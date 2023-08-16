K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drilling Results, Including Potential High-Grade Zone at Northern Deeps Target ~50 Metres West of Twin Incline
- Multiple high grade areas expanded, up-dip and down-dip at Judd’s J1 Vein including:
- JDD0185: 8.83 m at 38.08 g/t gold equivalent (“AuEq”)(2) (36.52 g/t Au, 21 g/t Ag, 0.81% Cu).
- JDD0204: 7.50 m at 38.26 g/t AuEq (33.53 g/t Au, 58 g/t Ag, 2.50% Cu).
- JDD0206: 7.67 m at 36.31 g/t AuEq (32.57 g/t Au, 45 g/t Ag, 1.98% Cu).
- Several high grade areas at Kora’s K1 and K2 Veins expanded up-dip, down-dip, and towards the South including:
- K2 Vein high-grade bulge in thickness recorded from 3 holes over ~100 metre vertical:
- KMDD0565: 28.05 m at 15.45 g/t AuEq (13.44 g/t Au, 13 g/t Ag, 1.15% Cu),
- KMDD0576: 10.60 m at 15.67 g/t AuEq (9.62 g/t Au, 44 g/t Ag, 3.43% Cu), and;
- KMDD0564: 15.07 m at 10.47 g/t AuEq (7.47 g/t Au, 26 g/t Ag, 1.67% Cu).
- KMDD0570A: K1 Vein, 4.44 m at 21.42 g/t AuEq (19.97 g/t Au, 21 g/t Ag, 0.74% Cu),
- KMDD0528: K2 Vein, 1.80 m at 61.66 g/t AuEq (52.79 g/t Au, 357 g/t Ag, 2.75% Cu).
- K2 Vein high-grade bulge in thickness recorded from 3 holes over ~100 metre vertical:
- Potential high-grade zone at Northern Deeps along the Judd J1 Vein, located near-mine infrastructure, ~50 metres west of the twin incline and ~500 metres North of the current Judd underground mining area. Importantly, these are the first recorded clusters of high-grade mineralization in the sparsely drilled Northern Deeps target area, with underground drilling results including:
- K92DD0018: J1 Vein, 5.05 m at 12.51 g/t AuEq (12.15 g/t Au, 7 g/t Ag, 0.17% Cu);
- K92DD0019, ~200 metres south of K92DD0018, recorded multiple intersections including:
- J1 Vein: 1.47 m at 11.70 g/t AuEq (9.46 g/t Au, 10 g/t Ag, 1.32% Cu), and;
- K2 Vein: 4.10 m at 5.59 g/t AuEq (2.31 g/t Au, 60 g/t Ag, 1.58% Cu).
- K92DD0021, ~25 metres below K92DD0019, underground drill hole recorded multiple intersections including:
- J1 Vein: 2.00 m at 6.94 g/t AuEq (5.47 g/t Au, 71 g/t Ag, 0.36% Cu) within a broader mineralized zone of 7.40 m at 2.75 g/t AuEq (2.14 g/t Au, 26 g/t Ag, 0.18% Cu),
- K1 Footwall Vein: 3.80 m at 15.64 g/t AuEq (15.52 g/t Au, 3 g/t Ag, 0.05% Cu), and;
- K2 Vein: 1.80 m at 7.57 g/t AuEq (6.25 g/t Au, 86 g/t Ag, 0.15% Cu) within a broader mineralized zone of 3.80 m at 4.25 g/t AuEq (3.55 g/t Au, 42 g/t Ag, 0.11% Cu).
Notes:
(1) Drill highlights presented above are core lengths (not true widths).
(2) Gold equivalent (AuEq) exploration results are calculated using longer-term commodity prices with a copper price of US$3.75/lb, a silver price of US$20/oz and a gold price of US$1,600/oz.
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — K92 Mining Inc. (“K92” or the “Company”) (TSX: KNT; OTCQX: KNTNF) is pleased to announce its latest high-grade results from the ongoing surface and underground diamond drilling of the Kora, Kora South, Judd and Judd South deposits in addition to the Kora and Judd Northern Deeps targets at the Kainantu Gold Mine in Papua New Guinea.
The results for the latest 56 diamond drill holes completed from surface and underground are summarized in the tables below. The results continue to demonstrate the high-grade, continuity and expansion potential of the Kora-Kora South and Judd-Judd South vein systems, while also exhibiting high-grade potential at Northern Deeps.
Surface drilling focused on southern strike extensions and extending Judd mineralization towards surface within the mining lease. Underground drilling focused on expanding the known Judd mineralization, increasing drill density at Kora and Judd, extending mineralization at Kora to the South of the Kora resource and testing mineralization to the north of the Judd and Kora resources. Importantly, all drill holes at Kora-Kora South (including Northern Deeps) intersected mineralization, with 17 intersections exceeding 10 g/t AuEq and 36 intersections exceeding 5 g/t AuEq. At Judd-Judd South (including Northern Deeps), all drill holes intersected mineralization, with 10 intersections exceeding 10 g/t AuEq and 26 intersections exceeding 5 g/t AuEq.
Northern Deeps Drill Results
Drilling from the twin incline at the Northern Deeps target, recorded the first cluster of high-grade mineralization in the sparsely drilled target area, with a potential high-grade zone recorded at the J1 Vein. The potential high-grade zone is located near-mine infrastructure, approximately 50 metres west of the twin incline, approximately 500 metres north of the current Judd underground mining area, and has recorded three intersections to date, with multiple intersections recorded at:
K92DD0018 – 5.05 m at 12.15 g/t Au, 7 g/t Ag and 0.17% Cu (12.51 g/t AuEq, 2.98 m true width);
K92DD0019 – 1.47 m at 9.46 g/t Au, 10 g/t Ag and 1.32% Cu (11.70 g/t AuEq, 1.27 m true width);
K92DD0021 – 2.00 m at 5.47 g/t Au, 71 g/t Ag and 0.36% Cu (6.94 g/t AuEq, 1.78 m true width) within a broader mineralized zone of 7.40 m at 2.14 g/t Au, 26 g/t Ag and 0.18% Cu (2.75 g/t AuEq, 6.59 m true width).
K92DD0018 is approximately 200 metres north of K92DD0019 and K92DD0021, highlighting the large, and highly prospective near-mine infrastructure initial target area to follow-up with additional drilling.
Several other notable intersections were recorded at Northern Deeps, including multiple intersections at:
K92DD0019 – 4.10 m at 2.31 g/t Au, 60 g/t Ag and 1.58% Cu (5.59 g/t AuEq, 3.57 m true width) from the K2 Vein;
K92DD0021 – 1.80 m at 6.25 g/t Au, 86 g/t Ag and 0.15% Cu (7.57 g/t AuEq, 1.66 m true width) which was part of a broader zone of mineralization of 3.80 m at 3.55 g/t Au, 42 g/t Ag and 0.11% Cu (4.25 g/t AuEq, 3.50 m true width) from the K2 Vein; and 3.80 m at 15.52 g/t Au, 3 g/t Ag and 0.05% Cu (15.64 g/t AuEq, 3.43 m true width) from the K1 Footwall Vein.
These results are very encouraging and show the potential of the Northern Deeps area at both the Kora and Judd vein systems.
Kora-Kora South Drill Results
At Kora – Kora South, drilling continues to expand multiple known areas of high-grade mineralization in addition to recording areas of significant thickness. Within Kora, a high-grade bulge in thickness at the K2 Vein was recorded from three intersections over a 100-metre vertical, with KMDD0565 recording 28.05 m at 13.44 g/t Au, 13 g/t Ag and 1.15% Cu (15.45 g/t AuEq, 14.05 m true width); KMDD0576 recording multiple intersections including 10.60 m at 9.62 g/t Au, 44 g/t Ag and 3.43% Cu (15.67 g/t AuEq, 5.96 m true width), and; KMDD0564 recording 15.07 m at 7.47 g/t Au, 26 g/t Ag and 1.67% Cu (10.47 g/t AuEq, 8.77 m true width).
Underground drilling at Kora also expanded several areas of high-grade mineralization. Drilling focused on up-dip and down-dip extensions, with highlights including multiple intersections at:
KMDD0570A – 4.44 m at 19.97 g/t Au, 21 g/t Ag and 0.74% Cu (21.42 g/t AuEq, 3.13 m true width) from the K1 Vein;
KMDD0528 – 1.80 m at 52.79 g/t Au, 357 g/t Ag and 2.75% Cu (61.66 g/t AuEq, 0.97 m true width) from the K2 Vein and 4.15 m at 13.38 g/t Au, 3 g/t Ag and 0.15% Cu (13.66 g/t AuEq, 2.21 m true width) from the K1 Vein; and
KMDD0566 – 3.04 m at 14.00 g/t Au, 17 g/t Ag and 1.66% Cu (16.87 g/t AuEq, 2.30 m true width) from the K1 Vein.
At Kora South, surface drilling and underground drilling from the 1205 Level drill drive recorded strong thicknesses and an elevated frequency of high-grade copper intersections. Surface drilling highlights include multiple intersections recorded at:
KUDD0046 – 10.80 m at 1.85 g/t Au, 165 g/t Ag and 3.80% Cu (10.02 g/t AuEq, 4.00 m true width) from the K2 Vein and 8.50 m at 0.60 g/t Au, 124 g/t Ag and 6.43% Cu (12.50 g/t AuEq, 3.15 m true width) from Kora Link South;
KUDD0049 – 9.10 m at 5.61 g/t Au, 95 g/t Ag and 0.91% Cu (8.26 g/t AuEq, 6.73 m true width) from the K2 Vein and 7.40 m at 8.11 g/t Au, 45 g/t Ag and 0.49% Cu (9.46 g/t AuEq, 5.48 m true width) from Kora Link South.
Kora South underground drilling highlights include multiple intersections recorded at:
KMDD0569 – 8.00 m at 0.95 g/t Au, 37 g/t Ag and 2.70% Cu (5.74 g/t AuEq, 3.18 m true width) from the K2 Vein;
KMDD0551 – 18.50 m at 3.23 g/t Au, 22 g/t Ag and 2.05% Cu (6.79 g/t AuEq, 5.26 m true width) from the K2 Vein, and;
KMDD0552 – 13.80 m at 0.77 g/t Au, 42 g/t Ag and 2.68% Cu (5.59 g/t AuEq, 2.37 m true width) from the K2 Vein.
The strong thicknesses recorded demonstrate the system remains strong as step-out drilling advances to the South and continues to show a general trend of increasing copper grade tenor as drilling approaches the A1 Porphyry target (See Figure 7 for the K2 Vein Copper Grade Long-Section). Mineralization remains open at depth and along strike.
Judd-Judd South Drill Results
At Judd-Judd South, like Kora-Kora South, drilling continues to expand multiple high-grade areas. The Judd-Judd South Vein system consists of four identified veins that share a similar orientation, and feature quartz-sulphide Au-Cu-Ag mineralization similar to that found in the Kora deposit. To date, the J1 Vein has been the most productive, and recently, the J2 Vein has shown strong potential, with a high-grade zone to the South announced on May 24, 2023 (see press release, K92 Mining Announces Discovery of High-Grade Zone at the J2 Vein to the South and High Grade Intersections at Kora-Kora South and Judd-Judd South Vein Systems).
The results are highlighted by the J1 Vein, with drilling extending known-high grade areas up-dip and down-dip, including:
JDD0206 – 7.67 m at 32.57 g/t Au, 45 g/t Ag and 1.98% Cu (36.31 g/t AuEq, 3.36 m true width);
JDD0202 – 3.34 m at 9.51 g/t Au, 68 g/t Ag and 3.57% Cu (16.09 g/t AuEq, 1.97 m true width); JDD0204 – 7.50 m at 33.53 g/t Au, 58 g/t Ag and 2.50% Cu (38.26 g/t AuEq, 3.75 m true width);
JDD0185 – 8.83 m at 36.52 g/t Au, 21 g/t Ag and 0.81% Cu (38.08 g/t AuEq, 5.95 m true width);
JDD0189 – 17.55 m at 11.98 g/t Au, 29 g/t Ag and 0.13% Cu (12.55 g/t AuEq, 9.69 m true width);
JDD0195 – 6.20 m at 9.51 g/t Au, 32 g/t Ag and 2.63% Cu (14.13 g/t AuEq, 4.04 m true width); and
JDD0187 – 2.15 m at 11.21 g/t Au, 44 g/t Ag and 2.44% Cu (15.67 g/t AuEq, 2.04 m true width).
Judd South drilling from underground commenced from the 1205 Level drill drive in late July.
Figures
Long sections of K1, K2, J1 and J2 showing the location of the latest drill holes are provided in Figures 1, 2, 3 and 4, respectively.
A long section showing Kora drilling to date is provided in Figure 5.
A long section showing Judd drilling to date is provided in Figure 6.
A long section showing copper grades for the K2 Vein and its high-grade copper zone from drilling to date is provided in Figure 7.
Core photographs are provided of drill hole JDD0185 in Figure 8, JDD0204 in Figure 9 and JDD0206 in Figure 10.
John Lewins, K92 Chief Executive Officer and Director, stated, “The latest drilling results at the Kora-Kora South and Judd-Judd South vein systems have continued to demonstrate strong continuity and high-grades, expanding a number of high-grade areas. From the results, 7 intersections were above 20 g/t AuEq and 27 intersections were above 10 g/t AuEq, with several holes exceeding 30 g/t AuEq, including JDD0185 recording 8.83 m at 38.08 g/t AuEq, JDD0204 recording 7.50 m at 38.26 g/t AuEq, JDD0206 recording 7.67 m at 36.31 g/t all on the J1 Vein, plus KMDD0528 recording 1.80 m at 61.66 g/t AuEq from the K2 Vein. Additionally, a high-grade bulge in thickness was reported at the K2 Vein by holes KMDD0565 recording 28.05 m at 15.45 g/t AuEq, KMDD0576 recording 10.60 m at 15.67 g/t AuEq and KMDD0564 recording 15.07 m at 10.47 g/t AuEq over a 100 metre vertical.
We are also very pleased to be announcing yet another potential high-grade zone well outside the current resource estimate, this time at the sparsely drilled Northern Deeps target at the J1 Vein. This is the first recorded cluster of high-grade mineralization in Northern Deeps, with highlights from the J1 Vein including holes K92DD0018 recording 5.05 m at 12.51 g/t AuEq, K92DD0019 recording 1.47 m at 11.70 g/t AuEq and K92DD0021 recording 2.00 m at 6.94 g/t AuEq within a broader mineralized zone of 7.40 m at 2.75 g/t AuEq. It is very important to note that the target area, is near-mine infrastructure, approximately 50 metres west of the twin incline and well within the Mining Lease Area, making it not only very efficient to drill but also efficient for possible underground access should exploration prove successful.
Towards the south, at Kora South, we remain very encouraged by the strong thickness and high copper grades documented, including holes KUDD0046 recording 10.80 m at 10.02 g/t AuEq (3.80% Cu, 1.85 g/t Au and 165 g/t Ag) from the K2 Vein and 8.50 m at 12.50 g/t AuEq (6.43% Cu, 0.60 g/t Au and 124 g/t Ag) from the Kora Link South, KMDD0569 recording 8.00 m at 5.74 g/t AuEq (2.70% Cu, 0.95 g/t Au and 37 g/t Ag) from the K2 Vein, KMDD0551 recording 18.50 m at 6.79 g/t AuEq (2.05% Cu, 3.23 g/t Au and 22 g/t Ag) from the K2 Vein and KMDD0552 13.80 m at 5.59 g/t AuEq (2.68% Cu, 0.77 g/t Au and 42 g/t Ag) from the K2 Vein. Holes KMDD0569, KMDD0551 and KMDD0552 were drilled from the 1205 Level underground drill drive, which is progressively being advanced to the South. Importantly, from the step-out drilling results, the system remains strong to the South, recording significant thickness, and we are also very encouraged by trend of elevated copper grades as drilling gets closer to the A1 Porphyry Target.
With exploration concurrently underway at Kora, Kora South, Judd, Judd South and Northern Deeps, plus the A1 Porphyry there is plenty to look forward to from our exploration program as we progress through the second half of 2023 and beyond.”
Table 1
Kainantu Gold Mine – Significant Intercepts from Kora Underground Diamond Drilling
|Hole ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval (m)
|True width (m)
|Gold g/t
|Silver g/t
|Copper %
|Gold Eq
|Vein
|KMDD0563
|27.30
|28.80
|1.50
|1.18
|0.10
|4
|0.72
|1.30
|K1
|Including
|27.30
|28.80
|1.50
|1.18
|0.10
|4
|0.72
|1.31
|KMDD0563
|43.30
|45.20
|1.90
|1.49
|5.85
|3
|0.78
|7.14
|KL
|Including
|43.30
|44.07
|0.77
|0.60
|13.36
|4
|1.28
|15.47
|Including
|44.07
|44.55
|0.48
|0.38
|1.29
|3
|0.58
|2.25
|Including
|44.55
|45.20
|0.65
|0.51
|0.32
|2
|0.33
|0.87
|KMDD0563
|48.00
|58.20
|10.20
|8.00
|3.28
|32
|2.20
|7.21
|K2
|Including
|48.00
|49.00
|1.00
|0.78
|3.32
|3
|0.34
|3.90
|Including
|49.00
|49.45
|0.45
|0.35
|1.82
|4
|0.54
|2.74
|Including
|49.45
|50.20
|0.75
|0.59
|20.65
|8
|1.01
|22.37
|Including
|50.20
|50.85
|0.65
|0.51
|1.47
|12
|1.51
|4.04
|Including
|50.85
|52.00
|1.15
|0.90
|4.39
|18
|2.01
|7.84
|Including
|52.00
|52.55
|0.55
|0.43
|0.13
|3
|0.63
|1.17
|Including
|52.55
|53.50
|0.95
|0.75
|0.64
|11
|3.34
|6.13
|Including
|53.50
|54.60
|1.10
|0.86
|0.07
|2
|0.07
|0.20
|Including
|54.60
|55.05
|0.45
|0.35
|8.46
|34
|1.37
|11.09
|Including
|55.05
|56.00
|0.95
|0.75
|0.34
|14
|2.13
|3.93
|Including
|56.00
|57.20
|1.20
|0.94
|2.29
|181
|8.53
|18.23
|Including
|57.20
|58.20
|1.00
|0.78
|0.21
|26
|1.37
|2.73
|KMDD0554
|112.60
|117.86
|5.26
|4.25
|9.46
|5
|0.32
|10.04
|K1
|Including
|112.60
|113.01
|0.41
|0.33
|82.10
|8
|0.37
|82.79
|Including
|113.01
|113.40
|0.39
|0.32
|6.14
|2
|0.12
|6.36
|Including
|113.40
|113.72
|0.32
|0.26
|1.52
|3
|0.24
|1.95
|Including
|113.72
|114.12
|0.40
|0.32
|0.66
|4
|0.81
|2.01
|Including
|114.12
|114.49
|0.37
|0.30
|3.01
|18
|0.12
|3.43
|Including
|114.49
|114.67
|0.18
|0.15
|0.08
|1
|0.03
|0.13
|Including
|114.67
|115.40
|0.73
|0.59
|3.29
|1
|0.25
|3.70
|Including
|115.40
|116.35
|0.95
|0.77
|0.25
|2
|0.17
|0.54
|Including
|116.35
|117.07
|0.72
|0.58
|1.58
|1
|0.10
|1.75
|Including
|117.07
|117.49
|0.42
|0.34
|2.15
|4
|0.27
|2.63
|Including
|117.49
|117.86
|0.37
|0.30
|19.37
|18
|1.31
|21.70
|KMDD0554
|123.64
|129.20
|5.56
|4.33
|2.80
|10
|1.37
|5.12
|K2
|Including
|123.64
|123.90
|0.26
|0.20
|2.09
|13
|2.23
|5.83
|Including
|123.90
|124.45
|0.55
|0.43
|0.54
|2
|0.26
|0.99
|Including
|124.45
|125.00
|0.55
|0.43
|0.99
|7
|1.21
|3.02
|Including
|125.00
|125.76
|0.76
|0.59
|0.22
|3
|0.51
|1.07
|Including
|125.76
|126.80
|1.04
|0.81
|2.07
|3
|0.87
|3.51
|Including
|126.80
|128.40
|1.60
|1.25
|7.20
|23
|2.06
|10.79
|Including
|128.40
|129.00
|0.60
|0.47
|0.45
|7
|2.34
|4.29
|Including
|129.00
|129.20
|0.20
|0.16
|0.32
|3
|1.10
|2.12
|KMDD0554
|134.70
|137.00
|2.30
|1.86
|0.25
|4
|0.46
|1.04
|K2HW
|Including
|134.70
|135.07
|0.37
|0.30
|0.18
|3
|0.96
|1.76
|Including
|135.07
|135.95
|0.88
|0.71
|0.16
|2
|0.10
|0.35
|Including
|135.95
|136.23
|0.28
|0.23
|0.33
|1
|0.15
|0.58
|Including
|136.23
|136.40
|0.17
|0.14
|1.01
|21
|0.37
|1.86
|Including
|136.40
|137.00
|0.60
|0.49
|0.17
|6
|0.83
|1.58
|KMDD0562
|28.30
|34.00
|5.70
|4.58
|0.64
|10
|1.64
|3.40
|K1
|Including
|28.30
|29.00
|0.70
|0.56
|0.28
|5
|1.08
|2.08
|Including
|29.00
|30.26
|1.26
|1.01
|0.16
|11
|1.89
|3.33
|Including
|30.26
|30.80
|0.54
|0.43
|0.10
|1
|0.04
|0.18
|Including
|30.80
|32.00
|1.20
|0.96
|1.21
|14
|4.58
|8.73
|Including
|32.00
|32.51
|0.51
|0.41
|0.07
|2
|0.14
|0.31
|Including
|32.51
|32.92
|0.41
|0.33
|1.43
|49
|1.41
|4.30
|Including
|32.92
|34.00
|1.08
|0.87
|1.06
|2
|0.02
|1.11
|KMDD0562
|41.70
|46.00
|4.30
|3.48
|1.69
|3
|0.37
|2.32
|KL
|Including
|41.70
|42.08
|0.38
|0.31
|0.57
|4
|0.57
|1.54
|Including
|42.08
|43.00
|0.92
|0.74
|2.41
|4
|0.46
|3.20
|Including
|43.00
|43.55
|0.55
|0.45
|0.26
|3
|0.39
|0.92
|Including
|43.55
|44.00
|0.45
|0.36
|0.36
|2
|0.31
|0.89
|Including
|44.00
|44.70
|0.70
|0.57
|1.54
|2
|0.35
|2.13
|Including
|44.70
|45.21
|0.51
|0.41
|0.89
|2
|0.41
|1.57
|Including
|45.21
|45.60
|0.39
|0.32
|1.12
|2
|0.13
|1.36
|Including
|45.60
|46.00
|0.40
|0.32
|6.42
|2
|0.16
|6.70
|KMDD0562
|46.90
|53.70
|6.80
|5.51
|10.29
|29
|3.06
|15.56
|K2
|Including
|46.90
|47.70
|0.80
|0.65
|40.60
|15
|1.62
|43.39
|Including
|47.70
|48.45
|0.75
|0.61
|0.58
|3
|0.76
|1.83
|Including
|48.45
|49.60
|1.15
|0.93
|1.30
|22
|3.13
|6.59
|Including
|49.60
|50.70
|1.10
|0.89
|25.49
|76
|4.75
|34.06
|Including
|50.70
|51.30
|0.60
|0.49
|7.44
|59
|7.08
|19.53
|Including
|51.30
|52.20
|0.90
|0.73
|0.32
|7
|1.04
|2.08
|Including
|52.20
|53.00
|0.80
|0.65
|1.75
|32
|5.01
|10.18
|Including
|53.00
|53.70
|0.70
|0.57
|1.95
|9
|1.36
|4.24
|KMDD0562
|70.00
|73.86
|3.86
|3.14
|1.55
|45
|1.61
|4.69
|K2HW
|Including
|70.00
|70.93
|0.93
|0.76
|1.67
|81
|2.13
|6.10
|Including
|70.93
|71.80
|0.87
|0.71
|4.67
|89
|2.34
|9.54
|Including
|71.80
|72.30
|0.50
|0.41
|0.11
|1
|0.01
|0.14
|Including
|72.30
|73.10
|0.80
|0.65
|0.29
|10
|0.17
|0.68
|Including
|73.10
|73.43
|0.33
|0.27
|0.05
|3
|0.23
|0.45
|Including
|73.43
|73.86
|0.43
|0.35
|0.19
|25
|4.62
|7.90
|KMDD0562
|79.30
|81.56
|2.26
|1.85
|0.31
|18
|1.28
|2.59
|Including
|79.30
|79.70
|0.40
|0.33
|0.05
|6
|0.05
|0.20
|Including
|79.70
|80.20
|0.50
|0.41
|0.17
|9
|2.96
|5.03
|Including
|80.20
|81.00
|0.80
|0.65
|0.21
|7
|0.49
|1.08
|Including
|81.00
|81.27
|0.27
|0.22
|0.08
|9
|0.19
|0.50
|Including
|81.27
|81.56
|0.29
|0.24
|1.43
|85
|3.26
|7.72
|KMDD0528
|139.38
|143.53
|4.15
|2.21
|13.38
|3
|0.15
|13.66
|K1
|Including
|139.38
|139.62
|0.24
|0.13
|11.12
|3
|0.20
|11.48
|Including
|139.62
|140.18
|0.56
|0.30
|14.17
|3
|0.29
|14.67
|Including
|140.18
|141.06
|0.88
|0.47
|20.48
|5
|0.32
|21.06
|Including
|141.06
|142.05
|0.99
|0.53
|9.91
|1
|0.03
|9.97
|Including
|142.05
|142.94
|0.89
|0.47
|15.15
|2
|0.03
|15.23
|Including
|142.94
|143.25
|0.31
|0.17
|4.56
|8
|0.18
|4.95
|Including
|143.25
|143.53
|0.28
|0.15
|7.78
|1
|0.08
|7.91
|KMDD0528
|145.20
|151.28
|6.08
|3.25
|3.41
|21
|0.42
|4.35
|K1HW
|Including
|145.20
|146.08
|0.88
|0.47
|12.34
|46
|1.58
|15.45
|Including
|146.08
|149.00
|2.92
|1.56
|1.95
|26
|0.21
|2.61
|Including
|149.00
|150.16
|1.16
|0.62
|0.85
|7
|0.19
|1.24
|Including
|150.16
|150.50
|0.34
|0.18
|4.93
|4
|0.29
|5.44
|Including
|150.50
|151.28
|0.78
|0.42
|1.93
|4
|0.29
|2.44
|KMDD0528
|156.00
|165.50
|9.50
|5.08
|2.47
|7
|0.15
|2.80
|KL
|Including
|156.00
|156.30
|0.30
|0.16
|8.16
|83
|0.09
|9.35
|Including
|156.30
|156.83
|0.53
|0.28
|0.91
|1
|0.04
|0.98
|Including
|156.83
|157.15
|0.32
|0.17
|0.84
|1
|0.01
|0.87
|Including
|157.15
|157.40
|0.25
|0.13
|10.37
|2
|0.06
|10.50
|Including
|157.40
|157.90
|0.50
|0.27
|4.46
|1
|0.03
|4.52
|Including
|157.90
|158.48
|0.58
|0.31
|2.05
|1
|0.07
|2.17
|Including
|158.48
|159.00
|0.52
|0.28
|9.06
|3
|0.02
|9.13
|Including
|159.00
|159.65
|0.65
|0.35
|3.05
|1
|0.02
|3.09
|Including
|159.65
|160.30
|0.65
|0.35
|3.82
|2
|0.03
|3.89
|Including
|160.30
|160.75
|0.45
|0.24
|0.53
|2
|0.20
|0.88
|Including
|160.75
|161.50
|0.75
|0.40
|0.09
|2
|0.44
|0.82
|Including
|161.50
|162.42
|0.92
|0.49
|0.20
|1
|0.11
|0.39
|Including
|162.42
|163.20
|0.78
|0.42
|0.22
|2
|0.05
|0.33
|Including
|163.20
|163.73
|0.53
|0.28
|1.54
|2
|0.24
|1.95
|Including
|163.73
|164.05
|0.32
|0.17
|3.02
|2
|0.03
|3.10
|Including
|164.05
|164.47
|0.42
|0.22
|0.09
|2
|0.03
|0.16
|Including
|164.47
|165.50
|1.03
|0.55
|2.48
|30
|0.56
|3.75
|KMDD0528
|176.20
|178.00
|1.80
|0.97
|52.79
|357
|2.75
|61.66
|K2
|Including
|176.20
|177.17
|0.97
|0.52
|95.64
|660
|5.05
|111.99
|Including
|177.17
|178.00
|0.83
|0.45
|2.71
|2
|0.06
|2.83
|KMDD0561
|115.75
|119.75
|4.00
|2.87
|1.85
|3
|0.85
|3.25
|K1
|Including
|115.75
|116.30
|0.55
|0.39
|7.77
|2
|1.03
|9.45
|Including
|116.30
|116.57
|0.27
|0.19
|0.08
|2
|0.17
|0.38
|Including
|116.57
|116.71
|0.14
|0.10
|1.87
|3
|0.26
|2.32
|Including
|116.71
|117.08
|0.37
|0.27
|1.04
|9
|4.05
|7.65
|Including
|117.08
|117.78
|0.70
|0.50
|0.23
|3
|0.63
|1.27
|Including
|117.78
|118.70
|0.92
|0.66
|0.06
|2
|0.42
|0.76
|Including
|118.70
|119.42
|0.72
|0.52
|0.24
|2
|0.27
|0.70
|Including
|119.42
|119.75
|0.33
|0.24
|6.26
|4
|0.73
|7.48
|KMDD0561
|125.80
|132.80
|7.00
|5.02
|1.28
|7
|0.27
|1.80
|KL
|Including
|125.80
|126.42
|0.62
|0.44
|0.43
|2
|0.23
|0.83
|Including
|126.42
|127.38
|0.96
|0.69
|1.64
|2
|0.26
|2.08
|Including
|127.38
|128.04
|0.66
|0.47
|0.19
|2
|0.36
|0.79
|Including
|128.04
|128.80
|0.76
|0.55
|0.17
|3
|0.34
|0.76
|Including
|128.80
|129.60
|0.80
|0.57
|0.22
|2
|0.39
|0.87
|Including
|129.60
|130.48
|0.88
|0.63
|0.25
|5
|0.26
|0.73
|Including
|130.48
|131.50
|1.02
|0.73
|0.34
|9
|0.25
|0.86
|Including
|131.50
|132.00
|0.50
|0.36
|0.62
|10
|0.22
|1.10
|Including
|132.00
|132.80
|0.80
|0.57
|7.28
|30
|0.10
|7.82
|KMDD0561
|135.40
|138.44
|3.04
|2.18
|1.22
|14
|0.39
|2.02
|K2
|Including
|135.40
|136.00
|0.60
|0.43
|1.42
|15
|0.13
|1.82
|Including
|136.00
|136.55
|0.55
|0.39
|3.54
|35
|0.35
|4.53
|Including
|136.55
|137.50
|0.95
|0.68
|0.20
|7
|0.15
|0.52
|Including
|137.50
|138.44
|0.94
|0.67
|0.75
|9
|0.84
|2.21
|KMDD0561
|143.40
|149.00
|5.60
|3.37
|0.74
|14
|0.37
|1.51
|K2HW
|Including
|143.40
|144.30
|0.90
|0.54
|0.36
|12
|0.27
|0.94
|Including
|144.30
|145.50
|1.20
|0.72
|1.94
|28
|0.44
|3.00
|Including
|145.50
|146.10
|0.60
|0.36
|0.46
|2
|0.03
|0.54
|Including
|146.10
|147.00
|0.90
|0.54
|0.16
|1
|0.01
|0.19
|Including
|147.00
|147.65
|0.65
|0.39
|0.46
|2
|0.07
|0.59
|Including
|147.65
|148.08
|0.43
|0.26
|0.41
|55
|2.37
|4.90
|Including
|148.08
|149.00
|0.92
|0.55
|0.65
|7
|0.19
|1.05
|KMDD0568
|107.40
|112.74
|5.34
|4.39
|4.62
|5
|0.62
|5.68
|K1
|Including
|107.40
|107.70
|0.30
|0.25
|14.20
|13
|1.58
|16.89
|Including
|107.70
|108.40
|0.70
|0.58
|0.04
|1
|0.05
|0.13
|Including
|108.40
|109.00
|0.60
|0.49
|13.04
|11
|1.27
|15.22
|Including
|109.00
|110.00
|1.00
|0.82
|0.29
|3
|0.30
|0.82
|Including
|110.00
|110.70
|0.70
|0.58
|0.31
|1
|0.39
|0.94
|Including
|110.70
|111.00
|0.30
|0.25
|1.45
|3
|1.59
|4.04
|Including
|111.00
|111.55
|0.55
|0.45
|0.19
|1
|0.19
|0.50
|Including
|111.55
|112.19
|0.64
|0.53
|8.22
|7
|0.75
|9.52
|Including
|112.19
|112.74
|0.55
|0.45
|11.34
|14
|0.74
|12.71
|KMDD0568
|113.11
|114.85
|1.74
|1.43
|2.33
|11
|1.07
|4.18
|KL
|Including
|113.11
|113.56
|0.45
|0.37
|0.72
|4
|0.93
|2.26
|Including
|113.56
|114.00
|0.44
|0.36
|4.59
|5
|0.30
|5.13
|Including
|114.00
|114.52
|0.52
|0.43
|2.91
|11
|0.87
|4.44
|Including
|114.52
|114.85
|0.33
|0.27
|0.61
|28
|2.63
|5.18
|KMDD0568
|120.60
|128.00
|7.40
|6.09
|0.84
|3
|0.86
|2.26
|K2
|Including
|120.60
|121.45
|0.85
|0.70
|1.23
|5
|2.11
|4.68
|Including
|121.45
|122.00
|0.55
|0.45
|0.10
|1
|0.06
|0.21
|Including
|122.00
|122.40
|0.40
|0.33
|0.44
|1
|0.11
|0.63
|Including
|122.40
|123.05
|0.65
|0.53
|0.49
|1
|0.54
|1.37
|Including
|123.05
|124.00
|0.95
|0.78
|0.03
|1
|0.02
|0.07
|Including
|124.00
|125.00
|1.00
|0.82
|0.51
|1
|0.67
|1.59
|Including
|125.00
|126.00
|1.00
|0.82
|2.92
|1
|0.87
|4.33
|Including
|126.00
|127.00
|1.00
|0.82
|0.35
|2
|1.03
|2.03
|Including
|127.00
|128.00
|1.00
|0.82
|0.82
|9
|1.57
|3.46
|KMDD0568
|143.00
|148.84
|5.84
|4.81
|0.65
|24
|0.99
|2.54
|K2HW
|Including
|143.00
|144.00
|1.00
|0.82
|1.64
|101
|0.21
|3.24
|Including
|144.00
|145.00
|1.00
|0.82
|0.32
|2
|0.03
|0.39
|Including
|145.00
|145.30
|0.30
|0.25
|0.15
|1
|0.05
|0.24
|Including
|145.30
|145.70
|0.40
|0.33
|0.13
|7
|0.46
|0.96
|Including
|145.70
|146.26
|0.56
|0.46
|0.23
|15
|3.44
|5.93
|Including
|146.26
|147.00
|0.74
|0.61
|0.32
|1
|0.02
|0.37
|Including
|147.00
|147.77
|0.77
|0.63
|0.40
|3
|0.06
|0.54
|Including
|147.77
|148.84
|1.07
|0.88
|1.01
|21
|3.13
|6.29
|KMDD0570A
|119.14
|119.37
|0.23
|0.16
|1.68
|3
|0.50
|2.52
|Including
|119.14
|119.37
|0.23
|0.16
|1.68
|3
|0.50
|2.52
|KMDD0570A
|130.83
|131.04
|0.21
|0.14
|2.56
|11
|1.52
|5.14
|Including
|130.83
|131.04
|0.21
|0.14
|2.56
|11
|1.52
|5.13
|KMDD0570A
|139.36
|143.80
|4.44
|3.13
|19.97
|21
|0.74
|21.42
|K1
|Including
|139.36
|139.90
|0.54
|0.38
|5.22
|3
|0.41
|5.91
|Including
|139.90
|140.90
|1.00
|0.70
|3.49
|1
|0.47
|4.25
|Including
|140.90
|141.23
|0.33
|0.23
|164.00
|252
|2.12
|170.55
|Including
|141.23
|141.86
|0.63
|0.44
|40.20
|1
|0.25
|40.62
|Including
|141.86
|142.57
|0.71
|0.50
|3.45
|1
|0.21
|3.80
|Including
|142.57
|143.27
|0.70
|0.49
|0.06
|2
|0.27
|0.52
|Including
|143.27
|143.58
|0.31
|0.22
|0.03
|1
|0.27
|0.47
|Including
|143.58
|143.80
|0.22
|0.16
|1.93
|28
|6.01
|11.92
|KMDD0570A
|148.27
|149.05
|0.78
|0.55
|4.33
|3
|1.98
|7.54
|K1HW
|Including
|148.27
|149.05
|0.78
|0.55
|4.33
|3
|1.98
|7.54
|KMDD0570A
|167.25
|177.20
|9.95
|2.55
|0.16
|9
|0.49
|1.06
|K2
|Including
|167.25
|167.77
|0.52
|0.13
|0.12
|32
|1.67
|3.19
|Including
|167.77
|168.55
|0.78
|0.20
|0.18
|11
|0.26
|0.73
|Including
|168.55
|169.46
|0.91
|0.23
|0.05
|1
|0.05
|0.15
|Including
|169.46
|170.50
|1.04
|0.27
|0.20
|12
|0.40
|1.00
|Including
|170.50
|171.20
|0.70
|0.18
|0.31
|32
|1.62
|3.31
|Including
|171.20
|173.90
|2.70
|0.69
|0.07
|9
|0.07
|0.30
|Including
|173.90
|175.10
|1.20
|0.31
|0.28
|5
|0.96
|1.89
|Including
|175.10
|176.20
|1.10
|0.28
|0.08
|2
|0.55
|0.98
|Including
|176.20
|177.20
|1.00
|0.26
|0.29
|1
|0.31
|0.79
|KMDD0567
|49.75
|60.00
|10.25
|6.30
|3.34
|13
|1.73
|6.28
|K2
|Including
|49.75
|50.30
|0.55
|0.34
|3.20
|11
|0.85
|4.70
|Including
|50.30
|51.08
|0.78
|0.48
|5.26
|2
|0.57
|6.19
|Including
|51.08
|52.00
|0.92
|0.57
|18.59
|39
|2.71
|23.42
|Including
|52.00
|53.10
|1.10
|0.68
|0.78
|8
|0.91
|2.35
|Including
|53.10
|54.00
|0.90
|0.55
|0.11
|3
|0.15
|0.39
|Including
|54.00
|55.00
|1.00
|0.61
|0.09
|2
|0.30
|0.59
|Including
|55.00
|56.00
|1.00
|0.61
|0.17
|2
|0.09
|0.33
|Including
|56.00
|56.30
|0.30
|0.18
|0.10
|2
|0.07
|0.23
|Including
|56.30
|57.00
|0.70
|0.43
|0.36
|5
|0.75
|1.62
|Including
|57.00
|58.00
|1.00
|0.61
|0.80
|9
|0.92
|2.39
|Including
|58.00
|59.00
|1.00
|0.61
|2.56
|22
|5.47
|11.61
|Including
|59.00
|59.39
|0.39
|0.24
|5.72
|71
|12.39
|26.48
|Including
|59.39
|59.70
|0.31
|0.19
|1.37
|25
|2.05
|4.97
|Including
|59.70
|60.00
|0.30
|0.18
|12.45
|11
|1.47
|14.94
|KMDD0567
|65.30
|72.40
|7.10
|4.37
|2.08
|14
|0.32
|2.77
|K2HW
|Including
|65.30
|68.70
|3.40
|2.09
|3.21
|12
|0.36
|3.93
|Including
|68.70
|70.50
|1.80
|1.11
|0.45
|14
|0.20
|0.95
|Including
|70.50
|70.80
|0.30
|0.18
|2.76
|29
|0.88
|4.53
|Including
|70.80
|71.30
|0.50
|0.31
|0.79
|13
|0.18
|1.24
|Including
|71.30
|72.40
|1.10
|0.68
|1.67
|15
|0.28
|2.31
|KMDD0566
|116.40
|119.44
|3.04
|2.30
|14.00
|17
|1.66
|16.87
|K1
|Including
|116.40
|117.20
|0.80
|0.61
|5.61
|3
|0.57
|6.57
|Including
|117.20
|117.83
|0.63
|0.48
|29.29
|31
|3.03
|34.54
|Including
|117.83
|118.20
|0.37
|0.28
|4.17
|2
|0.51
|5.01
|Including
|118.20
|118.44
|0.24
|0.18
|3.81
|8
|0.52
|4.74
|Including
|118.44
|118.84
|0.40
|0.30
|8.92
|34
|2.03
|12.60
|Including
|118.84
|119.15
|0.31
|0.23
|0.29
|1
|0.17
|0.57
|Including
|119.15
|119.44
|0.29
|0.22
|46.54
|44
|5.15
|55.35
|KMDD0566
|120.80
|121.66
|0.86
|0.65
|13.82
|2
|0.20
|14.17
|KL
|Including
|120.80
|121.28
|0.48
|0.36
|14.16
|2
|0.15
|14.42
|Including
|121.28
|121.66
|0.38
|0.29
|13.39
|2
|0.27
|13.84
|KMDD0566
|128.86
|133.47
|4.61
|3.71
|5.06
|16
|2.81
|9.77
|K2
|Including
|128.86
|129.57
|0.71
|0.57
|1.06
|20
|7.82
|13.85
|Including
|129.57
|129.82
|0.25
|0.20
|1.97
|9
|1.56
|4.59
|Including
|129.82
|131.00
|1.18
|0.95
|0.49
|2
|0.37
|1.10
|Including
|131.00
|131.73
|0.73
|0.59
|0.39
|1
|0.58
|1.34
|Including
|131.73
|132.85
|1.12
|0.90
|9.11
|40
|3.25
|14.82
|Including
|132.85
|133.06
|0.21
|0.17
|46.86
|26
|7.15
|58.65
|Including
|133.06
|133.47
|0.41
|0.33
|2.82
|10
|2.48
|6.92
|KMDD0551
|146.50
|165.00
|18.50
|5.26
|3.23
|22
|2.05
|6.79
|K2
|Including
|146.50
|147.50
|1.00
|0.28
|0.82
|34
|2.18
|4.74
|Including
|147.50
|148.00
|0.50
|0.14
|2.27
|101
|4.31
|10.44
|Including
|148.00
|148.50
|0.50
|0.14
|0.33
|43
|3.56
|6.58
|Including
|148.50
|149.00
|0.50
|0.14
|0.32
|45
|5.09
|9.05
|Including
|149.00
|149.50
|0.50
|0.14
|0.24
|21
|1.63
|3.12
|Including
|149.50
|150.30
|0.80
|0.23
|0.10
|8
|1.15
|2.04
|Including
|150.30
|151.20
|0.90
|0.26
|0.23
|42
|7.25
|12.38
|Including
|151.20
|152.20
|1.00
|0.28
|0.09
|3
|0.36
|0.70
|Including
|152.20
|153.00
|0.80
|0.23
|0.18
|8
|0.69
|1.38
|Including
|153.00
|153.95
|0.95
|0.27
|0.18
|14
|2.49
|4.35
|Including
|153.95
|155.10
|1.15
|0.33
|0.12
|4
|0.31
|0.67
|Including
|155.10
|155.70
|0.60
|0.17
|1.67
|41
|4.65
|9.64
|Including
|155.70
|156.10
|0.40
|0.11
|0.95
|30
|2.21
|4.87
|Including
|156.10
|157.00
|0.90
|0.26
|1.15
|30
|2.71
|5.87
|Including
|157.00
|157.50
|0.50
|0.14
|1.04
|18
|1.24
|3.26
|Including
|157.50
|158.50
|1.00
|0.28
|0.15
|4
|0.46
|0.94
|Including
|158.50
|159.50
|1.00
|0.28
|1.18
|22
|1.47
|3.81
|Including
|159.50
|160.40
|0.90
|0.26
|0.52
|21
|1.89
|3.81
|Including
|160.40
|161.20
|0.80
|0.23
|0.56
|14
|1.32
|2.85
|Including
|161.20
|162.20
|1.00
|0.28
|48.00
|22
|1.59
|50.82
|Including
|162.20
|163.20
|1.00
|0.28
|0.51
|10
|0.75
|1.84
|Including
|163.20
|164.00
|0.80
|0.23
|0.41
|14
|1.34
|2.74
|Including
|164.00
|165.00
|1.00
|0.28
|2.48
|19
|2.63
|6.94
|KMDD0551
|174.00
|179.00
|5.00
|1.44
|2.40
|16
|2.76
|7.03
|K2HW
|Including
|174.00
|174.50
|0.50
|0.14
|18.00
|13
|1.08
|19.90
|Including
|174.50
|175.00
|0.50
|0.14
|0.28
|24
|1.52
|3.02
|Including
|175.00
|175.30
|0.30
|0.09
|0.18
|7
|0.93
|1.77
|Including
|175.30
|175.60
|0.30
|0.09
|0.14
|3
|0.11
|0.35
|Including
|175.60
|176.00
|0.40
|0.12
|0.12
|4
|0.43
|0.85
|Including
|176.00
|176.30
|0.30
|0.09
|0.09
|1
|0.02
|0.13
|Including
|176.30
|176.80
|0.50
|0.14
|0.77
|23
|6.19
|10.98
|Including
|176.80
|177.30
|0.50
|0.14
|1.83
|26
|5.64
|11.20
|Including
|177.30
|178.00
|0.70
|0.20
|0.74
|25
|4.23
|7.84
|Including
|178.00
|178.60
|0.60
|0.17
|1.33
|23
|4.78
|9.28
|Including
|178.60
|179.00
|0.40
|0.12
|0.13
|2
|0.72
|1.32
|KMDD0564
|56.13
|71.20
|15.07
|8.77
|7.47
|26
|1.67
|10.47
|K2
|Including
|56.13
|57.03
|0.90
|0.53
|10.25
|2
|0.14
|10.49
|Including
|57.03
|58.25
|1.22
|0.72
|16.56
|29
|2.73
|21.30
|Including
|58.25
|59.10
|0.85
|0.50
|0.67
|3
|0.34
|1.25
|Including
|59.10
|59.70
|0.60
|0.36
|2.41
|8
|1.65
|5.16
|Including
|59.70
|60.90
|1.20
|0.71
|24.70
|13
|1.08
|26.60
|Including
|60.90
|61.75
|0.85
|0.50
|1.58
|6
|0.24
|2.04
|Including
|61.75
|63.00
|1.25
|0.74
|1.36
|5
|1.18
|3.32
|Including
|63.00
|63.70
|0.70
|0.42
|9.43
|74
|5.31
|18.87
|Including
|64.00
|65.20
|1.20
|0.71
|0.32
|3
|0.51
|1.17
|Including
|65.20
|66.70
|1.50
|0.89
|0.32
|4
|0.81
|1.67
|Including
|66.70
|68.20
|1.50
|0.89
|4.58
|45
|2.68
|9.44
|Including
|68.20
|71.20
|3.00
|1.78
|10.60
|61
|2.46
|15.31
|KMDD0565
|70.10
|98.15
|28.05
|14.05
|13.44
|13
|1.15
|15.45
|K2
|Including
|70.10
|70.80
|0.70
|0.35
|1.02
|2
|0.55
|1.93
|Including
|70.80
|71.85
|1.05
|0.53
|33.90
|4
|0.38
|34.57
|Including
|71.85
|72.37
|0.52
|0.26
|22.50
|7
|0.37
|23.18
|Including
|72.37
|73.47
|1.10
|0.55
|4.60
|1
|0.09
|4.76
|Including
|73.47
|74.85
|1.38
|0.69
|23.20
|37
|0.84
|25.01
|Including
|74.85
|76.07
|1.22
|0.61
|16.70
|11
|0.94
|18.35
|Including
|76.07
|77.35
|1.28
|0.64
|2.03
|5
|0.34
|2.63
|Including
|77.35
|78.35
|1.00
|0.50
|0.43
|1
|0.09
|0.59
|Including
|78.35
|79.28
|0.93
|0.47
|192.30
|12
|0.95
|193.97
|Including
|79.28
|79.65
|0.37
|0.19
|1.15
|2
|0.33
|1.71
|Including
|79.65
|80.08
|0.43
|0.22
|41.50
|23
|3.46
|47.34
|Including
|80.08
|80.50
|0.42
|0.21
|0.46
|2
|0.31
|0.98
|Including
|80.50
|80.78
|0.28
|0.14
|1.01
|6
|2.69
|5.40
|Including
|80.78
|83.00
|2.22
|1.11
|0.11
|1
|0.37
|0.72
|Including
|83.00
|84.52
|1.52
|0.76
|0.37
|6
|1.36
|2.63
|Including
|84.52
|85.58
|1.06
|0.53
|0.08
|1
|0.17
|0.37
|Including
|85.58
|86.12
|0.54
|0.27
|0.09
|1
|0.10
|0.27
|Including
|86.12
|87.12
|1.00
|0.50
|0.13
|1
|0.09
|0.29
|Including
|87.12
|87.67
|0.55
|0.28
|0.15
|1
|0.13
|0.36
|Including
|87.67
|88.50
|0.83
|0.42
|0.64
|7
|2.32
|4.45
|Including
|88.50
|89.18
|0.68
|0.34
|0.65
|6
|0.46
|1.46
|Including
|89.18
|90.06
|0.88
|0.44
|0.15
|1
|0.17
|0.44
|Including
|90.06
|91.00
|0.94
|0.47
|0.15
|8
|2.25
|3.86
|Including
|91.00
|91.58
|0.58
|0.29
|0.11
|1
|0.20
|0.44
|Including
|91.58
|92.60
|1.02
|0.51
|6.78
|81
|7.49
|19.80
|Including
|92.60
|93.15
|0.55
|0.28
|81.20
|40
|1.70
|84.42
|Including
|93.15
|93.61
|0.46
|0.23
|0.54
|1
|0.30
|1.03
|Including
|93.61
|94.15
|0.54
|0.27
|21.80
|81
|4.88
|30.64
|Including
|94.15
|94.65
|0.50
|0.25
|6.32
|24
|4.33
|13.56
|Including
|94.65
|95.60
|0.95
|0.48
|1.19
|10
|1.12
|3.11
|Including
|95.60
|97.10
|1.50
|0.75
|0.31
|3
|0.57
|1.26
|Including
|97.10
|98.15
|1.05
|0.53
|0.23
|48
|1.49
|3.22
|KMDD0569
|80.00
|81.20
|1.20
|0.48
|0.88
|15
|1.51
|3.49
|Including
|80.00
|80.53
|0.53
|0.21
|0.63
|26
|3.21
|6.10
|Including
|80.53
|81.20
|0.67
|0.27
|1.08
|6
|0.17
|1.42
|KMDD0569
|118.00
|121.00
|3.00
|1.19
|6.86
|3
|0.01
|6.91
|Including
|118.00
|119.00
|1.00
|0.40
|18.60
|6
|0.01
|18.69
|Including
|119.00
|120.00
|1.00
|0.40
|0.36
|1
|0.02
|0.40
|Including
|120.00
|121.00
|1.00
|0.40
|1.61
|1
|0.00
|1.63
|KMDD0569
|146.00
|154.00
|8.00
|3.18
|0.95
|37
|2.70
|5.74
|K2
|Including
|146.00
|146.30
|0.30
|0.12
|0.33
|5
|0.84
|1.74
|Including
|146.30
|146.70
|0.40
|0.16
|0.16
|2
|0.42
|0.86
|Including
|146.70
|148.20
|1.50
|0.60
|2.72
|21
|7.48
|14.98
|Including
|148.20
|148.70
|0.50
|0.20
|0.36
|5
|0.87
|1.81
|Including
|148.70
|149.30
|0.60
|0.24
|0.35
|69
|3.16
|6.28
|Including
|149.30
|150.00
|0.70
|0.28
|0.62
|16
|0.65
|1.87
|Including
|150.00
|151.00
|1.00
|0.40
|0.61
|72
|2.71
|5.86
|Including
|151.00
|151.70
|0.70
|0.28
|0.81
|43
|1.49
|3.73
|Including
|151.70
|152.30
|0.60
|0.24
|0.49
|42
|1.39
|3.24
|Including
|152.30
|153.00
|0.70
|0.28
|0.91
|61
|2.05
|4.96
|Including
|153.00
|154.00
|1.00
|0.40
|0.41
|35
|1.15
|2.69
|KMDD0569
|158.40
|159.25
|0.85
|0.34
|0.23
|41
|2.23
|4.32
|K2HW
|Including
|158.40
|159.25
|0.85
|0.34
|0.23
|41
|2.23
|4.32
|K92DD0018
|78.05
|83.10
|5.05
|2.98
|12.15
|7
|0.17
|12.51
|J1
|Including
|78.05
|78.38
|0.33
|0.19
|2.45
|1
|0.02
|2.49
|Including
|78.38
|78.65
|0.27
|0.16
|74.90
|48
|1.32
|77.62
|Including
|78.65
|79.56
|0.91
|0.54
|5.32
|3
|0.05
|5.45
|Including
|79.56
|80.60
|1.04
|0.61
|16.55
|2
|0.08
|16.70
|Including
|80.60
|81.66
|1.06
|0.63
|11.50
|4
|0.19
|11.86
|Including
|81.66
|83.10
|1.44
|0.85
|4.24
|9
|0.12
|4.55
|K92DD0018
|93.00
|98.18
|5.18
|2.84
|0.24
|7
|0.07
|0.44
|Including
|93.00
|93.30
|0.30
|0.16
|1.12
|28
|0.31
|1.97
|Including
|93.30
|93.55
|0.25
|0.14
|0.02
|1
|0.01
|0.05
|Including
|93.55
|94.60
|1.05
|0.58
|0.01
|1
|0.01
|0.04
|Including
|94.60
|94.80
|0.20
|0.11
|0.01
|1
|0.00
|0.03
|Including
|94.80
|95.00
|0.20
|0.11
|0.28
|44
|0.35
|1.39
|Including
|95.00
|96.00
|1.00
|0.55
|0.04
|1
|0.00
|0.06
|Including
|96.00
|96.90
|0.90
|0.49
|0.02
|1
|0.03
|0.09
|Including
|96.90
|97.10
|0.20
|0.11
|0.09
|1
|0.10
|0.26
|Including
|97.10
|98.00
|0.90
|0.49
|0.02
|1
|0.00
|0.04
|Including
|98.00
|98.18
|0.18
|0.10
|4.13
|76
|0.69
|6.18
|K92DD0018
|180.30
|189.20
|8.90
|3.74
|0.47
|2
|0.04
|0.56
|P2
|Including
|180.30
|180.80
|0.50
|0.21
|0.71
|2
|0.01
|0.74
|Including
|180.80
|181.28
|0.48
|0.20
|1.63
|4
|0.01
|1.70
|Including
|181.28
|184.00
|2.72
|1.14
|0.29
|2
|0.03
|0.37
|Including
|184.00
|186.00
|2.00
|0.84
|0.26
|1
|0.04
|0.34
|Including
|186.00
|186.15
|0.15
|0.06
|0.04
|1
|0.00
|0.06
|Including
|186.15
|187.55
|1.40
|0.59
|0.20
|1
|0.01
|0.23
|Including
|187.55
|188.27
|0.72
|0.30
|0.07
|1
|0.14
|0.31
|Including
|188.27
|189.20
|0.93
|0.39
|1.47
|9
|0.09
|1.72
|K92DD0014
|223.17
|224.05
|0.88
|0.56
|1.97
|20
|0.67
|3.29
|J1
|Including
|223.17
|224.05
|0.88
|0.56
|1.97
|20
|0.67
|3.29
|K92DD0014
|245.00
|250.40
|5.40
|3.47
|0.15
|1
|0.04
|0.23
|P2
|Including
|245.00
|246.19
|1.19
|0.76
|0.11
|1
|0.10
|0.28
|Including
|246.19
|247.00
|0.81
|0.52
|0.06
|2
|0.00
|0.09
|Including
|247.00
|248.07
|1.07
|0.69
|0.26
|1
|0.01
|0.29
|Including
|248.07
|249.00
|0.93
|0.60
|0.01
|1
|0.03
|0.06
|Including
|249.00
|249.95
|0.95
|0.61
|0.19
|1
|0.03
|0.25
|Including
|249.95
|250.40
|0.45
|0.29
|0.33
|2
|0.05
|0.44
|K92DD0014
|369.75
|372.00
|2.25
|1.52
|2.50
|9
|0.29
|3.08
|K2
|Including
|369.75
|371.50
|1.75
|1.18
|0.31
|6
|0.19
|0.69
|Including
|371.50
|372.00
|0.50
|0.34
|10.18
|19
|0.64
|11.45
|K92DD0016
|193.82
|213.00
|19.18
|12.15
|1.12
|3
|0.12
|1.35
|K1
|Including
|193.82
|194.26
|0.44
|0.28
|0.57
|5
|0.02
|0.67
|Including
|194.26
|194.63
|0.37
|0.23
|1.70
|6
|0.03
|1.83
|Including
|194.63
|195.00
|0.37
|0.23
|2.45
|10
|0.02
|2.61
|Including
|195.00
|196.00
|1.00
|0.63
|3.46
|4
|0.01
|3.53
|Including
|196.00
|197.10
|1.10
|0.70
|0.28
|1
|0.01
|0.31
|Including
|197.10
|197.45
|0.35
|0.22
|0.11
|1
|0.01
|0.14
|Including
|197.45
|197.78
|0.33
|0.21
|0.20
|1
|0.02
|0.24
|Including
|197.78
|199.10
|1.32
|0.84
|0.09
|1
|0.01
|0.11
|Including
|199.10
|199.55
|0.45
|0.29
|0.64
|4
|0.01
|0.70
|Including
|199.55
|200.16
|0.61
|0.39
|1.66
|5
|0.01
|1.74
|Including
|200.16
|200.52
|0.36
|0.23
|0.17
|1
|0.01
|0.19
|Including
|200.52
|201.00
|0.48
|0.30
|0.31
|1
|0.01
|0.34
|Including
|201.00
|201.30
|0.30
|0.19
|0.91
|1
|0.01
|0.94
|Including
|201.30
|202.10
|0.80
|0.51
|0.30
|1
|0.01
|0.32
|Including
|202.10
|204.00
|1.90
|1.20
|0.58
|2
|0.04
|0.68
|Including
|204.00
|205.10
|1.10
|0.70
|0.80
|5
|0.14
|1.09
|Including
|205.10
|206.90
|1.80
|1.14
|0.71
|4
|0.25
|1.16
|Including
|206.90
|207.92
|1.02
|0.65
|1.67
|7
|0.37
|2.35
|Including
|207.92
|208.34
|0.42
|0.27
|3.87
|10
|0.03
|4.05
|Including
|208.34
|208.64
|0.30
|0.19
|2.77
|8
|0.21
|3.20
|Including
|208.64
|209.10
|0.46
|0.29
|1.52
|4
|0.07
|1.69
|Including
|209.10
|209.70
|0.60
|0.38
|1.78
|3
|0.04
|1.88
|Including
|209.70
|210.00
|0.30
|0.19
|0.09
|1
|0.21
|0.45
|Including
|210.00
|210.40
|0.40
|0.25
|0.14
|2
|0.08
|0.29
|Including
|210.40
|210.65
|0.25
|0.16
|0.66
|3
|0.04
|0.76
|Including
|210.65
|211.00
|0.35
|0.22
|0.38
|10
|1.86
|3.49
|Including
|211.00
|211.24
|0.24
|0.15
|0.42
|2
|0.04
|0.51
|Including
|211.24
|211.80
|0.56
|0.35
|5.29
|4
|0.15
|5.58
|Including
|211.80
|212.10
|0.30
|0.19
|0.18
|4
|0.43
|0.92
|Including
|212.10
|212.50
|0.40
|0.25
|0.50
|2
|0.09
|0.68
|Including
|212.50
|212.80
|0.30
|0.19
|0.44
|2
|0.04
|0.54
|Including
|212.80
|213.00
|0.20
|0.13
|3.06
|2
|0.02
|3.11
|KMDD0552
|230.60
|244.40
|13.80
|2.37
|0.77
|42
|2.68
|5.59
|K2
|Including
|230.60
|232.10
|1.50
|0.26
|0.44
|21
|3.37
|6.11
|Including
|232.10
|233.60
|1.50
|0.26
|0.26
|30
|0.70
|1.76
|Including
|233.60
|235.29
|1.69
|0.29
|0.88
|38
|1.58
|3.88
|Including
|235.29
|236.00
|0.71
|0.12
|0.42
|26
|1.60
|3.30
|Including
|236.00
|237.00
|1.00
|0.17
|1.28
|27
|1.11
|3.39
|Including
|237.00
|238.00
|1.00
|0.17
|1.65
|63
|2.92
|7.12
|Including
|238.00
|239.00
|1.00
|0.17
|1.06
|40
|4.23
|8.34
|Including
|239.00
|240.00
|1.00
|0.17
|0.56
|43
|3.12
|6.10
|Including
|240.00
|241.00
|1.00
|0.17
|0.69
|95
|6.06
|11.60
|Including
|241.00
|242.00
|1.00
|0.17
|1.09
|81
|4.58
|9.45
|Including
|242.00
|243.00
|1.00
|0.17
|0.28
|28
|2.34
|4.38
|Including
|243.00
|243.90
|0.90
|0.15
|0.67
|36
|2.81
|5.63
|Including
|243.90
|244.40
|0.50
|0.09
|1.08
|13
|0.30
|1.72
|KMDD0552
|267.00
|271.10
|4.10
|0.71
|0.69
|5
|0.04
|0.82
|K2HW
|Including
|267.00
|267.60
|0.60
|0.10
|0.35
|5
|0.01
|0.42
|Including
|267.60
|268.50
|0.90
|0.16
|0.18
|1
|0.00
|0.20
|Including
|268.50
|269.00
|0.50
|0.09
|0.19
|1
|0.01
|0.22
|Including
|269.00
|269.60
|0.60
|0.10
|0.32
|1
|0.00
|0.34
|Including
|269.60
|270.00
|0.40
|0.07
|0.21
|1
|0.00
|0.23
|Including
|270.00
|270.56
|0.56
|0.10
|0.52
|6
|0.01
|0.62
|Including
|270.56
|271.10
|0.54
|0.09
|3.32
|18
|0.25
|3.95
|KMDD0552
|284.00
|287.00
|3.00
|0.52
|1.07
|18
|0.10
|1.46
|Including
|284.00
|285.00
|1.00
|0.17
|0.71
|8
|0.08
|0.94
|Including
|285.00
|286.00
|1.00
|0.17
|1.16
|18
|0.07
|1.50
|Including
|286.00
|287.00
|1.00
|0.17
|1.35
|29
|0.15
|1.96
|KMDD0552
|303.65
|306.50
|2.85
|0.50
|0.69
|23
|0.31
|1.47
|Including
|303.65
|304.40
|0.75
|0.13
|0.58
|24
|0.34
|1.42
|Including
|304.40
|305.00
|0.60
|0.11
|0.68
|11
|0.18
|1.11
|Including
|305.00
|306.00
|1.00
|0.18
|0.81
|26
|0.34
|1.67
|Including
|306.00
|306.50
|0.50
|0.09
|0.60
|28
|0.37
|1.55
|KMDD0571
|151.00
|153.86
|2.86
|1.94
|4.89
|2
|0.52
|5.75
|K1
|Including
|151.00
|151.82
|0.82
|0.56
|5.06
|2
|0.47
|5.84
|Including
|151.82
|152.40
|0.58
|0.39
|2.13
|5
|1.23
|4.17
|Including
|152.40
|152.85
|0.45
|0.31
|1.10
|2
|0.26
|1.55
|Including
|152.85
|153.20
|0.35
|0.24
|1.32
|1
|0.30
|1.82
|Including
|153.20
|153.86
|0.66
|0.45
|11.59
|1
|0.26
|12.03
|KMDD0571
|155.10
|160.95
|5.85
|3.97
|3.54
|18
|3.82
|9.89
|K2
|Including
|155.10
|156.16
|1.06
|0.72
|15.86
|13
|2.95
|20.75
|Including
|156.16
|156.48
|0.32
|0.22
|0.53
|5
|0.36
|1.17
|Including
|156.48
|156.86
|0.38
|0.26
|0.35
|5
|0.39
|1.04
|Including
|156.86
|157.52
|0.66
|0.45
|0.28
|3
|0.53
|1.17
|Including
|157.52
|158.00
|0.48
|0.33
|0.17
|9
|1.91
|3.35
|Including
|158.00
|158.50
|0.50
|0.34
|0.62
|16
|2.46
|4.77
|Including
|158.50
|159.23
|0.73
|0.50
|1.24
|37
|4.61
|9.10
|Including
|159.23
|159.52
|0.29
|0.20
|0.15
|11
|0.98
|1.86
|Including
|159.52
|160.12
|0.60
|0.41
|2.08
|25
|8.72
|16.38
|Including
|160.12
|160.95
|0.83
|0.56
|1.01
|32
|9.11
|16.02
|KMDD0571
|179.30
|184.30
|5.00
|3.39
|0.25
|19
|1.63
|3.10
|K2HW
|Including
|179.30
|179.87
|0.57
|0.39
|0.10
|15
|3.66
|6.16
|Including
|179.87
|180.90
|1.03
|0.70
|0.14
|5
|0.62
|1.20
|Including
|180.90
|181.42
|0.52
|0.35
|0.19
|3
|0.10
|0.38
|Including
|181.42
|182.10
|0.68
|0.46
|0.44
|9
|0.16
|0.81
|Including
|182.10
|183.00
|0.90
|0.61
|0.43
|8
|0.17
|0.81
|Including
|183.00
|183.75
|0.75
|0.51
|0.14
|16
|0.76
|1.56
|Including
|183.75
|184.30
|0.55
|0.37
|0.28
|102
|8.29
|14.85
|KMDD0572
|146.80
|152.40
|5.60
|1.69
|1.35
|11
|0.45
|2.21
|K2
|Including
|146.80
|147.50
|0.70
|0.21
|0.56
|6
|0.23
|1.00
|Including
|147.50
|148.20
|0.70
|0.21
|0.52
|2
|0.03
|0.59
|Including
|148.20
|149.80
|1.60
|0.48
|0.36
|4
|0.05
|0.48
|Including
|149.80
|152.40
|2.60
|0.78
|2.39
|18
|0.87
|4.02
|KMDD0576
|183.00
|184.00
|1.00
|0.58
|5.87
|1
|4.11
|12.47
|K1
|Including
|183.00
|184.00
|1.00
|0.58
|5.87
|1
|4.11
|12.47
|KMDD0576
|186.40
|197.00
|10.60
|5.96
|9.62
|44
|3.43
|15.67
|K2
|Including
|186.40
|187.00
|0.60
|0.34
|8.05
|12
|1.22
|10.15
|Including
|187.00
|188.10
|1.10
|0.62
|0.73
|1
|0.30
|1.23
|Including
|188.10
|188.65
|0.55
|0.31
|32.61
|50
|4.11
|39.83
|Including
|188.65
|189.35
|0.70
|0.39
|31.96
|92
|9.03
|47.59
|Including
|189.35
|189.60
|0.25
|0.14
|0.06
|1
|0.27
|0.51
|Including
|189.60
|190.10
|0.50
|0.28
|2.42
|12
|3.34
|7.93
|Including
|190.10
|190.62
|0.52
|0.29
|25.21
|195
|15.45
|52.42
|Including
|190.62
|191.00
|0.38
|0.21
|3.23
|60
|5.13
|12.21
|Including
|191.00
|191.50
|0.50
|0.28
|1.65
|23
|5.10
|10.12
|Including
|191.50
|192.00
|0.50
|0.28
|0.29
|2
|0.59
|1.26
|Including
|192.00
|193.00
|1.00
|0.56
|0.23
|4
|1.30
|2.37
|Including
|193.00
|194.00
|1.00
|0.56
|0.10
|2
|0.85
|1.49
|Including
|194.00
|195.00
|1.00
|0.56
|0.21
|18
|1.33
|2.57
|Including
|195.00
|195.85
|0.85
|0.48
|0.49
|21
|1.98
|3.93
|Including
|195.85
|197.00
|1.15
|0.65
|33.50
|154
|6.11
|45.22
|KMDD0576
|209.40
|215.60
|6.20
|3.51
|0.91
|47
|0.90
|2.94
|K2HW
|Including
|209.40
|210.00
|0.60
|0.34
|0.97
|59
|1.00
|3.30
|Including
|210.00
|211.00
|1.00
|0.57
|0.72
|22
|0.36
|1.57
|Including
|211.00
|211.95
|0.95
|0.54
|0.32
|18
|0.36
|1.12
|Including
|211.95
|212.40
|0.45
|0.25
|0.50
|90
|3.41
|7.09
|Including
|212.40
|213.20
|0.80
|0.45
|1.99
|72
|1.86
|5.87
|Including
|213.20
|214.15
|0.95
|0.54
|0.51
|56
|0.11
|1.39
|Including
|214.15
|214.80
|0.65
|0.37
|0.19
|3
|1.00
|1.83
|Including
|214.80
|215.60
|0.80
|0.45
|1.98
|76
|0.63
|3.93
|K92DD0019
|51.10
|54.86
|3.76
|3.24
|2.71
|3
|0.26
|3.16
|J1FW
|Including
|51.10
|51.60
|0.50
|0.43
|19.45
|11
|0.74
|20.78
|Including
|51.60
|52.00
|0.40
|0.34
|0.11
|3
|0.10
|0.31
|Including
|52.00
|52.40
|0.40
|0.34
|0.06
|1
|0.01
|0.10
|Including
|52.40
|53.00
|0.60
|0.52
|0.09
|1
|0.02
|0.14
|Including
|53.00
|53.40
|0.40
|0.34
|0.30
|5
|0.82
|1.68
|Including
|53.40
|54.00
|0.60
|0.52
|0.13
|1
|0.00
|0.15
|Including
|54.00
|54.57
|0.57
|0.49
|0.10
|1
|0.01
|0.12
|Including
|54.57
|54.86
|0.29
|0.25
|0.30
|5
|0.78
|1.62
|K92DD0019
|60.93
|62.40
|1.47
|1.27
|9.46
|10
|1.32
|11.70
|J1
|Including
|60.93
|61.60
|0.67
|0.58
|19.13
|16
|2.58
|23.47
|Including
|61.60
|62.40
|0.80
|0.69
|1.36
|5
|0.26
|1.85
|K92DD0019
|68.36
|70.61
|2.25
|1.94
|1.85
|3
|0.03
|1.94
|Including
|68.36
|68.74
|0.38
|0.33
|1.68
|2
|0.09
|1.85
|Including
|68.74
|69.30
|0.56
|0.48
|1.85
|3
|0.02
|1.93
|Including
|69.30
|69.71
|0.41
|0.35
|1.88
|5
|0.02
|1.97
|Including
|69.71
|70.12
|0.41
|0.35
|1.98
|2
|0.02
|2.03
|Including
|70.12
|70.61
|0.49
|0.42
|1.85
|1
|0.02
|1.90
|K92DD0019
|74.40
|77.00
|2.60
|2.24
|1.45
|2
|0.04
|1.54
|Including
|74.40
|75.00
|0.60
|0.52
|1.42
|2
|0.06
|1.53
|Including
|75.00
|76.25
|1.25
|1.08
|0.03
|1
|0.02
|0.08
|Including
|76.25
|77.00
|0.75
|0.65
|3.84
|3
|0.05
|3.96
|K92DD0019
|98.80
|101.00
|2.20
|1.90
|0.83
|5
|1.23
|2.87
|Including
|98.80
|99.25
|0.45
|0.39
|3.08
|3
|0.45
|3.84
|Including
|99.25
|100.20
|0.95
|0.82
|0.41
|8
|2.62
|4.71
|Including
|100.20
|100.60
|0.40
|0.35
|0.11
|2
|0.02
|0.17
|Including
|100.60
|101.00
|0.40
|0.35
|0.04
|1
|0.01
|0.06
|K92DD0019
|140.00
|148.20
|8.20
|7.11
|0.92
|2
|0.05
|1.03
|K1
|Including
|140.00
|141.10
|1.10
|0.95
|1.56
|2
|0.04
|1.64
|Including
|141.10
|142.40
|1.30
|1.13
|2.61
|2
|0.05
|2.72
|Including
|142.40
|143.40
|1.00
|0.87
|1.01
|3
|0.06
|1.14
|Including
|143.40
|144.00
|0.60
|0.52
|0.61
|1
|0.03
|0.66
|Including
|144.00
|146.40
|2.40
|2.08
|0.23
|2
|0.04
|0.32
|Including
|146.40
|147.00
|0.60
|0.52
|0.25
|2
|0.05
|0.36
|Including
|147.00
|148.20
|1.20
|1.04
|0.30
|2
|0.11
|0.50
|K92DD0019
|244.90
|249.00
|4.10
|3.57
|2.31
|60
|1.58
|5.59
|K2
|Including
|244.90
|245.40
|0.50
|0.44
|0.14
|1
|0.06
|0.24
|Including
|245.40
|246.65
|1.25
|1.09
|6.15
|184
|4.61
|15.84
|Including
|246.65
|247.61
|0.96
|0.84
|1.23
|16
|0.66
|2.49
|Including
|247.61
|248.40
|0.79
|0.69
|0.33
|1
|0.01
|0.37
|Including
|248.40
|249.00
|0.60
|0.52
|0.48
|2
|0.08
|0.63
|K92DD0021
|60.73
|68.13
|7.40
|6.59
|2.14
|26
|0.18
|2.75
|J1
|Including
|60.73
|61.40
|0.67
|0.60
|1.09
|1
|0.06
|1.20
|Including
|61.40
|63.00
|1.60
|1.42
|0.17
|1
|0.16
|0.44
|Including
|63.00
|63.92
|0.92
|0.82
|6.64
|23
|0.51
|7.75
|Including
|63.92
|64.42
|0.50
|0.45
|8.18
|234
|0.25
|11.50
|Including
|64.42
|65.00
|0.58
|0.52
|1.29
|8
|0.22
|1.74
|Including
|65.00
|65.42
|0.42
|0.37
|1.78
|12
|0.07
|2.05
|Including
|65.42
|67.70
|2.28
|2.03
|0.99
|17
|0.10
|1.36
|Including
|67.70
|68.13
|0.43
|0.38
|2.13
|2
|0.05
|2.24
|K92DD0021
|82.75
|85.40
|2.65
|2.37
|2.03
|2
|0.06
|2.15
|Including
|82.75
|83.50
|0.75
|0.67
|0.25
|1
|0.02
|0.30
|Including
|83.50
|83.95
|0.45
|0.40
|3.29
|2
|0.12
|3.51
|Including
|83.95
|84.40
|0.45
|0.40
|1.82
|3
|0.07
|1.97
|Including
|84.40
|84.83
|0.43
|0.38
|3.36
|2
|0.12
|3.57
|Including
|84.83
|85.14
|0.31
|0.28
|3.46
|2
|0.02
|3.51
|Including
|85.14
|85.40
|0.26
|0.23
|1.45
|1
|0.02
|1.49
|K92DD0021
|128.80
|132.60
|3.80
|3.43
|15.52
|3
|0.05
|15.64
|K1FW
|Including
|128.80
|130.70
|1.90
|1.71
|30.12
|2
|0.02
|30.18
|Including
|130.70
|131.85
|1.15
|1.04
|0.67
|4
|0.08
|0.85
|Including
|131.85
|132.60
|0.75
|0.68
|1.31
|2
|0.09
|1.47
|K92DD0021
|144.90
|147.10
|2.20
|1.99
|1.24
|4
|0.33
|1.82
|K1
|Including
|144.90
|145.90
|1.00
|0.90
|0.24
|3
|0.23
|0.64
|Including
|145.90
|146.25
|0.35
|0.32
|5.22
|12
|0.97
|6.92
|Including
|146.25
|147.10
|0.85
|0.77
|0.78
|2
|0.18
|1.10
|K92DD0021
|223.00
|226.80
|3.80
|3.50
|3.55
|42
|0.11
|4.25
|K2
|Including
|223.00
|223.25
|0.25
|0.23
|44.83
|610
|0.97
|54.01
|Including
|223.25
|224.80
|1.55
|1.43
|0.03
|2
|0.02
|0.08
|Including
|224.80
|225.73
|0.93
|0.86
|0.61
|1
|0.02
|0.66
|Including
|225.73
|226.28
|0.55
|0.51
|0.99
|1
|0.08
|1.14
|Including
|226.28
|226.57
|0.29
|0.27
|3.36
|4
|0.23
|3.77
|Including
|226.57
|226.80
|0.23
|0.21
|0.64
|1
|0.01
|0.67
|K92DD0015
|370.00
|377.45
|7.45
|2.99
|0.18
|9
|0.21
|0.63
|K1
|Including
|370.00
|371.25
|1.25
|0.50
|0.01
|1
|0.01
|0.04
|Including
|371.25
|372.33
|1.08
|0.43
|0.01
|1
|0.01
|0.05
|Including
|372.33
|373.27
|0.94
|0.38
|0.10
|1
|0.01
|0.12
|Including
|373.27
|374.00
|0.73
|0.29
|0.01
|1
|0.02
|0.05
|Including
|374.00
|374.33
|0.33
|0.13
|0.37
|5
|1.36
|2.61
|Including
|374.33
|375.40
|1.07
|0.43
|0.47
|51
|0.80
|2.38
|Including
|375.40
|376.00
|0.60
|0.24
|0.36
|3
|0.02
|0.43
|Including
|376.00
|377.45
|1.45
|0.58
|0.25
|3
|0.13
|0.50
|K92DD0015
|542.67
|543.88
|1.21
|0.64
|0.25
|4
|0.05
|0.38
|K2
|Including
|542.67
|543.88
|1.21
|0.64
|0.25
|4
|0.05
|0.39
Table 2
Kainantu Gold Mine – Significant Intercepts from Judd Underground Diamond Drilling
|Hole ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval (m)
|True width (m)
|Gold g/t
|Silver g/t
|Copper %
|Gold Eq
|Vein
|JDD0185
|54.90
|55.26
|0.36
|0.24
|2.31
|38
|0.88
|4.20
|Including
|54.90
|55.26
|0.36
|0.24
|2.31
|38
|0.88
|4.19
|JDD0185
|81.47
|90.30
|8.83
|5.95
|36.52
|21
|0.81
|38.08
|J1
|Including
|81.47
|81.66
|0.19
|0.13
|0.15
|5
|1.35
|2.38
|Including
|81.66
|82.20
|0.54
|0.36
|0.43
|1
|0.11
|0.62
|Including
|82.20
|82.38
|0.18
|0.12
|66.67
|14
|0.22
|67.20
|Including
|82.38
|82.63
|0.25
|0.17
|926.00
|38
|0.43
|927.17
|Including
|82.63
|83.35
|0.72
|0.49
|3.99
|3
|0.22
|4.37
|Including
|83.35
|83.60
|0.25
|0.17
|9.51
|151
|21.60
|46.04
|Including
|83.60
|84.00
|0.40
|0.27
|145.00
|261
|1.54
|150.74
|Including
|84.00
|84.30
|0.30
|0.20
|2.02
|4
|0.02
|2.10
|Including
|84.30
|84.57
|0.27
|0.18
|0.42
|1
|0.01
|0.45
|Including
|84.57
|84.93
|0.36
|0.24
|0.32
|1
|0.01
|0.34
|Including
|84.93
|85.46
|0.53
|0.36
|0.63
|2
|0.05
|0.73
|Including
|85.46
|85.73
|0.27
|0.18
|5.67
|3
|0.04
|5.77
|Including
|85.73
|86.12
|0.39
|0.26
|4.66
|3
|0.03
|4.75
|Including
|86.12
|86.80
|0.68
|0.46
|0.54
|4
|0.17
|0.86
|Including
|86.80
|87.17
|0.37
|0.25
|16.70
|4
|0.02
|16.78
|Including
|87.17
|87.80
|0.63
|0.42
|0.36
|2
|0.08
|0.52
|Including
|87.80
|88.38
|0.58
|0.39
|0.09
|3
|0.21
|0.47
|Including
|88.38
|88.90
|0.52
|0.35
|0.37
|3
|0.01
|0.42
|Including
|88.90
|89.14
|0.24
|0.16
|1.33
|2
|0.03
|1.41
|Including
|89.14
|89.64
|0.50
|0.34
|0.44
|2
|0.03
|0.51
|Including
|89.64
|90.30
|0.66
|0.44
|5.10
|14
|0.26
|5.69
|JDD0184
|42.40
|42.70
|0.30
|0.30
|2.10
|10
|0.77
|3.46
|Including
|42.40
|42.70
|0.30
|0.30
|2.10
|10
|0.77
|3.46
|JDD0184
|59.25
|62.00
|2.75
|2.71
|0.37
|3
|0.05
|0.49
|J1
|Including
|59.25
|60.25
|1.00
|0.99
|0.95
|5
|0.12
|1.20
|Including
|60.25
|61.30
|1.05
|1.03
|0.05
|2
|0.02
|0.11
|Including
|61.30
|62.00
|0.70
|0.69
|0.02
|1
|0.01
|0.05
|JDD0192
|95.70
|97.40
|1.70
|1.98
|0.59
|6
|0.25
|1.07
|J1
|Including
|95.70
|95.97
|0.27
|0.31
|0.03
|2
|0.01
|0.07
|Including
|95.97
|96.40
|0.43
|0.50
|0.47
|12
|0.78
|1.87
|Including
|96.40
|97.40
|1.00
|1.16
|0.80
|5
|0.08
|1.00
|JDD0192
|108.10
|113.10
|5.00
|4.89
|5.30
|24
|1.99
|8.79
|J1N
|Including
|108.10
|110.10
|2.00
|1.96
|2.17
|14
|0.23
|2.71
|Including
|110.10
|110.80
|0.70
|0.68
|6.30
|56
|5.85
|16.38
|Including
|110.80
|111.75
|0.95
|0.93
|0.41
|3
|0.09
|0.59
|Including
|111.75
|112.25
|0.50
|0.49
|0.21
|2
|0.02
|0.26
|Including
|112.25
|113.10
|0.85
|0.83
|20.28
|59
|6.22
|30.99
|JDD0193
|100.97
|101.40
|0.43
|0.41
|1.36
|3
|0.14
|1.62
|Including
|100.97
|101.40
|0.43
|0.41
|1.36
|3
|0.14
|1.62
|JDD0193
|103.05
|104.10
|1.05
|1.00
|1.01
|1
|0.25
|1.42
|Including
|103.05
|104.10
|1.05
|1.00
|1.01
|1
|0.25
|1.42
|JDD0193
|111.29
|115.40
|4.11
|3.93
|2.56
|13
|0.42
|3.40
|J1
|Including
|111.29
|112.25
|0.96
|0.92
|1.85
|18
|1.19
|3.99
|Including
|112.25
|113.30
|1.05
|1.00
|0.95
|2
|0.01
|0.99
|Including
|113.30
|114.20
|0.90
|0.86
|0.16
|2
|0.12
|0.38
|Including
|114.20
|115.40
|1.20
|1.15
|6.33
|26
|0.39
|7.28
|JDD0193
|131.42
|135.00
|3.58
|3.42
|0.50
|2
|0.12
|0.72
|J1N
|Including
|131.42
|132.08
|0.66
|0.63
|0.08
|2
|0.08
|0.23
|Including
|132.08
|132.60
|0.52
|0.50
|0.03
|1
|0.02
|0.07
|Including
|132.60
|133.74
|1.14
|1.09
|1.41
|2
|0.22
|1.79
|Including
|133.74
|135.00
|1.26
|1.20
|0.09
|2
|0.10
|0.28
|JDD0189
|87.45
|105.00
|17.55
|9.69
|11.98
|29
|0.13
|12.55
|J1
|Including
|87.45
|88.34
|0.89
|0.49
|2.87
|3
|0.13
|3.12
|Including
|88.34
|89.26
|0.92
|0.51
|0.72
|3
|0.07
|0.87
|Including
|89.26
|90.48
|1.22
|0.67
|1.39
|5
|0.04
|1.51
|Including
|90.48
|91.00
|0.52
|0.29
|0.16
|1
|0.05
|0.25
|Including
|91.00
|91.88
|0.88
|0.49
|1.97
|2
|0.10
|2.16
|Including
|91.88
|93.12
|1.24
|0.68
|0.34
|2
|0.12
|0.56
|Including
|93.12
|94.00
|0.88
|0.49
|0.13
|1
|0.02
|0.17
|Including
|94.00
|95.70
|1.70
|0.94
|0.02
|1
|0.01
|0.05
|Including
|95.70
|96.45
|0.75
|0.41
|58.67
|23
|0.39
|59.58
|Including
|96.45
|97.50
|1.05
|0.58
|0.02
|1
|0.01
|0.05
|Including
|97.50
|98.50
|1.00
|0.55
|0.01
|1
|0.01
|0.04
|Including
|98.50
|99.50
|1.00
|0.55
|0.20
|1
|0.02
|0.25
|Including
|99.50
|100.80
|1.30
|0.72
|66.31
|290
|0.50
|70.73
|Including
|100.80
|101.75
|0.95
|0.52
|1.68
|24
|0.32
|2.50
|Including
|101.75
|102.65
|0.90
|0.50
|0.76
|31
|0.23
|1.52
|Including
|102.65
|103.42
|0.77
|0.43
|5.25
|8
|0.03
|5.40
|Including
|103.42
|105.00
|1.58
|0.87
|41.86
|20
|0.11
|42.28
|JDD0191
|78.73
|90.43
|11.70
|8.53
|2.10
|13
|0.20
|2.58
|J1
|Including
|78.73
|78.90
|0.17
|0.12
|2.68
|13
|0.25
|3.24
|Including
|78.90
|79.41
|0.51
|0.37
|4.14
|8
|0.06
|4.34
|Including
|79.41
|79.61
|0.20
|0.15
|1.00
|15
|0.54
|2.05
|Including
|79.61
|80.00
|0.39
|0.28
|0.40
|11
|0.26
|0.96
|Including
|80.00
|80.27
|0.27
|0.20
|0.18
|1
|0.07
|0.30
|Including
|80.27
|80.53
|0.26
|0.19
|3.55
|10
|0.02
|3.70
|Including
|80.53
|81.55
|1.02
|0.74
|0.03
|1
|0.02
|0.08
|Including
|81.55
|81.72
|0.17
|0.12
|0.17
|1
|0.01
|0.19
|Including
|81.72
|82.90
|1.18
|0.86
|0.32
|1
|0.29
|0.79
|Including
|82.90
|83.80
|0.90
|0.66
|0.03
|1
|0.01
|0.06
|Including
|83.80
|84.80
|1.00
|0.73
|0.01
|1
|0.01
|0.03
|Including
|84.80
|85.84
|1.04
|0.76
|0.01
|1
|0.01
|0.03
|Including
|85.84
|86.30
|0.46
|0.34
|0.03
|1
|0.01
|0.05
|Including
|86.30
|87.10
|0.80
|0.58
|0.01
|1
|0.00
|0.03
|Including
|87.10
|88.20
|1.10
|0.80
|0.14
|1
|0.01
|0.17
|Including
|88.20
|88.44
|0.24
|0.18
|13.09
|56
|0.69
|14.90
|Including
|88.44
|89.45
|1.01
|0.74
|0.30
|2
|0.09
|0.47
|Including
|89.45
|89.90
|0.45
|0.33
|6.96
|8
|0.83
|8.38
|Including
|89.90
|90.17
|0.27
|0.20
|43.17
|241
|1.07
|47.89
|Including
|90.17
|90.43
|0.26
|0.19
|6.95
|190
|2.68
|13.62
|JDD0194
|99.66
|101.00
|1.34
|1.32
|0.35
|4
|0.31
|0.90
|J1
|Including
|99.66
|100.00
|0.34
|0.33
|0.30
|2
|0.13
|0.53
|Including
|100.00
|100.30
|0.30
|0.30
|0.86
|11
|1.08
|2.72
|Including
|100.30
|100.60
|0.30
|0.30
|0.14
|1
|0.10
|0.32
|Including
|100.60
|101.00
|0.40
|0.39
|0.17
|2
|0.04
|0.26
|JDD0194
|107.80
|109.20
|1.40
|1.38
|0.63
|8
|0.52
|1.56
|J1N
|Including
|107.80
|108.31
|0.51
|0.50
|0.26
|16
|1.14
|2.29
|Including
|108.31
|108.71
|0.40
|0.39
|0.12
|2
|0.13
|0.35
|Including
|108.71
|109.20
|0.49
|0.48
|1.43
|4
|0.19
|1.79
|JDD0198
|109.33
|110.70
|1.37
|1.29
|1.30
|4
|0.06
|1.45
|J1
|Including
|109.33
|109.60
|0.27
|0.25
|1.16
|4
|0.05
|1.28
|Including
|109.60
|109.90
|0.30
|0.28
|0.38
|3
|0.10
|0.58
|Including
|109.90
|110.70
|0.80
|0.75
|1.69
|5
|0.05
|1.83
|JDD0195
|75.80
|82.00
|6.20
|4.04
|9.51
|32
|2.63
|14.13
|J1
|Including
|75.80
|76.20
|0.40
|0.26
|27.66
|64
|3.36
|33.85
|Including
|76.20
|76.80
|0.60
|0.39
|24.43
|231
|13.74
|49.35
|Including
|76.80
|77.58
|0.78
|0.51
|16.97
|23
|4.68
|24.76
|Including
|77.58
|78.00
|0.42
|0.27
|0.08
|2
|0.25
|0.50
|Including
|78.00
|79.00
|1.00
|0.65
|0.15
|2
|0.20
|0.49
|Including
|79.00
|80.00
|1.00
|0.65
|0.13
|2
|0.49
|0.93
|Including
|80.00
|80.65
|0.65
|0.42
|0.33
|2
|0.29
|0.82
|Including
|80.65
|81.12
|0.47
|0.31
|40.47
|9
|2.21
|44.13
|Including
|81.12
|82.00
|0.88
|0.57
|0.55
|5
|1.17
|2.49
|JDD0199
|85.90
|92.16
|6.26
|3.83
|1.97
|6
|0.18
|2.33
|J1
|Including
|85.90
|86.28
|0.38
|0.23
|2.81
|3
|0.09
|2.99
|Including
|86.28
|86.50
|0.22
|0.13
|4.04
|6
|0.39
|4.74
|Including
|86.50
|86.90
|0.40
|0.24
|0.40
|7
|0.10
|0.65
|Including
|86.90
|87.42
|0.52
|0.32
|0.57
|2
|0.02
|0.63
|Including
|87.42
|87.68
|0.26
|0.16
|0.12
|1
|0.02
|0.16
|Including
|87.68
|87.87
|0.19
|0.12
|8.74
|9
|0.01
|8.86
|Including
|87.87
|88.06
|0.19
|0.12
|2.73
|3
|0.01
|2.78
|Including
|88.06
|88.34
|0.28
|0.17
|4.97
|14
|0.05
|5.22
|Including
|88.34
|88.60
|0.26
|0.16
|0.86
|5
|0.24
|1.31
|Including
|88.60
|88.77
|0.17
|0.10
|1.16
|6
|0.12
|1.43
|Including
|88.77
|89.06
|0.29
|0.18
|0.13
|1
|0.04
|0.21
|Including
|89.06
|89.59
|0.53
|0.32
|0.09
|3
|0.27
|0.56
|Including
|89.59
|90.17
|0.58
|0.35
|0.02
|3
|0.02
|0.08
|Including
|90.17
|90.56
|0.39
|0.24
|0.16
|2
|0.07
|0.30
|Including
|90.56
|90.93
|0.37
|0.23
|2.36
|8
|0.73
|3.63
|Including
|90.93
|91.75
|0.82
|0.50
|1.05
|16
|0.46
|1.99
|Including
|91.75
|92.16
|0.41
|0.25
|9.70
|7
|0.02
|9.83
|JDD0196
|92.34
|96.40
|4.06
|2.48
|6.55
|9
|0.30
|7.14
|J1N
|Including
|92.34
|92.62
|0.28
|0.17
|82.50
|60
|0.04
|83.32
|Including
|92.62
|92.87
|0.25
|0.15
|6.73
|18
|0.17
|7.22
|Including
|92.87
|93.40
|0.53
|0.32
|2.36
|8
|0.25
|2.87
|Including
|93.40
|94.40
|1.00
|0.61
|0.11
|1
|0.05
|0.21
|Including
|94.40
|95.22
|0.82
|0.50
|0.02
|1
|0.02
|0.07
|Including
|95.22
|95.60
|0.38
|0.23
|0.78
|11
|0.37
|1.52
|Including
|95.60
|96.00
|0.40
|0.24
|0.04
|3
|0.23
|0.44
|Including
|96.00
|96.40
|0.40
|0.24
|0.30
|13
|1.83
|3.40
|JDD0196
|80.70
|82.10
|1.40
|0.85
|1.95
|30
|2.10
|5.69
|J1
|Including
|80.70
|81.00
|0.30
|0.18
|1.67
|30
|0.06
|2.14
|Including
|81.00
|81.34
|0.34
|0.21
|3.35
|16
|0.53
|4.39
|Including
|81.34
|81.80
|0.46
|0.28
|1.92
|52
|5.46
|11.33
|Including
|81.80
|82.10
|0.30
|0.18
|0.69
|12
|0.77
|2.07
|JDD0197
|106.87
|110.25
|3.38
|1.83
|0.60
|4
|0.26
|1.07
|J1N
|Including
|106.87
|107.32
|0.45
|0.24
|0.52
|3
|0.66
|1.62
|Including
|107.32
|107.60
|0.28
|0.15
|1.23
|1
|0.04
|1.31
|Including
|107.60
|107.92
|0.32
|0.17
|0.10
|3
|0.52
|0.96
|Including
|107.92
|108.40
|0.48
|0.26
|0.60
|4
|0.42
|1.32
|Including
|108.40
|108.83
|0.43
|0.23
|0.27
|3
|0.25
|0.70
|Including
|108.83
|109.16
|0.33
|0.18
|0.15
|1
|0.08
|0.29
|Including
|109.16
|109.80
|0.64
|0.35
|0.50
|4
|0.04
|0.62
|Including
|109.80
|110.25
|0.45
|0.24
|1.41
|11
|0.07
|1.66
|JDD0197
|90.80
|93.80
|3.00
|1.62
|1.77
|10
|0.43
|2.58
|J1
|Including
|90.80
|92.23
|1.43
|0.77
|3.28
|12
|0.83
|4.77
|Including
|92.23
|92.63
|0.40
|0.22
|0.85
|7
|0.04
|1.00
|Including
|92.63
|93.40
|0.77
|0.42
|0.34
|11
|0.08
|0.61
|Including
|93.40
|93.80
|0.40
|0.22
|0.02
|3
|0.08
|0.18
|JDD0186
|105.30
|106.60
|1.30
|1.26
|2.15
|1
|0.06
|2.26
|J1
|Including
|105.30
|105.63
|0.33
|0.32
|2.11
|1
|0.07
|2.24
|Including
|105.63
|106.60
|0.97
|0.94
|2.16
|1
|0.05
|2.26
|JDD0186
|112.67
|116.84
|4.17
|3.61
|7.71
|5
|0.16
|8.03
|J1N
|Including
|112.67
|113.02
|0.35
|0.30
|50.57
|12
|0.80
|52.01
|Including
|113.02
|113.42
|0.40
|0.35
|23.59
|3
|0.05
|23.71
|Including
|113.42
|114.17
|0.75
|0.65
|1.84
|2
|0.08
|1.99
|Including
|114.17
|115.00
|0.83
|0.72
|0.81
|2
|0.15
|1.08
|Including
|115.00
|115.85
|0.85
|0.74
|0.61
|2
|0.01
|0.65
|Including
|115.85
|116.26
|0.41
|0.35
|3.65
|11
|0.13
|3.99
|Including
|116.26
|116.60
|0.34
|0.29
|0.84
|11
|0.32
|1.48
|Including
|116.60
|116.84
|0.24
|0.21
|2.72
|12
|0.07
|2.98
|JDD0187
|97.30
|100.36
|3.06
|2.89
|1.30
|7
|0.18
|1.68
|J1HW
|Including
|97.30
|97.46
|0.16
|0.15
|1.14
|49
|3.04
|6.63
|Including
|97.46
|98.45
|0.99
|0.94
|0.03
|1
|0.01
|0.06
|Including
|98.45
|99.45
|1.00
|0.94
|0.29
|1
|0.02
|0.33
|Including
|99.45
|99.93
|0.48
|0.45
|0.08
|1
|0.04
|0.16
|Including
|99.93
|100.36
|0.43
|0.41
|8.00
|29
|0.05
|8.45
|JDD0187
|106.40
|108.55
|2.15
|2.04
|11.21
|44
|2.44
|15.67
|J1
|Including
|106.40
|106.88
|0.48
|0.46
|1.09
|1
|0.01
|1.12
|Including
|106.88
|107.30
|0.42
|0.40
|0.23
|1
|0.38
|0.86
|Including
|107.30
|107.57
|0.27
|0.26
|4.20
|1
|0.00
|4.22
|Including
|107.57
|108.25
|0.68
|0.65
|24.21
|118
|7.32
|37.42
|Including
|108.25
|108.55
|0.30
|0.28
|19.63
|43
|0.33
|20.69
|JDD0201
|110.21
|114.44
|4.23
|2.13
|0.63
|4
|0.07
|0.79
|J1
|Including
|110.21
|110.42
|0.21
|0.11
|1.68
|1
|0.01
|1.71
|Including
|110.42
|111.40
|0.98
|0.49
|0.04
|1
|0.02
|0.08
|Including
|111.40
|111.77
|0.37
|0.19
|0.01
|1
|0.05
|0.10
|Including
|111.77
|112.10
|0.33
|0.17
|1.89
|1
|0.02
|1.93
|Including
|112.10
|113.26
|1.16
|0.58
|0.01
|1
|0.10
|0.18
|Including
|113.26
|113.60
|0.34
|0.17
|2.80
|38
|0.16
|3.53
|Including
|113.60
|114.00
|0.40
|0.20
|0.74
|4
|0.09
|0.94
|Including
|114.00
|114.44
|0.44
|0.22
|0.88
|2
|0.06
|1.01
|JDD0201
|121.25
|121.87
|0.62
|0.31
|2.46
|2
|0.07
|2.60
|Including
|121.25
|121.87
|0.62
|0.31
|2.46
|2
|0.07
|2.59
|JDD0202
|97.66
|101.00
|3.34
|1.97
|9.51
|68
|3.57
|16.09
|J1
|Including
|97.66
|98.46
|0.80
|0.47
|2.87
|4
|0.10
|3.08
|Including
|98.46
|98.73
|0.27
|0.16
|9.32
|75
|6.01
|19.90
|Including
|98.73
|99.10
|0.37
|0.22
|0.46
|1
|0.03
|0.51
|Including
|99.10
|100.06
|0.96
|0.57
|3.92
|17
|0.57
|5.04
|Including
|100.06
|100.40
|0.34
|0.20
|66.70
|293
|10.79
|87.67
|Including
|100.40
|100.73
|0.33
|0.20
|0.01
|264
|18.20
|32.50
|Including
|100.73
|101.00
|0.27
|0.16
|1.21
|2
|0.04
|1.30
|JDD0203
|122.60
|124.74
|2.14
|0.86
|2.58
|4
|0.21
|2.97
|J1
|Including
|122.60
|123.10
|0.50
|0.20
|0.27
|2
|0.14
|0.52
|Including
|123.10
|124.18
|1.08
|0.43
|0.09
|2
|0.23
|0.49
|Including
|124.18
|124.74
|0.56
|0.23
|9.43
|10
|0.25
|9.95
|JDD0205
|80.50
|85.67
|5.17
|3.17
|5.92
|21
|1.64
|8.81
|J1
|Including
|80.50
|81.40
|0.90
|0.55
|3.31
|32
|0.28
|4.15
|Including
|81.40
|81.90
|0.50
|0.31
|20.10
|81
|6.44
|31.44
|Including
|81.90
|82.34
|0.44
|0.27
|2.15
|10
|0.45
|2.99
|Including
|82.34
|83.20
|0.86
|0.53
|10.42
|26
|1.17
|12.61
|Including
|83.20
|83.60
|0.40
|0.24
|15.60
|15
|6.34
|25.95
|Including
|83.60
|84.73
|1.13
|0.69
|1.04
|3
|0.57
|1.99
|Including
|84.73
|85.67
|0.94
|0.58
|0.27
|3
|0.65
|1.35
|JDD0190
|67.60
|72.30
|4.70
|4.15
|2.23
|10
|0.70
|3.48
|J1
|Including
|67.60
|68.60
|1.00
|0.88
|0.53
|2
|0.71
|1.69
|Including
|68.60
|69.00
|0.40
|0.35
|1.19
|6
|0.02
|1.29
|Including
|69.00
|69.82
|0.82
|0.72
|0.06
|1
|0.01
|0.09
|Including
|69.82
|70.70
|0.88
|0.78
|0.22
|1
|0.00
|0.24
|Including
|70.70
|71.20
|0.50
|0.44
|0.17
|1
|0.00
|0.19
|Including
|71.20
|71.60
|0.40
|0.35
|14.89
|67
|3.87
|21.93
|Including
|71.60
|72.30
|0.70
|0.62
|4.59
|20
|1.47
|7.20
|JDD0204
|105.20
|112.70
|7.50
|3.75
|33.53
|58
|2.50
|38.26
|J1
|Including
|105.20
|106.00
|0.80
|0.40
|7.40
|44
|1.78
|10.80
|Including
|106.00
|106.90
|0.90
|0.45
|14.34
|149
|1.12
|17.99
|Including
|106.90
|108.00
|1.10
|0.55
|11.47
|48
|2.53
|16.13
|Including
|108.00
|109.00
|1.00
|0.50
|52.82
|40
|2.45
|57.25
|Including
|109.00
|110.00
|1.00
|0.50
|104.80
|74
|8.21
|118.89
|Including
|110.00
|111.00
|1.00
|0.50
|23.16
|50
|1.97
|26.94
|Including
|111.00
|112.70
|1.70
|0.85
|23.10
|30
|0.55
|24.35
|JDD0206
|101.10
|108.77
|7.67
|3.36
|32.57
|45
|1.98
|36.31
|J1
|Including
|101.10
|101.36
|0.26
|0.11
|0.24
|2
|0.03
|0.31
|Including
|101.36
|101.78
|0.42
|0.18
|17.43
|141
|10.08
|35.36
|Including
|101.78
|102.20
|0.42
|0.18
|2.31
|11
|0.83
|3.78
|Including
|102.20
|102.95
|0.75
|0.33
|12.68
|66
|1.25
|15.52
|Including
|102.95
|103.80
|0.85
|0.37
|27.17
|175
|8.03
|42.24
|Including
|103.80
|104.80
|1.00
|0.44
|154.70
|16
|1.00
|156.51
|Including
|104.80
|105.75
|0.95
|0.42
|44.54
|21
|1.31
|46.90
|Including
|105.75
|106.63
|0.88
|0.39
|0.89
|7
|0.14
|1.21
|Including
|106.63
|107.65
|1.02
|0.45
|10.09
|33
|0.30
|10.98
|Including
|107.65
|108.77
|1.12
|0.49
|0.68
|4
|0.11
|0.91
Table 3
Kainantu Gold Mine – Significant Intercepts from Kora South, Judd and Judd South Surface Diamond Drilling
|Hole ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval (m)
|True width (m)
|Gold g/t
|Silver g/t
|Copper %
|Gold Eq
|Vein
|KUDD0046
|203.70
|214.50
|10.80
|4.00
|1.85
|165
|3.80
|10.02
|K2
|Including
|203.70
|204.50
|0.80
|0.30
|0.31
|14
|0.73
|1.66
|Including
|204.50
|205.40
|0.90
|0.33
|1.31
|48
|0.46
|2.65
|Including
|205.40
|206.60
|1.20
|0.44
|9.25
|130
|4.95
|18.83
|Including
|206.60
|207.40
|0.80
|0.30
|2.68
|122
|17.60
|32.49
|Including
|207.40
|208.30
|0.90
|0.33
|2.19
|51
|4.20
|9.58
|Including
|208.30
|209.30
|1.00
|0.37
|1.11
|67
|2.11
|5.34
|Including
|209.30
|210.00
|0.70
|0.26
|0.41
|17
|0.63
|1.63
|Including
|210.00
|211.00
|1.00
|0.37
|0.43
|70
|2.35
|5.08
|Including
|211.00
|212.00
|1.00
|0.37
|0.39
|116
|2.08
|5.18
|Including
|212.00
|213.30
|1.30
|0.48
|0.61
|680
|4.54
|16.41
|Including
|213.30
|214.50
|1.20
|0.44
|0.27
|231
|2.83
|7.71
|KUDD0046
|253.30
|255.60
|2.30
|0.85
|1.78
|462
|2.16
|11.03
|K1
|Including
|253.30
|253.80
|0.50
|0.19
|1.06
|334
|1.87
|8.24
|Including
|253.80
|254.30
|0.50
|0.19
|2.56
|1320
|5.10
|27.26
|Including
|254.30
|254.60
|0.30
|0.11
|3.77
|339
|3.95
|14.36
|Including
|254.60
|255.60
|1.00
|0.37
|1.16
|134
|0.30
|3.32
|KUDD0046
|291.70
|292.10
|0.40
|0.15
|0.57
|25
|3.09
|5.85
|K1FW
|Including
|291.70
|292.10
|0.40
|0.15
|0.57
|25
|3.09
|5.85
|KUDD0046
|302.80
|310.00
|7.20
|2.66
|0.56
|16
|0.71
|1.90
|KLSHW
|Including
|302.80
|303.30
|0.50
|0.19
|5.05
|68
|2.84
|10.46
|Including
|303.30
|304.50
|1.20
|0.44
|0.88
|8
|0.33
|1.51
|Including
|304.50
|305.60
|1.10
|0.41
|0.06
|2
|0.05
|0.17
|Including
|305.60
|306.00
|0.40
|0.15
|0.02
|3
|0.04
|0.12
|Including
|306.00
|307.00
|1.00
|0.37
|0.02
|2
|0.12
|0.24
|Including
|307.00
|308.60
|1.60
|0.59
|0.12
|1
|0.04
|0.20
|Including
|308.60
|309.00
|0.40
|0.15
|0.00
|0
|0.02
|0.03
|Including
|309.00
|309.80
|0.80
|0.30
|0.10
|28
|2.09
|3.81
|Including
|309.80
|310.00
|0.20
|0.07
|0.38
|225
|6.64
|13.86
|KUDD0046
|317.30
|325.80
|8.50
|3.15
|0.60
|124
|6.43
|12.50
|KLS
|Including
|317.30
|318.10
|0.80
|0.30
|0.43
|44
|3.89
|7.23
|Including
|318.10
|318.60
|0.50
|0.19
|0.41
|45
|4.60
|8.36
|Including
|318.60
|319.00
|0.40
|0.15
|0.43
|37
|13.55
|22.67
|Including
|319.00
|319.80
|0.80
|0.30
|0.88
|89
|6.14
|11.86
|Including
|319.80
|320.10
|0.30
|0.11
|1.28
|136
|3.98
|9.38
|Including
|320.10
|320.80
|0.70
|0.26
|2.17
|351
|8.44
|20.12
|Including
|320.80
|321.80
|1.00
|0.37
|0.51
|5
|1.00
|2.18
|Including
|321.80
|322.80
|1.00
|0.37
|0.40
|1
|0.27
|0.85
|Including
|322.80
|323.80
|1.00
|0.37
|0.41
|110
|8.73
|15.81
|Including
|323.80
|324.30
|0.50
|0.19
|0.22
|1010
|35.60
|70.05
|Including
|324.30
|325.20
|0.90
|0.33
|0.11
|6
|4.21
|6.95
|Including
|325.20
|325.80
|0.60
|0.22
|0.43
|2
|0.42
|1.13
|KUDD0046
|343.20
|354.50
|11.30
|4.18
|0.84
|14
|1.89
|4.04
|KLSFW
|Including
|343.20
|343.60
|0.40
|0.15
|1.68
|91
|8.28
|16.12
|Including
|343.60
|344.60
|1.00
|0.37
|1.56
|4
|0.12
|1.80
|Including
|344.60
|345.31
|0.71
|0.26
|0.27
|1
|0.08
|0.41
|Including
|345.31
|345.80
|0.49
|0.18
|0.27
|3
|0.08
|0.44
|Including
|345.80
|346.60
|0.80
|0.30
|2.40
|56
|6.58
|13.67
|Including
|346.60
|347.80
|1.20
|0.44
|3.29
|2
|0.45
|4.04
|Including
|347.80
|348.60
|0.80
|0.30
|0.15
|0
|0.42
|0.82
|Including
|348.60
|349.60
|1.00
|0.37
|0.08
|0
|0.11
|0.26
|Including
|349.60
|351.00
|1.40
|0.52
|0.09
|5
|1.02
|1.79
|Including
|351.00
|352.00
|1.00
|0.37
|0.13
|10
|1.91
|3.32
|Including
|352.00
|353.00
|1.00
|0.37
|0.20
|14
|3.40
|5.84
|Including
|353.00
|353.60
|0.60
|0.22
|0.16
|8
|2.19
|3.78
|Including
|353.60
|354.00
|0.40
|0.15
|0.18
|3
|0.74
|1.41
|Including
|354.00
|354.50
|0.50
|0.19
|0.46
|62
|6.36
|11.46
|KUDD0048
|164.10
|165.00
|0.90
|0.50
|0.75
|53
|0.02
|1.44
|J3
|Including
|164.10
|165.00
|0.90
|0.50
|0.75
|53
|0.02
|1.44
|KUDD0048
|318.00
|319.40
|1.40
|0.77
|0.40
|57
|1.58
|3.65
|J2
|Including
|318.00
|318.40
|0.40
|0.22
|0.16
|21
|0.51
|1.24
|Including
|318.40
|319.40
|1.00
|0.55
|0.49
|71
|2.01
|4.61
|KUDD0048
|334.90
|335.30
|0.40
|0.22
|0.64
|46
|0.65
|2.26
|J2HW
|Including
|334.90
|335.30
|0.40
|0.22
|0.64
|46
|0.65
|2.26
|KUDD0048
|372.30
|372.90
|0.60
|0.33
|7.01
|1
|0.01
|7.04
|J1
|Including
|372.30
|372.90
|0.60
|0.33
|7.01
|1
|0.01
|7.04
|KUDD0049
|134.80
|135.80
|1.00
|0.74
|0.73
|31
|0.01
|1.13
|K2HW
|Including
|134.80
|135.80
|1.00
|0.74
|0.73
|31
|0.01
|1.13
|KUDD0049
|179.80
|188.90
|9.10
|6.73
|5.61
|95
|0.91
|8.26
|K2
|Including
|179.80
|181.10
|1.30
|0.96
|0.86
|84
|0.52
|2.75
|Including
|181.10
|181.40
|0.30
|0.22
|43.25
|169
|12.49
|65.43
|Including
|181.40
|182.50
|1.10
|0.81
|0.58
|31
|0.37
|1.56
|Including
|182.50
|184.50
|2.00
|1.48
|17.43
|282
|1.29
|23.03
|Including
|184.50
|185.50
|1.00
|0.74
|0.25
|14
|0.81
|1.73
|Including
|185.50
|186.90
|1.40
|1.04
|0.06
|3
|0.01
|0.11
|Including
|186.90
|188.90
|2.00
|1.48
|0.58
|45
|0.02
|1.17
|KUDD0049
|196.00
|196.70
|0.70
|0.52
|0.48
|54
|0.01
|1.17
|K2FW
|Including
|196.00
|196.70
|0.70
|0.52
|0.48
|54
|0.01
|1.17
|KUDD0049
|217.40
|221.70
|4.30
|3.18
|0.50
|50
|0.74
|2.30
|K1
|Including
|217.40
|218.60
|1.20
|0.89
|0.64
|65
|0.95
|2.98
|Including
|218.60
|219.60
|1.00
|0.74
|0.25
|33
|0.21
|1.00
|Including
|219.60
|221.00
|1.40
|1.04
|0.54
|59
|1.16
|3.14
|Including
|221.00
|221.70
|0.70
|0.52
|0.54
|28
|0.27
|1.32
|KUDD0049
|266.30
|269.00
|2.70
|2.00
|0.29
|26
|0.96
|2.16
|KLSHW
|Including
|266.30
|267.70
|1.40
|1.04
|0.36
|22
|1.07
|2.35
|Including
|267.70
|269.00
|1.30
|0.96
|0.22
|31
|0.84
|1.96
|KUDD0049
|281.40
|288.80
|7.40
|5.48
|8.11
|45
|0.49
|9.46
|KLS
|Including
|281.40
|282.40
|1.00
|0.74
|0.28
|16
|0.97
|2.04
|Including
|282.40
|283.40
|1.00
|0.74
|0.25
|14
|0.27
|0.86
|Including
|283.40
|284.90
|1.50
|1.11
|0.24
|11
|0.23
|0.75
|Including
|284.90
|285.90
|1.00
|0.74
|2.69
|21
|0.35
|3.51
|Including
|285.90
|286.60
|0.70
|0.52
|32.70
|348
|1.73
|39.83
|Including
|286.60
|287.50
|0.90
|0.67
|35.36
|19
|0.15
|35.84
|Including
|287.50
|288.80
|1.30
|0.96
|1.32
|5
|0.25
|1.78
|KUDD0049
|296.40
|298.30
|1.90
|1.41
|0.60
|25
|0.27
|1.35
|KLSFW
|Including
|296.40
|297.90
|1.50
|1.11
|0.69
|26
|0.17
|1.29
|Including
|297.90
|298.30
|0.40
|0.30
|0.26
|23
|0.63
|1.56
|KUDD0050A
|251.10
|251.90
|0.80
|0.56
|1.44
|13
|0.84
|2.95
|J2
|Including
|251.10
|251.90
|0.80
|0.56
|1.44
|13
|0.84
|2.95
|KUDD0050A
|277.75
|279.30
|1.55
|1.09
|0.22
|14
|0.62
|1.39
|J1
|Including
|277.75
|278.15
|0.40
|0.28
|0.13
|16
|0.98
|1.90
|Including
|278.15
|279.30
|1.15
|0.81
|0.25
|13
|0.50
|1.22
|KUDD0050A
|355.40
|359.00
|3.60
|2.52
|0.64
|8
|1.08
|2.47
|KLSFW
|Including
|355.40
|356.20
|0.80
|0.56
|0.98
|2
|0.03
|1.05
|Including
|356.20
|357.10
|0.90
|0.63
|0.66
|0
|0.01
|0.68
|Including
|357.10
|358.10
|1.00
|0.70
|0.38
|12
|1.31
|2.64
|Including
|358.10
|358.50
|0.40
|0.28
|0.23
|3
|0.47
|1.02
|Including
|358.50
|359.00
|0.50
|0.35
|0.90
|28
|4.68
|8.77
|KUDD0050A
|386.60
|387.00
|0.40
|0.28
|0.38
|156
|3.03
|7.20
|KLS
|Including
|386.60
|387.00
|0.40
|0.28
|0.38
|156
|3.03
|7.20
|KUDD0050A
|401.60
|403.50
|1.90
|1.33
|2.38
|28
|2.99
|7.53
|KLSHW
|Including
|401.60
|402.00
|0.40
|0.28
|1.47
|5
|0.24
|1.92
|Including
|402.00
|403.50
|1.50
|1.05
|2.62
|34
|3.72
|9.02
|KUDD0050A
|524.80
|525.80
|1.00
|0.70
|23.15
|12
|0.05
|23.37
|K1
|Including
|524.80
|525.10
|0.30
|0.21
|1.39
|6
|0.05
|1.55
|Including
|525.10
|525.80
|0.70
|0.49
|32.47
|14
|0.05
|32.73
|KUDD0050A
|553.85
|554.20
|0.35
|0.25
|21.62
|108
|0.72
|24.13
|K2FW
|Including
|553.85
|554.20
|0.35
|0.25
|21.62
|108
|0.72
|24.13
|KUDD0050A
|560.85
|563.40
|2.55
|1.79
|2.17
|31
|0.03
|2.60
|K2
|Including
|560.85
|561.20
|0.35
|0.25
|4.22
|2
|0.02
|4.28
|Including
|561.20
|562.00
|0.80
|0.56
|0.35
|12
|0.02
|0.53
|Including
|562.00
|562.40
|0.40
|0.28
|0.45
|14
|0.03
|0.67
|Including
|562.40
|563.00
|0.60
|0.42
|5.60
|84
|0.04
|6.71
|Including
|563.00
|563.40
|0.40
|0.28
|0.59
|30
|0.04
|1.03
|KUDD0050A
|569.30
|570.80
|1.50
|1.05
|2.96
|51
|0.84
|4.95
|K2HW
|Including
|569.30
|569.80
|0.50
|0.35
|0.67
|84
|2.03
|4.98
|Including
|569.80
|570.80
|1.00
|0.70
|4.10
|34
|0.25
|4.93
|KUDD0051
|181.20
|182.20
|1.00
|0.38
|1.36
|0
|0.01
|1.37
|K1HW
|Including
|181.20
|182.20
|1.00
|0.38
|1.36
|0
|0.01
|1.37
|KUDD0051
|191.20
|192.40
|1.20
|0.46
|3.42
|2
|0.01
|3.46
|K2FW
|Including
|191.20
|192.40
|1.20
|0.46
|3.42
|2
|0.01
|3.46
|KODD0037A
|405.94
|406.40
|0.46
|0.24
|1.16
|34
|5.28
|10.07
|Including
|405.94
|406.40
|0.46
|0.24
|1.16
|34
|5.28
|10.07
|KODD0037A
|416.50
|417.80
|1.30
|0.69
|2.56
|29
|2.35
|6.70
|J2FW
|Including
|416.50
|417.00
|0.50
|0.27
|0.21
|11
|2.18
|3.85
|Including
|417.00
|417.80
|0.80
|0.42
|4.03
|41
|2.45
|8.48
|KODD0037A
|422.30
|425.60
|3.30
|1.75
|0.63
|4
|1.47
|3.04
|J2
|Including
|422.30
|422.70
|0.40
|0.21
|2.32
|6
|2.48
|6.38
|Including
|422.70
|423.40
|0.70
|0.37
|1.39
|5
|2.04
|4.73
|Including
|423.40
|424.10
|0.70
|0.37
|0.13
|0
|0.24
|0.52
|Including
|424.10
|424.40
|0.30
|0.16
|0.19
|0
|0.01
|0.21
|Including
|424.40
|424.90
|0.50
|0.27
|0.00
|0
|0.10
|0.16
|Including
|424.90
|425.40
|0.50
|0.27
|0.00
|0
|0.21
|0.34
|Including
|425.40
|425.60
|0.20
|0.11
|0.10
|42
|10.63
|17.71
|KODD0037A
|457.40
|458.00
|0.60
|0.32
|0.84
|85
|4.12
|8.52
|J2HW
|Including
|457.40
|458.00
|0.60
|0.32
|0.84
|85
|4.12
|8.52
|KODD0038
|139.00
|145.30
|6.30
|3.78
|0.47
|2
|0.12
|0.69
|Including
|139.00
|139.60
|0.60
|0.36
|0.61
|5
|0.24
|1.06
|Including
|139.60
|140.30
|0.70
|0.42
|0.50
|4
|0.70
|1.67
|Including
|140.30
|141.00
|0.70
|0.42
|0.09
|2
|0.11
|0.29
|Including
|141.00
|142.00
|1.00
|0.60
|0.06
|1
|0.01
|0.09
|Including
|142.00
|143.50
|1.50
|0.90
|0.00
|0
|0.01
|0.02
|Including
|143.50
|145.30
|1.80
|1.08
|1.18
|1
|0.01
|1.21
|KODD0038
|267.50
|268.30
|0.80
|0.48
|2.77
|3
|0.35
|3.37
|J1
|Including
|267.50
|268.30
|0.80
|0.48
|2.77
|3
|0.35
|3.37
|KODD0038
|292.30
|296.70
|4.40
|2.64
|0.25
|3
|0.56
|1.19
|J2FW
|Including
|292.30
|292.70
|0.40
|0.24
|0.36
|6
|0.92
|1.91
|Including
|292.70
|293.60
|0.90
|0.54
|0.56
|4
|0.80
|1.90
|Including
|293.60
|294.00
|0.40
|0.24
|0.06
|1
|0.07
|0.18
|Including
|294.00
|294.70
|0.70
|0.42
|0.07
|0
|0.03
|0.12
|Including
|294.70
|295.30
|0.60
|0.36
|0.00
|0
|0.01
|0.02
|Including
|295.30
|295.60
|0.30
|0.18
|0.31
|0
|0.01
|0.33
|Including
|295.60
|296.00
|0.40
|0.24
|0.03
|1
|0.11
|0.22
|Including
|296.00
|296.70
|0.70
|0.42
|0.42
|8
|1.84
|3.48
|KODD0038
|300.85
|306.70
|5.85
|3.51
|6.36
|4
|0.49
|7.20
|J2
|Including
|300.85
|301.40
|0.55
|0.33
|2.25
|0
|0.34
|2.80
|Including
|301.40
|301.90
|0.50
|0.30
|0.09
|2
|0.38
|0.73
|Including
|301.90
|302.50
|0.60
|0.36
|0.30
|0
|0.11
|0.48
|Including
|302.50
|303.20
|0.70
|0.42
|0.16
|0
|0.03
|0.21
|Including
|303.20
|303.90
|0.70
|0.42
|0.33
|1
|0.16
|0.60
|Including
|303.90
|304.90
|1.00
|0.60
|29.60
|10
|1.86
|32.71
|Including
|304.90
|305.30
|0.40
|0.24
|0.43
|1
|0.18
|0.73
|Including
|305.30
|305.60
|0.30
|0.18
|0.07
|0
|0.03
|0.12
|Including
|305.60
|306.00
|0.40
|0.24
|0.50
|1
|0.15
|0.75
|Including
|306.00
|306.40
|0.40
|0.24
|0.35
|1
|0.06
|0.46
|Including
|306.40
|306.70
|0.30
|0.18
|17.60
|26
|0.80
|19.21
|KODD0038
|321.20
|321.70
|0.50
|0.30
|8.87
|7
|0.01
|8.97
|J2HW
|Including
|321.20
|321.70
|0.50
|0.30
|8.87
|7
|0.01
|8.97
|KODD0040
|0.00
|1.00
|1.00
|0.59
|2.17
|2
|0.15
|2.44
|J3FW
|Including
|0.00
|1.00
|1.00
|0.59
|2.17
|2
|0.15
|2.44
|KODD0040
|96.40
|97.00
|0.60
|0.35
|0.56
|62
|4.15
|8.00
|J3
|Including
|96.40
|97.00
|0.60
|0.35
|0.56
|62
|4.15
|8.00
|KODD0040
|158.30
|158.90
|0.60
|0.35
|0.73
|51
|1.54
|3.84
|J2Splay
|Including
|158.30
|158.90
|0.60
|0.35
|0.73
|51
|1.54
|3.84
|KODD0040
|178.80
|179.30
|0.50
|0.30
|1.54
|29
|1.32
|4.02
|J2FW
|Including
|178.80
|179.30
|0.50
|0.30
|1.54
|29
|2.32
|5.63
|KODD0040
|183.90
|185.20
|1.30
|0.77
|0.47
|14
|3.32
|5.98
|J2
|Including
|183.90
|184.30
|0.40
|0.24
|1.16
|31
|4.32
|8.49
|Including
|184.30
|185.20
|0.90
|0.53
|0.16
|7
|5.32
|8.80
|KODD0040
|196.10
|196.80
|0.70
|0.41
|0.36
|8
|0.92
|1.94
|J2HW
|Including
|196.1
|196.8
|0.7
|0.41
|0.36
|8
|0.92
|1.94
|KODD0040
|201.30
|202.10
|0.80
|0.47
|0.12
|9
|1.16
|2.10
|J1FW
|Including
|201.30
|202.10
|0.80
|0.47
|0.12
|9
|1.16
|2.10
|KODD0040
|215.70
|216.80
|1.10
|0.65
|10.35
|2
|0.01
|10.39
|J1
|Including
|215.70
|216.80
|1.10
|0.65
|10.35
|2
|0.01
|10.39
|KODD0040
|227.40
|229.00
|1.60
|0.94
|5.55
|12
|0.01
|5.72
|J1HW
|Including
|227.40
|229.00
|1.60
|0.94
|5.55
|12
|0.01
|5.72
|KODD0037
|441.70
|442.10
|0.40
|0.21
|3.99
|0
|0.01
|4.01
|J2
|Including
|441.70
|442.10
|0.40
|0.21
|3.99
|0
|0.01
|4.01
|KODD0039
|57.90
|59.40
|1.50
|1.04
|0.96
|2
|0.07
|1.10
|Including
|57.90
|59.40
|1.50
|1.04
|0.96
|2
|0.07
|1.10
|KODD0039
|235.70
|238.50
|2.80
|1.93
|0.36
|17
|0.89
|2.01
|J2
|Including
|235.70
|236.20
|0.50
|0.35
|0.17
|24
|1.32
|2.59
|Including
|236.20
|236.60
|0.40
|0.28
|0.21
|21
|0.31
|0.97
|Including
|236.60
|237.30
|0.70
|0.48
|0.48
|8
|0.59
|1.53
|Including
|237.30
|238.10
|0.80
|0.55
|0.58
|22
|1.34
|3.01
|Including
|238.10
|238.50
|0.40
|0.28
|0.11
|10
|0.57
|1.15
|KODD0039
|260.00
|260.70
|0.70
|0.48
|5.16
|0
|0.01
|5.18
|J1FW
|Including
|260.00
|260.70
|0.70
|0.48
|5.16
|0
|0.01
|5.18
|KODD0039
|289.40
|291.40
|2.00
|1.38
|0.82
|12
|0.71
|2.11
|J1
|Including
|289.40
|290.10
|0.70
|0.48
|1.12
|2
|0.20
|1.47
|Including
|290.10
|290.80
|0.70
|0.48
|0.98
|26
|1.37
|3.51
|Including
|290.80
|291.40
|0.60
|0.41
|0.28
|8
|0.54
|1.25
|KODD0039
|377.40
|378.20
|0.80
|0.55
|0.78
|14
|1.14
|2.79
|J1HW
|Including
|377.40
|378.20
|0.80
|0.55
|0.78
|14
|1.14
|2.79
|KODD0042
|72.90
|73.50
|0.60
|0.22
|0.83
|26
|0.02
|1.19
|Including
|72.90
|73.50
|0.60
|0.22
|0.83
|26
|0.02
|1.19
|KODD0042
|109.50
|110.30
|0.80
|0.30
|1.64
|40
|4.11
|8.74
|Including
|109.50
|110.30
|0.80
|0.30
|1.64
|40
|4.11
|8.74
|KODD0042
|114.30
|115.30
|1.00
|0.37
|0.65
|13
|1.84
|3.77
|J2FW
|Including
|114.30
|115.30
|1.00
|0.37
|0.65
|13
|1.84
|3.77
|KODD0042
|121.60
|123.90
|2.30
|0.85
|0.57
|11
|1.16
|2.56
|J2
|Including
|121.60
|122.30
|0.70
|0.26
|0.98
|18
|0.89
|2.64
|Including
|122.30
|122.70
|0.40
|0.15
|0.43
|3
|0.16
|0.72
|Including
|122.70
|123.60
|0.90
|0.33
|0.32
|7
|1.07
|2.13
|Including
|123.60
|123.90
|0.30
|0.11
|0.52
|16
|3.39
|6.17
|KODD0042
|126.60
|127.90
|1.30
|0.48
|1.01
|6
|0.48
|1.86
|J2HW
|Including
|126.60
|127.90
|1.30
|0.48
|1.01
|6
|0.48
|1.86
|KODD0044
|218.80
|219.40
|0.60
|0.24
|5.08
|41
|0.40
|6.24
|J1
|Including
|218.80
|219.40
|0.60
|0.24
|5.08
|41
|0.40
|6.24
|KODD0044
|262.00
|263.00
|1.00
|0.40
|1.39
|22
|2.91
|6.34
|J1HW
|Including
|262.00
|262.50
|0.50
|0.20
|0.21
|1
|0.59
|1.17
|Including
|262.50
|263.00
|0.50
|0.20
|2.57
|42
|5.23
|11.50
Table 4
Kainantu Gold Mine – Collar Locations for Kora and Judd Surface and Underground Drilling
|Hole ID
|Collar location
|Collar orientation
|Lode
|Local North
|Local East
|mRL
|Dip
|Local azimuth
|EOH depth (m)
|JDD0184
|58816
|29901
|1141
|-19
|99
|99
|Judd
|JDD0185
|58815
|29901
|1140
|-38
|135
|126
|Judd
|JDD0186
|58873
|29875
|1253
|1
|85
|141
|Judd
|JDD0187
|58932
|29885
|1253
|-16
|123
|126
|Judd
|JDD0189
|58816
|29901
|1140
|-57
|112
|119
|Judd
|JDD0190
|58817
|29902
|1140
|-39
|86
|113
|Judd
|JDD0191
|58817
|29901
|1140
|-53
|86
|112
|Judd
|JDD0192
|58932
|29885
|1254
|-3
|105
|129
|Judd
|JDD0193
|58933
|29885
|1255
|12
|90
|147
|Judd
|JDD0194
|58933
|29885
|1254
|-2
|90
|137
|Judd
|JDD0195
|58795
|29933
|1283
|42
|95
|111
|Judd
|JDD0196
|58796
|29934
|1283
|32
|70
|113
|Judd
|JDD0197
|58797
|29934
|1283
|35
|55
|125
|Judd
|JDD0198
|58933
|29885
|1254
|1
|78
|126
|Judd
|JDD0199
|58817
|29901
|1144
|42
|76
|135
|Judd
|JDD0201
|58799
|29934
|1283
|30
|40
|153
|Judd
|JDD0202
|58795
|29933
|1284
|53
|97
|134
|Judd
|JDD0203
|58797
|29933
|1284
|46
|55
|137
|Judd
|JDD0204
|58795
|29933
|1284
|49
|70
|128
|Judd
|JDD0205
|58794
|29933
|1283
|40
|122
|99
|Judd
|JDD0206
|58794
|29933
|1284
|51
|119
|115
|Judd
|K92DD0014
|59700
|30074
|877
|-45
|249
|423
|Irumafimpa
|K92DD0015
|59701
|30074
|877
|-60
|252
|827
|Irumafimpa
|K92DD0016
|59593
|30024
|882
|31
|229
|221
|Kora
|K92DD0018
|59593
|30024
|882
|25
|229
|200
|Irumafimpa
|K92DD0019
|59370
|30015
|886
|15
|246
|262
|Irumafimpa
|K92DD0021
|59370
|30015
|885
|-9
|251
|252
|Irumafimpa
|KMDD0528
|58818
|29895
|1140
|-45
|315
|207
|Kora
|KMDD0551
|58208
|29841
|1221
|-53
|223
|240
|Kora
|KMDD0552
|58208
|29841
|1221
|-64
|220
|373
|Kora
|KMDD0554
|58652
|29904
|1302
|37
|259
|155
|Kora
|KMDD0561
|58816
|29893
|1140
|-39
|271
|179
|Kora
|KMDD0562
|58603
|29834
|1296
|41
|259
|179
|Kora
|KMDD0563
|58604
|29834
|1294
|22
|240
|72
|Kora
|KMDD0564
|58604
|29833
|1295
|33
|226
|86
|Kora
|KMDD0565
|58604
|29833
|1296
|41
|217
|132
|Kora
|KMDD0566
|58652
|29905
|1302
|47
|274
|170
|Kora
|KMDD0567
|58526
|29817
|1296
|37
|231
|100
|Kora
|KMDD0568
|58651
|29904
|1301
|28
|248
|171
|Kora
|KMDD0569
|58207
|29841
|1224
|24
|208
|233
|Kora
|KMDD0570A
|58651
|29905
|1301
|32
|235
|188
|Kora
|KMDD0571
|58651
|29905
|1302
|39
|235
|203
|Kora
|KMDD0572
|58207
|29841
|1222
|-20
|210
|192
|Kora
|KMDD0576
|58651
|29905
|1301
|32
|220
|236
|Kora
|KODD0037
|58426
|30183
|1909
|-56
|224
|530
|Judd South
|KODD0037A
|58426
|30183
|1909
|-56
|224
|530
|Judd South
|KODD0038
|58509
|29855
|1800
|-53
|55
|342
|Judd South
|KODD0039
|58426
|30183
|1909
|-46
|245
|400
|Judd
|KODD0040
|58501
|30081
|1929
|-60
|311
|342
|Judd South
|KODD0042
|58657
|30059
|1924
|-67
|297
|288
|Judd
|KODD0044
|58952
|30075
|1872
|-70
|240
|280
|Judd
|KUDD0046
|57861
|29767
|1814
|-44
|18
|380
|Judd
|KUDD0048
|58047
|30076
|1836
|-63
|225
|425
|Kora
|KUDD0049
|57861
|29767
|1814
|-45
|27
|347
|Kora
|KUDD0050A
|58047
|30076
|1836
|-57
|235
|650
|Kora
|KUDD0051
|57801
|29900
|1861
|-55
|329
|218
|Kora
Table 5
Kora and Judd Mineral Resource Estimate (Effective Date November 11, 2021 for Kora and January 20, 2022 for Judd)
|Tonnes
|Gold
|Silver
|Copper
|AuEq
|Mt
|g/t
|moz
|g/t
|moz
|%
|kt
|g/t
|moz
|Kora
|Measured
|2.8
|9.07
|0.8
|15.7
|1.4
|0.85
|24.1
|10.51
|1.0
|Indicated
|4.4
|6.68
|0.9
|20.2
|2.8
|0.97
|42.4
|8.35
|1.2
|Total M&I
|7.2
|7.62
|1.8
|18.4
|4.3
|0.92
|66.4
|9.20
|2.1
|Inferred
|8.1
|7.12
|1.8
|27.3
|7.1
|1.38
|111.1
|9.48
|2.5
|Judd
|Measured
|0.22
|11.26
|0.08
|19.9
|0.14
|0.72
|1.59
|12.56
|0.09
|Indicated
|0.15
|7.46
|0.04
|13.9
|0.07
|0.77
|1.20
|8.76
|0.04
|Total M&I
|0.38
|9.70
|0.12
|17.5
|0.21
|0.74
|2.79
|11.00
|0.13
|Inferred
|1.01
|4.24
|0.14
|11.0
|0.36
|0.87
|8.82
|5.66
|0.18
|Kora and Judd
|Measured
|3.1
|9.23
|0.9
|16.0
|1.6
|0.84
|25.7
|10.66
|1.0
|Indicated
|4.5
|6.70
|1.0
|20.0
|2.9
|0.97
|43.6
|8.36
|1.2
|Total M&I
|7.6
|7.72
|1.9
|18.3
|4.5
|0.91
|69.2
|9.29
|2.3
|Inferred
|9.1
|6.80
|2.0
|25.5
|7.4
|1.32
|0.1
|9.05
|2.6
- Estimates are in Technical Report titled, “Independent Technical Report, Kainantu Gold Mine Integrated Development Plan, Kainantu Project, Papua New Guinea Definitive Feasibility Study” and dated October 26, 2022.
- Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Mineral reserves are defined by the definitive feasibility study and are not predicated on the preliminary economic assessment in any way.
- Resources were compiled at 1.75,2.5,3,4,5,6,7,8,9 and 10 g/t gold cut-off grades for Kora and 1.75,2.5,3,4,5 for Judd.
- Density (t/m3) is on a per zone basis, K1, K2: 2.84 t/m3; Kora Link: 2.74 t/m3; Judd: 2.71 t/m3; Waste: 2.67 t/m3.
- Minimun mining width for wireframes: Kora: 5.2 m; Judd: 5.2 m
- Reported tonnage and grade figures are rounded from raw estimates to reflect the order of accuracy of the estimate.
- Minor variations may occur during the addition of rounded numbers.
- Estimations used metric units (metres, tonnes and g/t).
- Gold equivalents are calculated as AuEq = Au g/t + Cu%*1.607*92.8% + Ag g/t*0.0125*89%. Gold price US$1,600/oz; Silver US$20/oz; Copper US$3.75/lb. Metal payabilities and recoveries are incorporated into the AuEq formula. Recoveries of 92.8% for copper and 89% for silver.
Drill Hole Sampling Methodology, QA/QC and Qualified Person
Diamond drill hole is first logged to determine the sampling intervals, which range from a minimum of 0.1 metres to generally 1 metre. The drill core is sawn half core cut along a reference line, with the remainder of the core returned to the core tray. Core samples are then placed in numbered calico and plastic bags, with a numbered sample ticket for dispatch to the assay laboratory. Samples are separately assayed for gold, copper and silver. K92’s procedure includes the insertion standards, blanks and duplicates. Gold assays are by the fire assay method. Copper and silver assays are by three-acid-digestion method (nitric, perchloric & hydrochloric mix).
K92 maintains an industry-standard analytical quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) and data verification program to monitor laboratory performance and ensure high quality assays. Results from this program confirm reliability of the assay results. All sampling and analytical work for the mine exploration program is performed by Intertek Testing Services (PNG) LTD, an independent accredited laboratory that is located on site. External check assays for QA/QC purposes are performed at SGS Australia Pty Ltd in Townsville, Queensland, Australia.
The analytical QA/QC program is currently overseen by Andrew Kohler, PGeo, Mine Geology Manager and Mine Exploration Manager for K92. Andrew Kohler, a qualified person under the meaning of Canadian National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and is responsible for the technical content of this news release.
About K92
K92 Mining Inc. is engaged in the production of gold, copper and silver at the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea, as well as exploration and development of mineral deposits in the immediate vicinity of the mine. The Company declared commercial production from Kainantu in February 2018 and is in a strong financial position. A maiden resource estimate on the Blue Lake porphyry project was completed in August 2022. K92 is operated by a team of mining company professionals with extensive international mine-building and operational experience.
On Behalf of the Company,
John Lewins, Chief Executive Officer and Director
For further information, please contact David Medilek, P.Eng., CFA, President at +1-604-416-4445
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (“forward-looking statements”), including, but not limited to, the impact of global supply chain and financial market disruptions; projections of future financial and operational performance; statements with respect to future events or future performance; production estimates; anticipated operating and production costs and revenue; estimates of capital expenditures; future demand for and prices of commodities and currencies; estimated mine life of our mine; estimated closure and reclamation costs and statements regarding anticipated exploration, development, construction, production, permitting and other activities on the Company’s properties, including: expected gold, silver and copper production and the Stage 3 Expansion and Stage 4 Expansion. Estimates of mineral reserves and mineral resources are also forward-looking statements because they constitute projections, based on certain estimates and assumptions, regarding the amount of minerals that may be encountered in the future and/or the anticipated economics of production. All statements in this news release that address events or developments that we expect to occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “project”, “target”, “potential”, “schedule”, “forecast”, “budget”, “estimate”, “intend” or “believe” and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could”, “should” or “might” occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made.
Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our ability to control, that may cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, without limitation, Public Health Crises, including pandemics; changes in the price of gold, silver, copper and other metals in the world markets; fluctuations in the price and availability of infrastructure and energy and other commodities; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; volatility in price of our common shares; inherent risks associated with the mining industry, including problems related to weather and climate in remote areas in which certain of the Company’s operations are located; failure to achieve production, cost and other estimates; risks and uncertainties associated with exploration and development; uncertainties relating to estimates of mineral resources including uncertainty that mineral resources may never be converted into mineral reserves; the Company’s ability to carry on current and future operations, including development and exploration activities; the timing, extent, duration and economic viability of such operations, including any mineral resources or reserves identified thereby; the accuracy and reliability of estimates, projections, forecasts, studies and assessments; the Company’s ability to meet or achieve estimates, projections and forecasts; the availability and cost of inputs; the availability and costs of achieving the Stage 3 Expansion or the Stage 4 Expansion; the ability of the Company to achieve the inputs the price and market for outputs, including gold, silver and copper; inability of the Company to identify appropriate acquisition targets or complete desirable acquisitions; failures of information systems or information security threats; political, economic and other risks associated with the Company’s foreign operations; geopolitical events and other uncertainties, such as the conflict in Ukraine; compliance with various laws and regulatory requirements to which the Company is subject to, including taxation; the ability to obtain timely financing on reasonable terms when required; the current and future social, economic and political conditions, including relationship with the communities in Papua New Guinea and other jurisdictions it operates; other assumptions and factors generally associated with the mining industry; and the risks, uncertainties and other factors referred to in the Company’s Annual Information Form under the heading “Risk Factors” and filed on SEDAR or the Company’s website.
Estimates of mineral resources are also forward-looking statements because they constitute projections, based on certain estimates and assumptions, regarding the amount of minerals that may be encountered in the future and/or the anticipated economics of production. The estimation of mineral resources and mineral reserves is inherently uncertain and involves subjective judgments about many relevant factors. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The accuracy of any such estimates is a function of the quantity and quality of available data, and of the assumptions made and judgments used in engineering and geological interpretation, Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance, and actual results and future events could materially differ from those anticipated in such statements. Although we have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actual results to differ materially from those that are anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Figure 1 – K1 Vein Long Section
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9b5c832a-e338-4b92-b8da-102e4529e41d
Figure 2 – K2 Vein Long Section
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4303d81c-b743-447b-8cb5-76e946e3bafa
Figure 3 – J1 Vein Long Section
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c29124e8-badc-4689-975e-2f07c2cb571f
Figure 4 – J2 Vein Long Section
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fa57c84e-c666-4164-9bd2-0f10a23f1716
Figure 5 – Kora-Irumafimpa Long Section
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/18734072-1434-4480-93d7-1b1ef5136db6
Figure 6 – Judd Long Section
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4d8081f7-5de8-4b53-b8b0-a091caecb02a
Figure 7 – K2 Vein Copper Grade (%) Long-Section (Looking West)
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/49ff5936-ccec-4291-83c8-c9ba3377c324
Figure 8 – JDD0185 Core Photograph, 83.00 – 90.70m; within intersection of 8.83 m at 38.08 g/t AuEq or 36.52 g/t Au, 21 g/t Ag and 0.81% Cu from the J1 Vein.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/12664885-92a9-4923-87ec-65f07cecdf3c
Figure 9 – JDD0204 Core Photograph, 103.85 – 116.11m; within intersection of 7.50 m at 38.26 g/t AuEq or 33.53 g/t Au, 58 g/t Ag and 2.50% Cu from the J1 Vein.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e4dad390-6ef4-4ea3-b7e6-72e293f6c424
Figure 10 – JDD0206 Core Photograph, 102.09 – 111.50m; within intersection of 7.67 m at 36.31 g/t AuEq or 32.57 g/t Au, 45 g/t Ag and 1.98% Cu from the J1 Vein.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/914bbc6b-a140-4c94-8782-ab8552d4e4bb