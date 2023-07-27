KFC Canada Bids Final Farewell to its Bland Old Fries with a Satirical Campaign Featuring a Fry Funeral and Funeral Procession

TORONTO, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — KFC Canada’s Old Fries have weathered their fair share of criticism over the years with the reigning sentiment being, to put it plainly, ‘KFC Fries suck.’ KFC heard Canadians loud and clear and have launched its new, boldly seasoned fries to win back the love of its most passionate fans and a bold campaign to support. New Seasoned Fries are crispy and seasoned enough to satisfy our toughest critics. For a limited time, Canadians can try a side of New Seasoned Fries for only $1 at restaurants, on KFC.ca and on the KFC App.

Leveraging real tweets and commentary from Canadians, KFC is leaning into its bold roots to create mass awareness for their new fries with a campaign that marks the end of its Soggy Fry Era. The campaign includes mass creative, with shots from the funeral procession and an online funeral, with a eulogy that pays homage to Canada’s disdain for the old fries. Canadians had the opportunity to pay their final disrespects to the old fries as a hearse made its way through the streets of Toronto, starting at a KFC and hitting high traffic locations like Yonge-Dundas Square and Budweiser stage.

Canadians who were unable to bid their farewells in person, can tune into a live streamed funeral—an ode to the old fries— on August 1, 2023 at 12 PM on KFCFryFuneral.com.

“We knew that Canadians hated our Old Fries and so we saw this as an opportunity to show our fans we hear them by changing up this menu item and launching it in a fun way,” said Azim Akhtar, Director of Marketing, KFC Canada. “The KFC brand is all about being bold and fun. This satirical campaign allows us to introduce an exciting new product that we’re proud of, while making light of a product that wasn’t as beloved by Canadians.”

KFC’s Fries’ new creative campaign, made in partnership with creative AOR Courage, can be seen and heard through high impact Out of Home, TV and OLV, and across KFC Canada’s Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube channels, in-store at restaurants across Canada, through the KFC App and on KFC.ca.

“Canadians rated KFC Old Fries as the lowest-rated fry in the nation. Naturally something needed to change,” said Dhaval Bhatt, CCO of Courage. “When we heard KFC Canada reference the box the old box as ‘The Fry Coffin’, we saw an opportunity to really send the not-so-beloved spuds off in a big way. And what’s bigger than a public funeral procession throughout the streets of Toronto.”

For photography and video assets, please click here.

About KFC Canada

Founded by Colonel Harland Sanders in 1952, KFC is now the world’s most popular chain of chicken restaurants. To this day the Colonel’s own blend of 11 herbs and spices is still used to season our Original Recipe® chicken and it still remains a very closely guarded secret. KFC’s specialty is our famous Original Recipe® chicken, but we also feature a variety of freshly prepared sandwiches and wraps, on the go snack items, home-style sides, desserts and beverages. Today KFC Corporation is a subsidiary of YUM! Brands Inc. and operates more than 23,000 restaurants in more than 140 countries and territories around the world including more than 600 locations right here in Canada. To learn more about KFC Canada, visit our website www.kfc.ca

For further information:

Sreeja Sasidharan, Narrative, [email protected]

Sheri Clish, Narrative, [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ced206f0-b4d3-4673-b1bc-afeca68598e9



CBJ Newsmakers