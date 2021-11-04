Ketamine One Announces Virtual Mental Healthcare Platform in Partnership With iHealthOX

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — KetamineOne Capital Limited (“Ketamine One” or the “Company”) (NEO: MEDI) (OTC: KONEF) (FRA: 6FC), a company focused on consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a telehealth and virtual health partnership to increase accessibility and service offerings to its patients (the “Telehealth Strategy”). In order to better address the needs of patients as well as incorporate the Telehealth Strategy across its portfolio of mental health clinics, contract research capabilities and its focus on digital therapeutics, the Company has launched a patient-facing website at www.ketamine.one/patients/home (the “New Website”).

The New Website offers visitors the ability to find a clinic location, obtain a referral form, and learn more about ketamine, the Company’s process, and treatments for various conditions, among other information. To create awareness about its new Telehealth Strategy, the Company is also in the process of creating social media profiles on various platforms under the “K1 Integrative Care” brand and similar iterations, which will also have a patient focus like the New Website. Additionally, the Company’s main corporate website at www.ketamine.one has been updated with more information about itself, KGK Science and the Company’s technology-focused mission, as well as other updates for investors.

Virtual Platform With iHealthOX

In a groundbreaking agreement for a ketamine-based clinic network, the Company has partnered with iHealthOX to provide patients with a customized digital tool specifically for mental health. Initially focused on Ketamine One’s Canadian clinic network, patients will have access to live coaching sessions, options for one-on-one therapy, evidence-based educational material, and 24/7 emergency support. The iHealthOX platform will be available to patients in both desktop and mobile versions, thereby extending the Company’s services beyond its clinic locations.

Through iHealthOX’s online services, patients now have an option to be virtually assessed by a physician and a clinical health provider to determine their suitability to undergo ketamine therapy and ketamine-enhanced psychotherapy. The patient care plan also includes access to proven cognitive behavioral therapy techniques and coursework, a personal care coach who will create an individual care plan that will teach patients the skills they need to build resilience and healthy routines. iHealthOX also provides live therapist and coach-led group sessions that helps participants collectively learn, share, and heal around topics critical to their mental well-being. In addition to one-on-one therapy offerings, participants will also be able to choose from a number of condition-specific virtual programs including, but not limited to, managing depression, controlling anxiety, reducing stress, mindfulness and meditation, and improving sleep.

Management Commentary

“This arrangement with iHealthOX is groundbreaking for ketamine and emerging therapies. Patients will have support available on a 24/7 basis and will also have direct access to licensed therapists and other tools purposely designed to address their individual needs,” said Adam Deffett, Interim CEO of Ketamine One. “This agreement also allows Ketamine One to engage primary care teams throughout the treatment process, while at the same time providing emergency support. I believe this opens up a new treatment model that is more approachable and can reach more people in need of help,” added Mr. Deffett.

“We look forward to our new partnership with Ketamine One and being able to provide much needed mental health services to more patients across Canada and the United States,” said Terri Storey, Co-Founder and CEO, iHealthOX.

“There is a growing need for mental health care services across North America,” added Matthew Segal, Co-Founder, iHealthOX, and CEO, Charlie Wellbeing. “Through our virtual care model, we can play a key role in helping Ketamine One provide more personalized and integrated health care experiences for their growing number of patients across North America.”

Optimized Clinic Network

Recent changes to regulations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in a greater number of healthcare services being performed virtually. Accordingly, and together with Ketamine One’s new Telehealth Strategy, many of the Company’s acquired clinics are now serving patients virtually rather than in-person at physical clinic locations. As a result, the Company is accelerating the rebranding and realignment of its clinic portfolio with a focus on breakthrough mental healthcare and veteran-focused clinics.

The Company’s network of clinics currently consists of multiple brands including IRP Health, Canabo and MindScape, with more locations and brands being added both organically and by acquisition in the near future, including but not limited to the previously announced letters of intent to acquire NY Ketamine Medical Practice PLLC and TriStar Wellness LLC, and in partnership with Veteran Services USA.

To better pursue Ketamine One’s mission, the Company has identified certain legacy locations to be well positioned for the IRP Health brand and to serve veterans. After a detailed review of the Company’s entire clinic portfolio, including an assessment of each clinic’s physical space and lease terms, Ketamine One has transitioned multiple locations to a virtual care model in order to optimize its clinic portfolio.

In summary, there are currently nine clinics operated by Ketamine One that are serving patients on an in-person basis, with the remainder of the former clinic locations continuing to serve patients on a virtual basis. The Company is actively seeking new locations that are well suited to offer both mental health treatments and be utilized for research through Ketamine One’s wholly owned contract research organization, KGK Science.

ABOUT iHEALTHOX

iHealthOX is a health and wellness benefits company for employers that uses data and advanced technologies to turn health care expenses into high value investments. Through its holistic and proactive approach, iHealthOX uses personalized care plans and online services to reduce absenteeism and increases employee productivity. iHealthOX was founded by CEO Terri Storey, whose 20 years’ experience in Canada’s mental health care and tech sectors includes creating one of the largest mental health treatment organizations in Ontario and developing the first algorithms to instantly match mental health patients with health care providers. For more information, please visit www.ihealthox.com.

ABOUT KETAMINE ONE

KetamineOne Capital Limited is a company focused on consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments. It is working to provide the critical infrastructure needed to develop and deliver breakthrough mental health treatments. Currently, Ketamine One has a network of clinics across North America, with plans to further consolidate the highly fragmented industry. The recent addition of KGK Science Inc. as the Company’s contract research division also places the company at the forefront of premium clinical research based on its extensive experience in pharmaceuticals, cannabis, and the emerging psychedelic medicine industries. As a collective enterprise, Ketamine One is dedicated to helping solve the growing need for safe and accessible mental health therapy.

