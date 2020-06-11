Kilo Goldmines Announces Management Changes

TORONTO, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kilo Goldmines Ltd. (“Kilo” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE: KGL) announced that Mr. Donat Madilo, a current director, has been appointed as Interim Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary of the Company, replacing Mr. Philip Gibbs in those offices following Mr. Gibbs’ resignation. The Company also announced the appointment of Ms. Nili Stolarsky to the board of directors of the Company filling the vacancy created by the resignation of Mr. James Mustard. The appointments are subject to regulatory approval. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Gibbs and Mr. Mustard for their contributions to the Company.

Kilo Goldmines Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company that is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ‘KGL’ and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol ’02K’. Kilo holds a 20% interest in a bid for mining rights to four iron ore concessions located in the Bamyan province of Afghanistan.For further information, please contact:Donat Madilo

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







