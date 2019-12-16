Kane Biotech Launches Consumer Product Test for an Innovative Shampoo Containing its Patented Anti-Biofilm Technology

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX-V:KNE) (the “Corporation” or “Kane Biotech”), a biotechnology company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms, today announced that it has launched a consumer product test to evaluate the efficacy of its new shampoo on dermatitis and dandruff.

Recent research has indicated that the persistence of microbial biofilm may be linked with aggravating the symptoms associated with atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis (also known as eczema) and dandruff. Kane Biotech’s shampoo consists of coactiv+TM, a patented anti-biofilm formulation, and contains ingredients approved as safe for human use.Kane Biotech will ship 300 samples to registered adult participants in Ontario and Manitoba with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis and/or severe dandruff. Individuals interested in participating in the consumer product test may register at https://kanebiotech.com/shampoo-consumer-test/ . In addition, the Corporation plans to promote the consumer test with a Facebook advertising campaign in January 2020. Shipping of test samples is expected to commence in February 2020.“In the U.S., the anti-dandruff shampoo market alone is estimated at $3 billion per year , while some 31.6 million individuals have some form of eczema ,” stated Marc Edwards, CEO of Kane Biotech. “We have anecdotal evidence that indicates our shampoo offers individuals suffering from these conditions an effective treatment option without requiring any harsh ingredients such as coal tar, ketoconazole or selenium sulfide. We are looking forward to the feedback we receive from this expanded group of consumers.”“I highly encourage those looking for a solution to dry, flaking and itching scalps to participate in Kane Biotech’s consumer product test,” said David Kemp, a long-time Kane Biotech investor. “As sufferers of these conditions, my family and I tried this shampoo, and nothing has worked better. I’m delighted Kane is moving forward with this trial both as an investor and a consumer.”“I want to thank the entire Kane team for bringing this project together. We already have a number of very exciting projects in both Animal Health (Oral Care, Skin Care and Supplements) and Human Health (Chronic Wound Care) on the go that require our attention, but they have once again demonstrated their nimbleness by taking on this additional program,” said Mr. Edwards. “I love this type of project where we take good science and, in short order, are able to get it into the hands of consumers. The very small investment of capital associated with this consumer testing could yield substantial dividends for Kane in the future.”About Kane BiotechKane Biotech is a biotechnology company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms. The Corporation has a portfolio of biotechnologies, intellectual property (56 patents and patents pending, trade secrets and trademarks) and products developed by the Corporation’s own biofilm research expertise and acquired from leading research institutions. StrixNBTM, DispersinB®, Aledex®, bluestemTM, AloSeraTM, coactiv+TM and Kane® are trademarks of Kane Biotech Inc. The Corporation is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “KNE”.For more information, please visit www.kanebiotech.com, or contact:Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.Caution Regarding Forward-Looking InformationThis press release contains certain statements regarding Kane Biotech Inc. that constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities law. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the Company’s: (a) financial condition, including lack of significant revenues to date and reliance on equity and other financing; (b) business, including its early stage of development, government regulation, market acceptance for its products, rapid technological change and dependence on key personnel; (c) intellectual property including the ability of the Company to protect its intellectual property and dependence on its strategic partners; and (d) capital structure, including its lack of dividends on its common shares, volatility of the market price of its common shares and public company costs. Further information about these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in the disclosure documents filed by the Company with applicable securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedar.com. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive.

