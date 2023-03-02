Kane Biotech Announces Amendment to its Credit Facility

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX-V:KNE; OTCQB:KNBIF) (the “Company” or “Kane Biotech”) today announced that it has entered into a formal amending agreement (the “Amending Agreement”) with Pivot Financial I Limited Partnership (“Pivot”), to amend the terms of the Company’s amended and restated credit agreement between Pivot and the Company dated August 31, 2021, as amended (the “Credit Facility”). The Company previously announced its intention to enter into the Amending Agreement on March 1, 2023.

The Amending Agreement amends the Credit Facility by:

increasing the size of the non-revolving term loan under the Credit Facility by $1 million from $4 million to $5 million; extending the maturity date of the Credit Facility from February 28, 2023 to August 31, 2023; providing for a guarantee (the “Guarantee”) of $1 million of the Company’s obligations under the Credit Facility by a third party guarantor (the “Guarantor”); requiring that $1 million advanced under the Credit Facility be promptly repaid by the Company upon the closing of either an equity investment in the Company of $1,000,000 or greater or an unsecured subordinated loan of $1,000,000 or greater by a company controlled by the Guarantor; and

As consideration for providing the Guarantee, the Guarantor will be issued 2,500,000 warrants to purchase common shares of the Company (“Shares”) at a price of $0.10 per Share for a period of one year from the date of the issuance (the “Compensation Warrants”). The issuance of the Compensation Warrants is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

“The $1 million increase and maturity date extension of the Pivot loan comes at an opportune time for Kane as we continue to make good progress in our wound care product development and commercialization efforts,” said Ray Dupuis, Chief Financial Officer. “I would like to sincerely thank Pivot for their ongoing support of Kane especially as we approach some important inflection points in the Company.”

About Kane Biotech

Kane Biotech is a biotechnology company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms. The Company has a portfolio of biotechnologies, intellectual property (80 patents and patents pending, trade secrets and trademarks) and products developed by the Company’s own biofilm research expertise and acquired from leading research institutions. StrixNB™, DispersinB® , Aledex™, bluestem™, bluestem® , silkstem™, goldstem™, coactiv+™, coactiv+®, DermaKB™ and DermaKB Biofilm™ are trademarks of Kane Biotech Inc. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “KNE” and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol “KNBIF”.

