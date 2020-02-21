Kia Invokes Recall

CBJ — Automaker Kia recalling thousands of vehicles in North America because of the possibility that water might be able to penetrate a brake-related computer and cause an electrical short, or a fire, in an even more serious situation.

It’s believed the recall covers about 250,00 Sedona minivans from the 2006 through 2010 model years. Also covered are Sorento SUVs from 2007 through 2009. Kia is telling owners to park their vehicles outside and away from structures and other vehicles until the problem can be fixed.

Earlier this month, Hyundai recalled 430,000 small cars due to the same problem. That recall covered certain 2006 through 2011 Elantra and 2007 through 2011 Elantra Touring vehicles.

Both companies said the rate of fires is low, but that the problems are possible. Parking outside of a garage may be an added safety precaution.

