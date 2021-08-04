Kia Canada Announces Highest July Sales in Company History

Brand delivers sixth consecutive monthly sales record

Best-ever July Certified Pre-Owned sales

Niro EV sales are on the rise

TORONTO, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kia Canada today announces record July sales of 8,305 units, marking 6 consecutive months of record-breaking year over year sales for the brand. Strong sales were led by Forte at 1,685 units and Sportage at 1,242 units. These results contribute to Kia Canada’s best ever YTD in history, with 49,575 units sold. Kia also continues to see records set in 2021 for CPO sales with a best-ever July, delivering 714 units.

The brand is also celebrating Niro EV’s best-ever sales month in its history with 364 units sold. This milestone is critical for Kia’s recently-announced Plan S strategy, which outlines Kia’s shifting focus to electrification and commitment to diversifying their product offering of eco-friendly mobility services.

“The new face of Kia has arrived and consumers are taking note,” said Elias El-Achhab, Vice President and COO at Kia Canada. “We look forward to continuing this momentum into the second half of 2021 and beyond, providing Canadians with mobility solutions that are sustainable, meaningful and inspiring.”

Kia recently introduced the EV6 for the first time on Canadian soil in a show stopping performance by award winning artist Fefe Dobson. They came together in an outdoor concert where Dobson and her band plugged into the EV6 to power an electrifying performance broadcast to a crowd of in-person and virtual concert goers on July 27.

