VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — K92 Mining Inc. (“K92” or the “Company”) (TSXV: KNT; OTCQB: KNTNF) announces that, further to the updated resource estimate for the Kora deposit at the Company’s Kainantu Gold Mine in Papua New Guinea (see May 19, 2020 Press Release: K92 Mining Inc. Reports Significant Resource Increase at High-Grade Kora Deposit), in consideration of the potential delays in obtaining signatories and certificates resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company will be postponing the filing of the technical report that is required to be filed by July 3, 2020, pursuant to section 4.2(l)(j) (technical report filing) of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”).



