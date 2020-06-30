Keep the Trophies Coming: Can-Am Set to Continue Leading the Industry with Introduction of Smart-Shox Technology

VALCOURT, Quebec, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BRP (TSX: DOO; NASDAQ: DOOO) and its lineup of Can-Am Off-Road vehicles have been on a roll recently, leading the performance off-road world. But never one to take success for granted on and off the track, Can-Am is about to push the boundaries even further with the introduction of Smart-Shox technology, available on the highly anticipated Can-Am Maverick X3 X rs Turbo RR for 2021.

Smart-Shox technology is an industry-first, fully self-adjustable suspension technology for superior performance, control and comfort. It is the only suspension in the industry that controls both compression and rebound for enhanced precision, delivering superior ride and handling, no matter the terrain or conditions. Even better? Shock adjustments are a thing of the past – now drivers can dominate at the touch of a button.“It doesn’t matter if you’re a pro or a weekend warrior, this technology will make your rides better,” says Casey Currie, winner of the 2020 Dakar Rally in a Can-Am Maverick X3. “Smart-Shox is one of those game-changing innovations that brings a smile to my face knowing I’ll have a competitive advantage over anything else out there. With Smart-Shox, the Maverick X3 sticks to the ground in a way I’ve never experienced, and I can’t wait to get out and race.”There are three major benefits to Smart-Shox semi-active suspension technology:Enhanced Performance

The system constantly monitors wheel position and velocity for improved shock absorption and filtering, acting on both compression and rebound. It is the only system in the industry with rebound, and it also has the industry’s fastest valve reaction time – Smart-Shox can go all the way from full soft to full firm in an average of seventeen milliseconds (0.017s). What does this mean? Better tracking of the ground surface for increased traction. Better launches. More comfort on undulating terrain. And the feeling you’re truly connected to the ground as lesser machines struggle to keep up. Better Control

Smart-Shox technology makes real-time automatic suspension adjustments, improving vehicle stability and providing excellent control with flatter cornering. It reduces front and rear bouncing, while minimizing vehicle body movement, adjusting automatically to any type of terrain after selecting a driving mode: Comfort, Sport, or Sport+. Why do you care? Significantly improved stability means high performance with high confidence. More Comfort

Smart-Shox technology is all about maximum performance and comfort, providing both soft and hard damping advantages at the same time, per wheel, instantaneously. Even bottom-out and topping-out protection is factored into the automatic calibration. Why does it matter? Experts need not apply: just get in and drive, and reap all the benefits while the system does all the work. It also means less mechanical stress, with reduced impact loads on key components. And beyond that, the improved ride quality means less rider fatigue, so you don’t have to think twice about extending epic days. Available in store this fall, these elements are what make the 2021 Can-Am Maverick X3 X rs Turbo RR the pinnacle of performance in the Can-Am Maverick lineup, which offers something for everyone. From two-seaters to four-seaters, and the entry-level RS to the new high-end X rs with Smart-Shox, the entire lineup is purpose-built for high performance.For more technical details and product specs, as well as information about the complete MY21 lineup of Can-Am Off-Road vehicles, visit https://can-am.brp.com/off-road/ .About BRP

