Kia pays ‘tribute’ to the brand’s original performance model, the Stinger, with special edition

Stinger Tribute Edition arrives in Canada this spring

100 units to be available in Canada out of 1,000 numbered special edition models to be produced globally

Includes exclusive Moonscape matte grey paint, glossy black 19” inch wheels, Brembo calipers, new Terracotta brown interior, and more

Priced at $56,495 MSRP

TORONTO, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Kia Stinger found a special place in the heart of Canadians following its debut in 2018, making industry waves as the hottest sports sedan on the market. Known as Kia’s first performance-inspired vehicle, the Stinger is striking, sleek and seductive, and will soon be available as a special edition model in Canada: The Stinger Tribute Edition.

With an exclusive 1,000 units of this model to be built globally, the Tribute Edition pays homage to everything the vehicle has done for the brand. At its inception, it was designed as a true gran turismo that redefined Kia through its athletic confidence and bold stance.

“No vehicle put Kia Canada on the map quite like the Stinger,” says Elias El-Achhab, Chief Operating Officer at Kia Canada. “It was the catalyst that elevated the Kia brand through performance and design. Now, the spirit of Stinger evolves for enthusiasts with this special edition.”

A tribute to ‘firsts’ and a nod to what’s to come

The Stinger marked several firsts for Kia Canada. Not only was the 2018 edition the most powerful and fastest vehicle ever produced with its 3.3L twin turbo engine, but it was the first-ever vehicle to be made eligible for pre-orders; was Kia’s first sedan to be available with all-wheel drive; and was the first Kia product to win The Automobile Journalists Association of Canada’s (AJAC) Canadian Car of the Year in 2019.

Additionally, the Stinger was the first Kia product developed on the Nürburgring, tallying over 9,600 kms on the track, which was followed by extensive winter testing in the Article Circle in Sweden and the California Proving Grounds.

“Kia’s most intense detail driven engineering, research and development efforts went into the Stinger,” continues El-Achhab. “We started with the GT concept vehicle and now Stinger is an integral part of Kia’s successful history in Canada.”

Today, the Stinger is paving the way for Kia’s new vehicle line-up. Just as the Stinger marked a breakthrough in the brand’s premium design and performance evolution, the EV6 – and its latest performance model, the EV6 GT – were quickly established as the halo for Kia’s new brand identity and the physical representation of the company’s future under its Plus S strategy. While the Stinger marked the start of Kia’s performance journey, the EV6 GT is the gateway to Kia’s electrified performance era.

Raising the bar

Building off the 3.3L turbo GT-Elite AWD model, the Stinger Tribute Edition will be adorned with never-before seen finishes for a truly athletic and luxurious sport-sedan:

Exclusive Moonscape matte grey exterior paint, boasting elegance

Distinctive high gloss black side mirrors

Dark chrome finish on the fenders, complementing the new glossy black lightweight 19-inch wheels

Black Brembo calipers with bold red lettering

New Terracotta Brown interior seating surfaces, brown stitching accents throughout the cabin and matte carbon touches on the upper console panel

A Tribute emblem integrated seamlessly into the headrest

Each vehicle receives a numbered doorstep plate

For more information about the 2023 Kia Stinger Tribute Edition, please visit www.kia.ca/stinger-tribute-edition or visit your local Kia dealer.

