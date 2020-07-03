Kia Canada reports best month ever in Canadian History

Kia Canada reports sales of 8,647 units in the month of June with a 7% YoY increase, following on the heels of a very strong May for the brand where best ever share of 5.2% was achieved

New to the Kia lineup, the Seltos sees another incredible month of sales in June with 1,475 sold in its second full month, augmenting May’s 1,185 units soldKia Canada experiences YOY growth in every region, led by Quebec, up 69% YOY amid challenging times in the industryMISSISSAUGA, Ontario, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Amid a turbulent and declining market, Kia Canada is proud to have achieved their best month ever in its over 20-year history in Canada. Up 7% over June last year, Canadians continue to embrace Kia with 8,647 units sold, following an inspiring month of May with 5,904 units. In addition to this national milestone for June, Quebec saw a 54% increase YOY.With only 60 days in market, the all-new Kia Seltos has rapidly won over the hearts of Canadians by taking the second place position in Kia’s overall sales, with 2,670 units sold combined May and June. Seltos has established itself as a compelling addition to the Kia line up, contributing confidently to Kia sales since launch. Notably, Seltos secured the number one spot in Quebec during its first month of sales in May with 542 units.June saw another landmark for Kia as it maintained the honour of being the #1 mass-market brand for the sixth consecutive year for J.D. Power’s Initial Quality Study (IQS) award in the US. This, coupled with the all-new Kia Telluride winning Best Large Utility Vehicle in Canada for 2020 by AJAC, on top of AJAC’s 2019 Canadian Car of the Year award for the Stinger, Canadians are truly recognizing Kia’s ‘Power to Surprise’ and are responding with incredible support for the brand. “We are so pleased to see these strong sales figures persist throughout June, and we have high hopes for July performance as well,” says Elias El-Achhab, Chief Operating Officer at Kia Canada. “The success Kia Canada is seeing is a reflection of Canadians’ desire for uncompromising quality, leading design and innovative technology.”Throughout May and June, Kia continued the brand’s “Kia Has You Covered” promotion, in which Kia paid , not deferred, the first six months’ of payment on finance and the first 3 months’ payment on leases on some of their most popular models. A revised version of this promotion will continue throughout the month of July on Sorento, Forte Sedan and Forte5 models. In addition, strong financing offers of 0%/84 months on 2020 Sorento, Soul, Sportage, Optima and Stinger will be featured.About Kia Canada

Kia Canada Inc. (KCI), founded in 1999 and is a subsidiary of the Kia Motors Corporation (KMC) based in Seoul, South Korea. The full line of award-winning Kia vehicles offers world-class quality and customer satisfaction through a network of 195 dealers across the country. The company employs 170 people at its headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario, as well as in locations across Canada and at its regional office in Montréal, Québec. Kia’s slogan “The Power to Surprise,” symbolizes the company’s worldwide commitment to exceed customer expectations through sustained automotive innovation.Whether it is a compact, crossover, or electric model which is among the best in the industry, each Kia vehicle offers a superior combination of precision engineering, exceptional performance, innovative features and advanced safety systems. Kia has sold a million vehicles, including popular models in Canada like the Soul, Forte, Sportage, Sorento, Stinger and has recently added the Seltos and K5 to its lineup. To learn more, visit kia.ca or Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram .Media Contact:Amanda Chouinard

