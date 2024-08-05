KIC Realty Disburses 2024 Excess Revenue Share Fund to Agent Shareholders

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — KIC Realty announced today that it has disbursed the 2024 Excess Revenue Share Fund to its agent shareholders who participate in agent attraction.

The Excess Revenue Share Fund is separate from KIC Realty’s regular revenue share disbursements. It represents amounts collected from open and/or vacated revenue share positions that were not otherwise assigned during the 2024 fiscal year. By distributing these surplus funds back to qualifying agent shareholders, KIC Realty ensures that the company’s growth benefits are shared as broadly as possible within its ownership community.

“Our agents are true partners in this business,” said Willie Ip, CEO of KIC Realty. “This disbursement recognizes the extra value created when open or vacated positions generate additional funds. Returning that value to our shareholders, on top of the regular revenue share, reflects our commitment to transparency and to rewarding the agents who contribute to KIC Realty’s success.”

The revenue share program, together with the Excess Revenue Share Fund, underscores KIC Realty’s unique approach to brokerage ownership. Agents gain both reliable recurring revenue and the opportunity to share in additional upside when the company performs beyond expectations strengthening the culture of collaboration and long-term value creation across the organization.

About KIC Realty

KIC Realty is a Canadian real estate brokerage founded on the values of Knowledge, Integrity, and Community. With a commitment to supporting agents through transparency, ownership opportunities, and a collaborative culture, KIC Realty is redefining what it means to be part of a real estate company in Canada and agents who plant their flag with KIC Realty and bring others along for the journey are stepping into a model built on ownership, growth, and community.

