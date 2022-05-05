Kaloom Collaborates with Red Hat to Deliver on Unified Edge Vision

Montreal, Canada, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In collaboration with Red Hat, the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, Kaloom™ today announced the official availability of its Unified Edge solution, ideally suited for distributed edge computing. The solution integrates Red Hat OpenShift with Kaloom’s Unified Edge Fabric deployed on P4-programmable hardware platforms. The solution allows network, compute and storage nodes to share the same underlying container-based execution environment, simplifying complex next-generation networks and accelerating transformation from virtualized to containerized infrastructure.

The combination of Kaloom’s Unified Edge Fabric and Red Hat OpenShift create the Unified Edge solution to help break silos at all levels for achieving low latency and high throughput in delivering differentiated application services for the edge. Kaloom’s Unified Edge Fabric provides high-performance connectivity amongst network equipment, storage, compute, and application servers. Red Hat OpenShift, the industry’s leading enterprise Kubernetes platform, offers higher levels of precision in resource use to provide network and application services at the edge with a small footprint.

The solution includes these capabilities:

Multi tenancy through vFabric based slicing, supporting hardware/port level security

Embedded Layer 2 and Layer 3 functions such as vSwitch, vRouter, VxLAN

Ability to run virtualized/VM based network functions (VNF) and applications using OpenShift Virtualization with support for multiple networks via secondary network interfaces.

Sophisticated services chaining to improve overall networking efficiency.

Support for hybrid 4G and 5G infrastructures with cloud-native/containerized network functions (CNFs).

Option to deploy Kaloom’s high performance, scalable, low latency cloud-native solution for 5G user plane function (UPF) with proven interoperability with industry leading 5G Core Access and Mobility Function/Session Management Function (AMF/SMF) vendors. Third party UPFs are also supported.

Proven interoperability with leading network management and orchestration systems through northbound interfaces based on consolidated industry standards.

Consolidated service and network visibility provided by a combination of Prometheus and Postcard based in-band telemetry.

Availability

The Unified Edge solution is currently being evaluated/deployed by a number of service provider customers and solution/system integrator partners. The latest version will be available in early Q3, 2022. To learn more, contact [email protected]

Supporting Quotes:

“In collaboration with Red Hat, we are excited to deliver on our shared vision and promise of Unified Edge. Our integrated solution solidifies the Kaloom Unified Edge Fabric for edge data centers based on open, containerized networking principles with Red Hat OpenShift as the basis of a unified solution for network, compute and storage,” said Laurent Marchand, Kaloom CEO.

“Red Hat’s deep collaboration in open-source communities and with partners like Kaloom demonstrates our commitment to enabling an automated, unified approach to transform networking capabilities and accelerate cloud-native innovation based on open standards. Kaloom’s Unified Edge solution built on Red Hat OpenShift helps to address the unique challenges facing our customers as they migrate from virtualized to containerized infrastructure and application services, supporting a modern, more agile business model for service providers from the edge to the core to the cloud.” Honoré LaBourdette, Vice President, Industry Verticals & Edge, Telecom, Media and Entertainment, Red Hat.

“Kaloom’s unified edge platform is promising to improve the efficiency at Multi-Access Edge sites and consolidate multiple technologies and application silos. The reduced 5G UPF space will further enable edge computing use cases. We look forward to evaluating this new solution and working closely with Kaloom to further enable our DevOps vision in gaining flexibility and agility, and delivery on our customer first promise.” Jérôme Birot, VP – Voice Services & Wireless Core DevOps, Chief Technology Office, TELUS.

“Communication service providers (CSPs) face mounting pressure to become more agile and deliver a wider range of services from the Edge to the Cloud. They must also contend with rapidly increasing traffic volumes driven by the rise of 5G. In order to effectively manage this influx of traffic, CSPs must rethink their approach to the Edge and adopt new technologies and strategies that can efficiently handle growing bandwidth demands while meeting strict latency requirements. Kaloom and Red Hat’s joint Unified Edge solution addresses these challenges as they transition from Virtualized to containerized infrastructure and application services. The joint innovative solution enables CSPs to transform and deploy new services quickly and efficiently while reducing costs and ensuring a high level of performance and quality of service.” Dave McCarthy, Vice President IDC’s worldwide infrastructure practice.

Other resources

Telecom TV interview with Chris Wright and Laurent

About Kaloom™

Kaloom is delivering a fully programmable and automated cloud-native edge networking software solution that is disrupting how distributed cloud edge and data center networks are built, managed and operated by Telecom, Fixed and Mobile Operators, Data Center and Cloud Service Providers. Kaloom comprises of technology veterans with proven track records of delivering large-scale networking, analytics, and AI-based solutions for the world’s largest networks. Kaloom is based in the Quartier de l’innovation in Montréal, Quebec and in the Silicon Valley. For additional information visit www.kaloom.com.

Red Hat, the Red Hat logo and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries.

