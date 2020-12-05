Kia Recalls Nearly 300,000 Autos

CBJ — Kia Motors of South Korea has announced a recall of nearly 300,000 of its American vehicles due to concerns a fire could start within the engine compartment.

The company says the recall covers various models between 2011 and 2015, including the Sorento, Forte, Forte Koup, Optima Hybrid, Soul and Sportage vehicles. Those with a Kia vehicle manufactured within those years would be advised to seek more information on Kia’s website to determine what steps, if any, are necessary.

Kia is developing a Knock Sensor Detection System software update, which may resolve most of the problems. Other cases may require larger engine overhauls.

Recently, Kia and affiliate Hyundai agreed to a pay a $210 million civil penalty after U.S. auto safety regulators determined the companies failed to recall 1.6 million vehicles for engine defects in a timely manner.

