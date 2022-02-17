Kelso Technologies Inc. Announces Angle Valve Service Trials Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and BONHAM, Texas, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kelso Technologies Inc. (TSX: KLS) (NYSE American: KIQ) (“Kelso” or the “Company”) reports that all of the participating oil refiners engaged in the service trials of the Company’s new 2” angle valve (K2AV) have successfully installed the requisite number of K2AV units and full AAR compliance testing continues. The Kelso K2AV is a device specifically designed to transfer LP-Gas and anhydrous ammonia in pressurized railroad tank car applications.

The current pressure car fleet includes approximately 85,000 tank cars and each pressure tank car utilizes three K2AV units. These are high value specialty products and management’s objectives are to generate multi-million dollar revenues from the K2AV as oil refiners specify the Company’s products in larger numbers. The pressure tank car market is a previously untapped market for Kelso to develop.

The development of the K2AV has been driven by customers’ demand for better performing angle valves due to irregular performance of the current products available in the market today. The Kelso K2AV is a single piece of high-quality fabricated steel eliminating porosity weakness found in commonly used castings. It is designed for universal use, there are no wetted or outlet O-rings to change out; it has a self-draining, self-cleaning seat; it has a low operating torque for ease of use; it has an adjustable packing gland; and it is a serviceable valve. The K2AV has an AAR standard mounting that will allow for ease of interchangeability with other 2” angle valves. The K2AV is completely manufactured in the USA.

The K2AV rounds out the Kelso Pressure Car Kit which includes the pressure relief valve (PCH), an excess flow check valve, a thermometer well, a needle (sampling) valve and magnetic gauging device. The availability of the Kelso Pressure Car Kit provides customers with the opportunity for one-stop sourcing for pressure car needs.

James R. Bond, CEO of the Company, comments that, “The Company’s technology portfolio which is a key component of Kelso’s long-term success goals has advanced as scheduled despite COVID-19 related issues. Kelso remains dedicated to the development of new innovative safety technologies that deliver long term, reliable high performance for the Company’s stakeholders. The response to Kelso’s K2AV from potential customers who were involved in the final design specifications has been very encouraging. Kelso is prepared for full K2AV production and distribution when the final AAR approvals are received.”

About Kelso Technologies

Kelso is a diverse product development company that specializes in the design, engineering, production and distribution of proprietary service equipment used in transportation applications. The Company’s reputation has been earned as a designer and reliable supplier of unique high-quality rail tank car valve equipment that provides for the safe handling and containment of hazardous and non-hazardous commodities during transport. All Kelso products are specifically designed to provide economic and operational advantages to customers while reducing the potential effects of human error and environmental harm.

