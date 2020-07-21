Khiron Announces Change of Auditor

TORONTO, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (“Khiron” or the “Company”) (TSXV: KHRN), (OTCQX: KHRNF), (Frankfurt: A2JMZC), announces that MNP LLP (the “Former Auditor”) have, at the request of the Company, resigned as auditors of the Company, effective July 10, 2020. Accordingly, the Board of Directors has appointed BDO Canada LLP (the “Successor Auditor”) as auditors of the Company.

There were no reservations in the Former Auditor’s audit reports for the period commencing at the beginning of the Company’s two most recent financial years and ending at the date of the resignation of the Former Auditor. There are no “reportable events” (as the term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations) between the Company and the Former Auditor.The resignation of the Former Auditor as auditors of the Company has been approved by the Company’s Board of Directors and Audit Committee. The Company’s Audit Committee and Board of Directors have reviewed the Notice of Change of Auditors, together with the letter from the Former Auditor and the letter from the Successor Auditor.About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.Khiron is a vertically integrated medical and CPG cannabis company with core operations in Latin America, and operational activity in Europe and North America. Khiron is the leading cannabis company in Colombia and the first company licensed in Colombia for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution, and international export of both low and high THC medical cannabis products. The Company has presence in Mexico, Peru, Uruguay, Brazil, UK, Spain and Germany, where it is positioned to begin sales of medical cannabis.Leveraging its first-mover advantage, and patient oriented approach, Khiron combines global scientific expertise, product innovation, agricultural infrastructure, wholly-owned medical clinics, and online doctor education programs to drive prescription and brand loyalty to address priority medical conditions. Its Wellbeing unit launched the first branded CBD skincare brand in Colombia, with Kuida™ now marketed in multiple jurisdictions in Latin America, the US and UK. The Company is led by Cofounder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced and diverse executive team and Board of Directors.Visit Khiron online at www.khiron.ca and on Instagram @khironlifeNeither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.For further information:



