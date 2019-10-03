Ken Smithard Named to Canada’s Clean16 List for 2020

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cogeco Connexion, a subsidiary of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX:CCA), is proud to share the announcement that its President, Ken Smithard, has been named to Canada’s Clean16 list for 2020 , for the Technology & Telecom category. Canada’s Clean16 Awards are announced annually by Delta Management Group. The 2020 Clean16 are truly the leaders of the leaders in sustainability in Canada.

Delta’s criteria in determining Honourees is to carefully consider actual measurable accomplishments, demonstrated innovation, collaboration with other organizations, and the power of the Honouree’s contribution to inspire other Canadians to take similar action. “The competition for the top spot this year in every instance left us with many great choices – and to be selected from amongst such a strong group of peers is truly a testament to the contribution Ken Smithard has made to help make Canada more sustainable for all Canadians,” said Gavin Pitchford, CEO, Delta Management Group. “In the last two years, Cogeco Connexion’s efforts have resulted in decreased GHG emissions by an astonishing 21%, the collection of more than 625,000 kilos of electronic waste, and have given a second life to 1.5 million refurbished units. Ken supported the implementation of employee-led initiatives such as carpooling system, urban beehives and a communal vegetable garden. Cogeco Connexion is also a founding signatory of the Canadian Energy Efficiency Voluntary Agreement for Set-Top Boxes (CEEVA).”“I’m very honoured to be named to this very prestigious list,” stated Mr. Smithard. “This award has my name on it however it represents all of Cogeco Connexion’s achievements. The real enablers are employees at all levels, who implement projects and whose commitment is key to ingraining sustainability into the company’s daily decision-making.”“This recognition underscores all the work being done at Cogeco Connexion and at Cogeco, to support our longstanding commitment to high social responsibility standards,” added Elizabeth Alves, Vice President, Enterprise Strategy and Social Responsibility at Cogeco Communications Inc. “It helps motivate us to build on our track record of social engagement, environmental performance and solid governance practices to continue to better serve our communities and customers.”Ken Smithard was chosen after rigorous screening and research by Delta Management, with advice from internal researchers and external advisors, and was among just 50 Honourees selected from an initial pool of approximately 750 very well qualified nominees from across Canada.ABOUT COGECO CONNEXION

Cogeco Connexion regroups the Canadian cable operations of Cogeco Communications Inc. Cogeco Connexion is the second largest cable operator in Ontario and Québec in terms of the number of basic cable service customers served. It provides its residential and small business customers with Internet, video and telephony services through its two-way broadband cable networks. Cogeco Communications Inc. is a communications corporation and is the 8th largest hybrid fibre coaxial cable operator in North America operating in Canada under the Cogeco Connexion brand name in Québec and Ontario, and in the United States through its subsidiary Atlantic Broadband in 11 states along the East Coast, from Maine to Florida. Cogeco Communications Inc.’s subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA). INFORMATION:Nancy Bouffard

Leading sustainability and clean tech search firm Delta Management Group in 2011 founded, and remains the steward of the Canada’s Clean50 awards. The awards were created to annually identify, recognize and connect 50 sustainability leaders from every sector of Canadian endeavor, in order to facilitate understanding, collaboration and innovation in the fight to keep human caused climate impacts below 1.5 degrees. Ancillary awards also recognize 10 Emerging Leaders and the Top 20 Sustainability Projects of the year.

