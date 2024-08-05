Kepler Communications Appoints Beau Jarvis as Chief Revenue Officer

TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kepler Communications, a company delivering real-time insights from space, today announced that Beau Jarvis has joined as chief revenue officer. Jarvis will lead Kepler’s global commercial strategy, accelerating market adoption of its next-generation optical data relay network and driving revenue across government, commercial, and international sectors.

Kepler is deploying an on-orbit optical relay network designed to enable real-time, high-throughput communications between satellites, space-based assets, and ground networks. The Kepler Network leverages advanced optical inter-satellite links (OISLs), on-orbit processing and a globally distributed mesh architecture to deliver sub-second latency and gigabit throughput for space-based assets. This architecture addresses a critical bottleneck in space: the ability to move data in-orbit with the same efficiency and speed as terrestrial Internet.

“Beau brings a rare combination of deep industry knowledge, entrepreneurial instinct, and proven revenue leadership,” said Mina Mitry, chief executive officer at Kepler. “He has built go-to-market strategies from the ground up and knows what it takes to turn breakthrough technologies into successful businesses. His experience will be instrumental as we scale our commercial footprint and bring Kepler’s optical relay capabilities to customers operating in space.”

Jarvis is a seasoned executive and recognized leader in the commercial space and Earth observation sectors. Over the past two decades, he has played a key role in driving early-stage revenue and securing significant venture capital support across multiple high-growth startups. His leadership spans major waves of the space industry’s evolution—from high-cadence Earth observation imagery to in-space mobility to real-time analytics.

“The space economy is entering a new era, and Kepler is uniquely positioned to unlock its next frontier with a real-time communications backbone built for dynamic, on-orbit operations,” Jarvis said. “Enabling real-time data streaming across space doesn’t just improve connectivity—it accelerates the growth of entire sectors like Earth observation, human spaceflight, and scientific exploration. I’m excited to help bring this capability to market and support the next generation of mission-driven space operators.”

Previously, Jarvis served as vice president of international sales at Planet Labs, where he built the company’s global channel and significantly scaled early commercial revenue. At HawkEye 360, he served as the first chief revenue officer and led the commercialization of its RF geolocation constellation, securing foundational commercial and international deals. Most recently, Jarvis was chief executive officer at Phase Four, where he led the company from seed to Series B, delivered multiple generations of electric propulsion systems to orbit, and secured contracts with both U.S. government and commercial satellite operators.

