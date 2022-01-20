Keep Constructing Ontario’s Future: Investments in Ontario’s infrastructure pays dividends for everyone

Vaughan, Ont., Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Providing necessary capital funding for municipalities to maintain critical infrastructure, and building the Bradford Bypass and Highway 413 transportation Corridor; these will be the key recommendations of the Residential and Civil Construction Alliance of Ontario (RCCAO) today at the Ontario Pre-Budget Consultations. Funding for both measures will maintain and expand critical infrastructure across Ontario, and ensure people and goods stay on the move.

Nadia Todorova, Executive Director of RCCAO will testify at the Pre-Budget Consultations of the Standing Committee on Finance and Economic Affairs today at Queen’s Park on behalf of its members.

Ensuring municipalities have the necessary capital funds this year is key to maintaining critical infrastructure in a state-of-good-repair for Ontarians. RCCAO points to the success of the Safe Restart Agreement in 2020 between the Ontario and federal government in initially helping municipalities address municipal budgeting gaps caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has created.

With the Greater Toronto Area among the fastest growing regions in North America and an additional 2.8 million people expected in the region over the next 25 years, both the Bradford Bypass and the Highway 413 transportation corridor are projects of vital importance. Both critical infrastructure projects will help by reducing congestion, fostering economic recovery and long- term competitiveness, improving connectivity, supporting affordable housing initiatives, and facilitating job creation.

“This highway for the future will be built for the people and goods of tomorrow, facilitating much needed housing and solidify Ontario’s position as the economic engine of Canada,” said Todorova. “Establishing this transportation corridor is a forward-thinking mix of transit and transportation infrastructure that the province needs for its future growth.”

In addition to these two key funding measures, RCCAO will highlight the need to improve the delivery timeframes of the underground utility locates system and address industry labour shortages by reforming the immigration system to make it easier to attract immigrants with construction experience.

Nadia Todorova, Executive Director of RCCAO is available for interviews to discuss the submission.

Background on RCCAO: The Residential and Civil Construction Alliance of Ontario (RCCAO) is a labour-management construction alliance. Since its formation in 2005, RCCAO has been a leading industry advocate for infrastructure investment. It has commissioned 59 independent, solutions-based research reports to help inform decision makers.

