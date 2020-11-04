Kia Canada makes it another month of sales success with best ever October performance

Kia Canada sets another company record with 7,460 units sold in October, up 19.4% over 2019.

The all new Seltos quickly becomes a best seller for the brand with 1,936 units sold in October.Brand sets a record with best ever 431 certified pre-owned sales in October.This is the 7th month in 2020 with year over year gains for the brand amidst the global pandemic and a down economy.MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For the fifth consecutive month this year, Kia Canada announces another record-breaker with 7,460 units sold nationwide. The Kia brand is on a roll with the introduction of the all new Seltos quickly taking the number one spot in sales with 1,936 units sold in October. The Kia Seltos was officially launched in March and has quickly won over consumers across the country in the subcompact SUV segment. The Kia Forte came in strong behind the Seltos to take the number two spot in sales with 1,391 units sold.“It’s phenomenal to see Canadians continue to embrace our award winning products,” says Elias El-Achhab, Chief Operating Officer at Kia Canada. “2020 has certainly had its challenges, and our strong dealer network has risen to those challenges by putting the customer first. They are playing an important role in our success this year along with new product introductions such as the Seltos and the all new K5 sedan with all-wheel drive.”Additionally, the brand also set another notable all time record with 431 certified pre-owned sales in the month of October driven by an enhanced Certified Pre-owned program. This program was updated to include a complimentary 1 year/20,000 km comprehensive 5 star warranty, 30 day/2,200 km exchange privilege and compelling financing rates, demonstrating the commitment the brand has to long term quality in its products. As some Canadians continue to be faced with financial constraints, the Kia CPO program represents yet another avenue where Kia demonstrates its strong value proposition.About Kia Canada

Kia Canada Inc. (KCI), founded in 1999 and is a subsidiary of the Kia Motors Corporation (KMC) based in Seoul, South Korea. The full line of award-winning Kia vehicles offers world-class quality and customer satisfaction through a network of 195 dealers across the country.

