedule”, “forecast”, “budget”, “estimate”, “intend” or “believe” and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could”, “should” or “might” occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our ability to control, that may cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, without limitation, Public Health Crises, including pandemics; changes in the price of gold, silver, copper and other metals in the world markets; fluctuations in the price and availability of infrastructure and energy and other commodities; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; volatility in price of our common shares; inherent risks associated with the mining industry, including problems related to weather and climate in remote areas in which certain of the Company’s operations are located; failure to achieve production, cost and other estimates; risks and uncertainties associated with exploration and development; uncertainties relating to estimates of mineral resources including uncertainty that mineral resources may never be converted into mineral reserves; the Company’s ability to carry on current and future operations, including development and exploration activities; the timing, extent, duration and economic viability of such operations, including any mineral resources or reserves identified thereby; the accuracy and reliability of estimates, projections, forecasts, studies and assessments; the Company’s ability to meet or achieve estimates, projections and forecasts; the availability and cost of inputs; the availability and costs of achieving the Stage 3 Expansion or the Stage 4 Expansion; the ability of the Company to achieve the inputs the price and market for outputs, including gold, silver and copper; inability of the Company to identify appropriate acquisition targets or complete desirable acquisitions; failures of information systems or information security threats; political, economic and other risks associated with the Company’s foreign operations; geopolitical events and other uncertainties, such as the conflict in Ukraine; compliance with various laws and regulatory requirements to which the Company is subject to, including taxation; the ability to obtain timely financing on reasonable terms when required; the current and future social, economic and political conditions, including relationship with the communities in Papua New Guinea and other jurisdictions it operates; other assumptions and factors generally associated with the mining industry; and the risks, uncertainties and other factors referred to in the Company’s Annual Information Form under the heading “Risk Factors” and filed on SEDAR or the Company’s website.

Estimates of mineral resources are also forward-looking statements because they constitute projections, based on certain estimates and assumptions, regarding the amount of minerals that may be encountered in the future and/or the anticipated economics of production. The estimation of mineral resources and mineral reserves is inherently uncertain and involves subjective judgments about many relevant factors. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The accuracy of any such estimates is a function of the quantity and quality of available data, and of the assumptions made and judgments used in engineering and geological interpretation, Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance, and actual results and future events could materially differ from those anticipated in such statements. Although we have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actual results to differ materially from those that are anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Figure 1 – K1 Vein Long Section

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9b5c832a-e338-4b92-b8da-102e4529e41d

Figure 2 – K2 Vein Long Section

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4303d81c-b743-447b-8cb5-76e946e3bafa

Figure 3 – J1 Vein Long Section

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c29124e8-badc-4689-975e-2f07c2cb571f

Figure 4 – J2 Vein Long Section

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fa57c84e-c666-4164-9bd2-0f10a23f1716

Figure 5 – Kora-Irumafimpa Long Section

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/18734072-1434-4480-93d7-1b1ef5136db6

Figure 6 – Judd Long Section

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4d8081f7-5de8-4b53-b8b0-a091caecb02a

Figure 7 – K2 Vein Copper Grade (%) Long-Section (Looking West)

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/49ff5936-ccec-4291-83c8-c9ba3377c324

Figure 8 – JDD0185 Core Photograph, 83.00 – 90.70m; within intersection of 8.83 m at 38.08 g/t AuEq or 36.52 g/t Au, 21 g/t Ag and 0.81% Cu from the J1 Vein.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/12664885-92a9-4923-87ec-65f07cecdf3c

Figure 9 – JDD0204 Core Photograph, 103.85 – 116.11m; within intersection of 7.50 m at 38.26 g/t AuEq or 33.53 g/t Au, 58 g/t Ag and 2.50% Cu from the J1 Vein.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e4dad390-6ef4-4ea3-b7e6-72e293f6c424

Figure 10 – JDD0206 Core Photograph, 102.09 – 111.50m; within intersection of 7.67 m at 36.31 g/t AuEq or 32.57 g/t Au, 45 g/t Ag and 1.98% Cu from the J1 Vein.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/914bbc6b-a140-4c94-8782-ab8552d4e4bb



