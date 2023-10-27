Keep The Scary Moments Off The Roads This Halloween – Plan Ahead For A Sober Ride

OAKVILLE, Ontario, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As Canadians plan for Halloween celebrations this weekend and next week, MADD Canada is urging everyone to keep the scary moments at the parties and off the roads by planning ahead for a sober ride.

“One decision to drive impaired could lead to a tragic outcome that will haunt you forever,” said MADD Canada National President Tanya Hansen Pratt. “We want everyone to have a fun and safe Halloween. If your party plans include consuming alcohol, cannabis or other drugs, plan a sober ride home.”

Every year, hundreds of people are killed and thousands are injured in impairment-related crashes. These tragedies are entirely preventable. Everyone can do their part to keep Halloween celebrations and roads safe by:

Never driving impaired;

Never riding with a driver who is impaired;

Calling 911 to report suspected impaired drivers.

Canadians wanting to plan their sober and reliable drive home this Halloween can do it with just the push of a button – check out Uber, the Official Designated Ride of MADD Canada. Visit https://www.uber.com/ca/en/ for more information.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in more than 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. To learn more, visit www.madd.ca.

For more information, contact:

Deb Kelly, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233, ext. 240 or [email protected].



