Kepler Announces Tech Industry Veteran Carl Jenkins as SVP of Engineering

TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kepler Communications, a company building Internet connectivity for space, today announced the appointment of Carl Jenkins as its new senior vice president of Engineering. Jenkins will lead Kepler’s global engineering organization, overseeing the technical strategy and execution as the company advances the deployment of its optical data relay network and in-orbit communications infrastructure.

Kepler is building an optical data relay network designed to provide real-time connectivity for space-based assets. The company’s architecture integrates high-throughput optical inter-satellite links (OISLs), onboard processing, and low-latency mesh routing in low Earth orbit. In June 2024, Kepler successfully demonstrated its first OISL in space, a major milestone toward launching its next-generation constellation. The Kepler Network aims to deliver sub-second latency, gigabit throughput, and seamless data relay capabilities for commercial, scientific, and government missions in orbit.

“Kepler is entering an exciting chapter, marked by bold technical ambition and a clear vision for scaling its global impact,” said Carl Jenkins, SVP of engineering at Kepler. “The company’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of connectivity in space aligns with my dedication to building high-performing teams and delivering complex engineering programs at scale. I look forward to collaborating across the organization to accelerate innovation, scale our global team, and bring transformative capabilities to market.”

Jenkins brings more than three decades of experience leading engineering programs across automotive and advanced mobility sectors. Prior to joining Kepler, he held senior roles at Cruise, Virgin Hyperloop One, Google X, and Karma Automotive, where he led the development of autonomous systems, electric vehicle platforms, and next-generation transportation technologies. His track record includes directing international product development teams, managing full lifecycle technical programs, and delivering hardware-software integrated systems in mission-critical environments.

“Carl’s experience leading engineering organizations through complex, high-stakes innovation cycles make him the ideal leader for this stage of Kepler’s growth,” said Mina Mitry, chief executive officer and co-founder of Kepler. “He understands how to scale from prototype to production, and brings a unique blend of technical depth and operational clarity. We’re thrilled to welcome him to the team as we build the infrastructure backbone for real-time communications in space.”

ABOUT KEPLER

Kepler Communications, Inc. is a satellite telecommunications provider on a mission to build the Internet for space. Incorporated in 2015, Kepler provides real-time, continuous connectivity for space communications, abolishing barriers to make space-generated data universally available. The company is vertically integrated, with an in-house production facility allowing satellites to be designed and built on-site. The Kepler Network will initially service low Earth orbit (LEO) and plans to provide connectivity services to space missions in LEO, MEO, GEO, and beyond. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Kepler is building a global company to enable communications for the future space economy.

